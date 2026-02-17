Second Life Podcast: Carla Rockmore

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
If you're tapped into the world of influencing, chances are you have come across Carla Rockmore. Over the last several years, she has emerged as one of the most captivating fashion influencers and designers of the digital age, renowned for her styling advice and her iconic two-story closet, which serves as the backdrop for virtually all her videos. This dramatic, multilevel space—filled with vibrant colors, eclectic pieces, and endless inspiration—perfectly encapsulates her bold, expressive approach to fashion.
Before garnering a loyal following, Rockmore built a solid foundation in the fashion industry. She began her career in retail, gaining hands-on experience with customer preferences and trends. She later transitioned into design roles at brands like Buffalo Jeans. Her professional journey spanned diverse categories: She crafted dresses for major department stores, designed licensed children's sleepwear for powerhouse names like Disney, and even launched her own fine jewelry line.
Like most, the pandemic changed everything for Rockmore. As lockdowns halted the fashion world, Rockmore found herself at home with time to reflect and create. She began filming simple "getting ready" videos—curating outfits, sharing practical styling tips, and encouraging women to embrace self-expression through clothing. What started as a personal outlet quickly resonated with viewers. In her very first week on TikTok, she amassed hundreds of thousands of followers, drawn to her authentic energy, confidence, and unapologetic joy in fashion. Today, her audience has grown to nearly two million across platforms, where she inspires especially women over 50 to dress boldly and authentically.
Rockmore's influence extends beyond content creation. She has returned to her design roots with The Carla Rockmore Collection, a fashion line available on QVC. The collection reflects her signature style—merging timeless pieces with vibrant, modern flair—and allows fans to shop her vision directly.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Rockmore continues to blend her designer expertise with her influencer platform, proving that passion for fashion knows no age limit or pause.
