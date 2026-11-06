Parisians Are Always Ahead—9 Winter Trends the Fashion Capital’s It Girls Are Already Wearing

If there's a city that knows how to keep things chic in winter, it's Paris. From collar styles to an unexpected risqué staple, these are the 9 trends we're about to see everywhere.

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Parisian winter boots, stand collars and sheer skirts.
(Image credit: @mv.tiangue, @iamzoebrown, @annelauremais)
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If you've ever been in need of a little style inspo, there's one place every fashion person knows they'll find it. The streets of Paris might house some of the world's very best architecture, but they also play host to some of the chicest outfits you'll ever find. And, just like clockwork, some of the fashion capital's very best wardrobes are serving up some seriously good winter looks right now, tapping into many of autumn/winter 2026's hottest trends.

Offering a refreshing take on winter dressing, the fashion people of Paris aren't just swapping their white T-shirts for turtlenecks and their sandals for trainers. Forever considered, their looks are honing in on unexpected textures, new necklines and nostalgic knitwear to bring a freshness to their wardrobes beyond the predictable.

Whether you're looking for pieces to update your forever staples or a whole new style to revive your aesthetic, keep scrolling to discover the 9 winter trends that come recommended by Parisians.

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9 Winter 2026 Fashion Trends That Come Parisian Recommended

1. Stand Collars

Zoe Brown wearing a stand collar.

(Image credit: @iamzoebrown)

Style Notes: After the success of funnel-neck jackets over recent months, it may come as no surprise that the look's more structured, more intentional sibling is taking over the trend come winter. Stand collars are, as the name suggests, more independent in their uprightness, standing up against the neck in a more deliberate way than the relaxed, roomy funnel-necks that feature more of a continuation of the jacket's body wrapping loosely around the neck. Loved by everyone from Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz to Celine Dion, stand collars are a particularly elevated outerwear style that instantly upgrade a look.

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2. Sheer Skirts

Anne-Laure Mais wearing a sheer skirt.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Sheer skirts—or sheer anything, in fact—might not immediately scream 'winter', but there's no denying that they're more prolific than ever right now. With everyone from Chloé and Khaite to Tom Ford and Saint Laurent tapping into transparency this season, it's no surprise that Parisians are already in on it. Lending itself to evening wear, there's no doubt that it will be the go-to look for many once party season rolls in, but there's no need to wait until December to indulge. Worn with a chunky knit and boots they're a really fun way to play with texture for even the most relaxed dinner.

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3. Flat Knee-High Boots

Marie-Victoire Tiangue wearing flat knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Notes: Knee-high boots for winter—groundbreaking? They might be one of the season's favourite go-to silhouettes, but what if we told you that this season we're also being given the gift of comfort. Chopping off the heel entirely, it is the flat-footed iterations of the knee-high boot that are making waves right now, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't already all over this one. Worn with everything from jeans to minis and even flowing midis, they're a much more elevated take on the flat ankle boot.

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4. Chocolate Brown

Danielle Oreoluwa Jinadu wearing a chocolate brown coat.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Once our summer clothes are packed away and we begin to reach for the warmer layers, our default mode can often see us lean almost subconsciously toward black and grey pieces. Undeniably reflective of the shift in weather, it's these moodier hues that often signal the season. But just because we want to ditch the pastels and lean into those deeper shades needn't mean that things get boring. Brown has been having a real moment over recent seasons, but while warm caramels have reigned supreme, this winter we're leaning towards a deeper chocolate. Great paired with reds, purples and creams, it's a great base hue on which to welcome a pop of something punchier.

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5. Ponchos

Sabina Socol wearing a poncho.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: I've barely seen a poncho over recent years, never mind heard the word. Instilling an instant sense of nostalgia, the '00s teenager in me is kind of thrilled that they're back. A super easy throw-on layer (that actually works perfectly during this transitional period instead of a coat), they look just as great worn alone as they do thrown over the top of your favourite winter jacket. Impossibly sophisticated for something so cosy, they're one of those throw-and-go pieces that are actually a lot easier to style than you might think.

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6. Plum Acessories

Ellie Delphine wearing a plum bag.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: If you've clocked any runways, street style imagery or high street rails over recent months, you'll no doubt have noticed that red has been having something of a moment. Splashed across every fashion person's wardrobe in one way or another, the colour wheel's punchiest member has had the year of its life. But how is that being interpreted as we move into a new season? Not disappearing entirely, you won't be surprised to hear, it's taking on a more muted tone in the form of plum. Perfect for a little accessorising, we're seeing shoes, bags, knitwear and even jewellery tapping into the hue for winter.

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7. Midi Sweater Dresses

Le&amp;#769;na Farouil wearing a midi sweater dress.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: One of the few true fuss-free looks that feels pulled together within minutes, midi sweater dresses are rarely off the table when it comes to seasonal wardrobes. But while they're a go-to for some every winter, they're becoming a go-to for many this winter. Best worn monochromatically, these aren't heavily patterned or printed iterations, but rather columns of one colour in a cosy knit and often deliberately loose-fitting. They look super cute with a loafer or a flat (knee-high!) boot, and are instantly elevated by a heel.

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8. Leather Flares

Estelle Pigault wearing leather flares.

(Image credit: @estellepigault)

Style Notes: We love a leather trouser, but while wider, more relaxed fits have reigned supreme over recent winters this season it's all about the kick-flare. A much more streamlined, dressed-up iteration, they look great with a heel or a boot and tend to welcome a pointed toe in particular. A black pair is of course the most classic option, but there are a number of brown and even deep burgundy pairs that we're struggling to resist.

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9. Shaggy Shearling

Salom&amp;eacute; Mory wearing a shaggy shearling coat.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: Of course it wouldn't be winter without a cosy coat, and it doesn't come much cosier than this. Shaggy shearling is everywhere right now, and is even proving more popular than its sleeker faux fur sibling. A slightly rougher, more relaxed aesthetic, these look great worn with jeans and boots for a more casual but no-less considered outfit. Cropped styles offer more interest when it comes to a silhouette, but longline takes are hard to resist thanks to their dressing-gown-but-even-cosier feel.

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