If you've ever been in need of a little style inspo, there's one place every fashion person knows they'll find it. The streets of Paris might house some of the world's very best architecture, but they also play host to some of the chicest outfits you'll ever find. And, just like clockwork, some of the fashion capital's very best wardrobes are serving up some seriously good winter looks right now, tapping into many of autumn/winter 2026's hottest trends.
Offering a refreshing take on winter dressing, the fashion people of Paris aren't just swapping their white T-shirts for turtlenecks and their sandals for trainers. Forever considered, their looks are honing in on unexpected textures, new necklines and nostalgic knitwear to bring a freshness to their wardrobes beyond the predictable.
Whether you're looking for pieces to update your forever staples or a whole new style to revive your aesthetic, keep scrolling to discover the 9 winter trends that come recommended by Parisians.
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9 Winter 2026 Fashion Trends That Come Parisian Recommended
1. Stand Collars
Style Notes: After the success of funnel-neck jackets over recent months, it may come as no surprise that the look's more structured, more intentional sibling is taking over the trend come winter. Stand collars are, as the name suggests, more independent in their uprightness, standing up against the neck in a more deliberate way than the relaxed, roomy funnel-necks that feature more of a continuation of the jacket's body wrapping loosely around the neck. Loved by everyone from Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz to Celine Dion, stand collars are a particularly elevated outerwear style that instantly upgrade a look.
Shop the Trend:
Sezane
Isaac Jacket
This one looks great slightly open, but even better zipped up à la Zoe Brown.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather High Collar Bomber Jacket
The most perfect suede collar. Just watch out for makeup transfer.
& Other Stories
Belted Wool-Lyocell Coat
Has a coat this beautiful ever looked cosier?
Nour Hammour
Leather Jacket
Infinitely cool with just about any outfit.
St. Agni
Organic Stretch-Cotton Jacket
This will fast-become the most hard-working jacket in your wardrobe.
2. Sheer Skirts
Style Notes: Sheer skirts—or sheer anything, in fact—might not immediately scream 'winter', but there's no denying that they're more prolific than ever right now. With everyone from Chloé and Khaite to Tom Ford and Saint Laurent tapping into transparency this season, it's no surprise that Parisians are already in on it. Lending itself to evening wear, there's no doubt that it will be the go-to look for many once party season rolls in, but there's no need to wait until December to indulge. Worn with a chunky knit and boots they're a really fun way to play with texture for even the most relaxed dinner.
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Zara
Satin Skirt With Contrasting Lace
The lace edging really elevates an already beautiful piece.
Reformation
Mirabelle Knit Skirt
This skirt, with a contrast chunky knit, is such a fun winter look.
H&M
Embellished Lace Skirt
Date night sorted for the entire season.
Simkhai
Delilah Embellished Midi Skirt
Someone please invite us to a dressy cocktail party pronto.
ASOS Design
Embellished Midi Skirt With Lace
We love how extra this embellishment is.
3. Flat Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Knee-high boots for winter—groundbreaking? They might be one of the season's favourite go-to silhouettes, but what if we told you that this season we're also being given the gift of comfort. Chopping off the heel entirely, it is the flat-footed iterations of the knee-high boot that are making waves right now, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't already all over this one. Worn with everything from jeans to minis and even flowing midis, they're a much more elevated take on the flat ankle boot.
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H&M
Strap-Detail Boots
A timeless staple at such a great price point.
Zara
Combined Riding Boots
The perfect chocolate brown that looks great with any denim wash.
The Attico
Passeggiata Layered Suede Knee Boots
A more relaxed, statement silhouette that looks great with a mini.
Givenchy
Pinch Leather Knee Boots
The gold cuffed hardware give these such a premium feel.
Mango
Bukled Suede Boots
A gorgeous brown suede that works particularly well with loose-fit midi dresses.
4. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: Once our summer clothes are packed away and we begin to reach for the warmer layers, our default mode can often see us lean almost subconsciously toward black and grey pieces. Undeniably reflective of the shift in weather, it's these moodier hues that often signal the season. But just because we want to ditch the pastels and lean into those deeper shades needn't mean that things get boring. Brown has been having a real moment over recent seasons, but while warm caramels have reigned supreme, this winter we're leaning towards a deeper chocolate. Great paired with reds, purples and creams, it's a great base hue on which to welcome a pop of something punchier.
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R13
Triple Pleat Cotton-Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
The ultimate winter wide-leg.
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
A true classic that will be in your wardrobe forever.
Almada
Sienna Paneled Suede Trench Coat
There are trench coats, and there are trench coats.
DeMellier
The Stockholm
The most beautiful suede and the most perfect shoulder strap length.
Zara
Loose Folded Fit Low-Rise Trf Jeans
Brown denim is really having a moment this year.
5. Ponchos
Style Notes: I've barely seen a poncho over recent years, never mind heard the word. Instilling an instant sense of nostalgia, the '00s teenager in me is kind of thrilled that they're back. A super easy throw-on layer (that actually works perfectly during this transitional period instead of a coat), they look just as great worn alone as they do thrown over the top of your favourite winter jacket. Impossibly sophisticated for something so cosy, they're one of those throw-and-go pieces that are actually a lot easier to style than you might think.
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Zara
Bandana Knit Cape
A really beautiful option for both casual daytime looks and elevated evenings.
Róhe
Wool and Cashmere Poncho
Incredibly elegant, the toggle fastening at the neck also makes this a super practical option.
Purdey
Sheperd's Checked Wool Poncho
A great statement piece for those outfits that need a little something extra.
M&S
Double Faced Fringe Poncho
An effortless layer with a flattering asymmetric hem.
Free People
Whistle Poncho
Such a cute, hooded option for a more relaxed look.
6. Plum Acessories
Style Notes: If you've clocked any runways, street style imagery or high street rails over recent months, you'll no doubt have noticed that red has been having something of a moment. Splashed across every fashion person's wardrobe in one way or another, the colour wheel's punchiest member has had the year of its life. But how is that being interpreted as we move into a new season? Not disappearing entirely, you won't be surprised to hear, it's taking on a more muted tone in the form of plum. Perfect for a little accessorising, we're seeing shoes, bags, knitwear and even jewellery tapping into the hue for winter.
Shop the Trend:
Calvin Klein Collection
Tina Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Timeless and truly wearable both day and night - we love.
ASOS Dedign
Prism Mesh Stiletto High Heeled Mules
If you've mastered walking in tricky heels, these are hard to beat right now.
CLÒIMH
Soft Wool Scarf
The most beautiful fabric, we love the simplicity of this when worn long and loose.
Adidas Originals
Japan W Suede-Trimmed Textured-Leather Sneakers
A classic silhouette in a seasonal colourway.
Anthropologie
Ribbed Knit Hood
Knitted hoods are going nowhere, and this rich plum hue is the perfect update.
7. Midi Sweater Dresses
Style Notes: One of the few true fuss-free looks that feels pulled together within minutes, midi sweater dresses are rarely off the table when it comes to seasonal wardrobes. But while they're a go-to for some every winter, they're becoming a go-to for many this winter. Best worn monochromatically, these aren't heavily patterned or printed iterations, but rather columns of one colour in a cosy knit and often deliberately loose-fitting. They look super cute with a loafer or a flat (knee-high!) boot, and are instantly elevated by a heel.
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H&M
Rib-Knit Dress
A beautiful cool brown in a super comfortable ribbed knit.
ZARA
Long Knit Dress
These asymmetric sleeves make the look feel so much more premium than their price tag suggests.
COS
Brushed Funnel-Neck Dress
Navy knitted dresses are too rare for our liking. Especially when they can look this good.
Ted Baker
Wool Blend Drape Detail Midi Jumper Dress
The dramatic waist drape and brooch detailing really elevate things.
Heirlome
Mercedes Bouclé Maxi Dress
This heavy knitted boucle gives the dress lovely weight and flow in movement.
8. Leather Flares
Style Notes: We love a leather trouser, but while wider, more relaxed fits have reigned supreme over recent winters this season it's all about the kick-flare. A much more streamlined, dressed-up iteration, they look great with a heel or a boot and tend to welcome a pointed toe in particular. A black pair is of course the most classic option, but there are a number of brown and even deep burgundy pairs that we're struggling to resist.
Shop the Trend:
Joseph
Tafira Mid-Rise Leather Flared Pants
A truly 'forever' wardrobe piece.
Mango
Faux-Leather Flared Trousers
This rich red iteration is such an unashamed take on the trend.
Vince
Leather Flared Pants
We love this chocolate brown pair with a slim-fit black ribbed knit.
Norma Kamali
Spat Vegan Material Flared Leggings
A faux leather split-hem style that look so good with a pair of heels.
Reiss
Petite Leather Slim Straight-Leg Trousers
Such a great slim fit falling into the flare.
9. Shaggy Shearling
Style Notes: Of course it wouldn't be winter without a cosy coat, and it doesn't come much cosier than this. Shaggy shearling is everywhere right now, and is even proving more popular than its sleeker faux fur sibling. A slightly rougher, more relaxed aesthetic, these look great worn with jeans and boots for a more casual but no-less considered outfit. Cropped styles offer more interest when it comes to a silhouette, but longline takes are hard to resist thanks to their dressing-gown-but-even-cosier feel.
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H&M
Shawl-Collared Fluffy Jacket
A great way into the trend if you're not looking to blow the budget.
De La Vali
Vespera Suede-Trimmed Shearling Jacket
The cinched wrists cleverly give this otherwise-oversized jacket a beautiful shape.
Free People
Cherry Bomb Faux Fur Jacket
Pops of colour don't 'pop' much more than this.
The Frolic
The Frolic Exclusive Oversized Collar Faux Mongolian Fur Maxi Coat
Doubles as a duvet on a long journey, what's not to love?