The Elegant Winter Trend It Girls Everywhere Are Already Wearing With Jeans

The chic, vintage-inspired trend is flying out of stock, so the time to shop it is now.

Allyson Payer&#039;s avatar
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Influencers Sara Walker and Aimee Song wearing fur-trimmed coats with jeans
(Image credit: @styledsara; @aimeesong)
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Winter is still well over a month away, but that isn't stopping fashion girls from choosing (and already wearing) their favorite winter 2026 trend. It's chic, it's maximalist, it's fancy, and it arguably looks best with jeans, which balance out the drama of it a bit. The trend in question is fur-trimmed pieces, and when it comes to It girls' jean outfits, that means jackets, coats, sweaters, robes, and blazers are your best fur-trimmed bets. Despite being so maximalist, fur-trimmed pieces are actually quite elegant and have a cool vintage look.

One could certainly argue that Penny Lane of Almost Famous fueled the fur-trimmed trend. But if we're speaking in more present-day terms, I give credit to Connor Ives and his signature fur-trimmed robes that the celeb crowd is obsessed with (including Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier, and Kate Moss), and there's also the Valentino jacket that went viral last winter, as seen on Elsa Hosk and Dakota Johnson. Alexa Chung is another recent It-girl example, and Jenner was wearing fur trim with jeans last winter, too.

Brands of every price point are leaning into the fur-trimmed trend this season, so trust me—options abound, but given the immense popularity of this trend, don't expect your favorite piece to stay in stock. With that, keep scrolling to see how well fur trim and jeans go together, and shop some of the internet's best pieces to pair with your denim this fall and winter.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

On the Celebrity It Girls

TK wearing a fur-trimmed jacket with jeans

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Pictured: Elsa Hosk

Hailey Bieber wearing a fur-trimmed jacket with jeans

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Pictured: Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner wearing a fur-trimmed robe with jeans

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Pictured; Kendall Jenner

On the Fashion It Girls

Influencer wearing a fur-trimmed jacket with jeans

(Image credit: @jenwonders)

Influencer wearing a fur-trimmed jacket with jeans

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Influencer wearing a fur-trimmed coat with jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Influencer wearing a fur-trimmed coat with jeans

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Influencer wearing a fur-trimmed coat with jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Influencer wearing a fur-trimmed coat with jeans

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Influencer wearing a fur-trimmed coat with jeans

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Influencer wearing a fur-trimmed coat with jeans

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Shop Fur-Trimmed Pieces to Wear With Jeans

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Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.