We're Officially in an "Anti-Trousers" Autumn—6 Runway Trends Tempting Us Away from Jeans and Wide-Legs
The runways have spoken, and suddenly we're swapping our reliable old trousers for skirts and shorts (and everything in between). Keep scrolling to see the trends that kickstarted the movement we're calling the "anti-trouser" era.
I hate to be the one to break it to you, but after several conversations with my fellow Who What Wear UK editors, we've come to a consensus: in 2026, trousers are no longer the default. Whether you put it down to the "Prada effect" or the transition from quiet luxury into more-is-more maximalism, suddenly knee-length skirts and kitten heels have become part of our everyday wardrobes, and this season the fashion set is embracing a new wave of anti-trouser dressing, with everything from long shorts to statement skirts taking centre stage.
As stylist and content creator Karina Marriott describes it, "I usually struggle with the transition into 'hard trousers' [like] jeans for autumn and winter. I’m so used to relaxed cottons and linens." With a noticeable shift away from the everyday stiff denim-and-tailoring rotation, this might be the autumn we rethink what getting dressed looks like. And whilst the idea of ditching your trusty trousers might sound daunting, there are plenty of options that feel just as wearable, and that's where we step in. Wondering what to wear instead of trousers this season? Keep scrolling to see the six anti-trouser trends we predict will define 2026, along with the best styles to shop now.
6 Anti-Trouser Trends We're Wearing This Autumn/Winter
1. Top of the Class
Style Notes: They might remind you of school uniform skirts (albeit not rolled up against regulations), but the pleated skirt is making a strong case for a place in your wardrobe in 2026. Sitting somewhere in between preppy polish and ladylike elegance, this skirt is the kind of piece that makes any look feel put-together without requiring too much thought.
Take cues from the Kent & Curwen and Lacoste runways and make the trend feel less stuffy by styling with technical jackets and knee-high socks for a more contemporary take. Whether you lean into the classic school-inspired silhouette by adding a shirt and tie, or prefer something softer and more directional (Miu Miu is always a good place to start), the pleated knee skirt is a refreshingly versatile alternative to your everyday trousers—and one that feels particularly relevant right now.
Shop Pleated Skirts:
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Pleated Skirt
The perfect colour, shape and length.
Next
Stone Pleated Midi Skirt
Such an amazing find in the sale.
Miu Miu
Pleated Batavia Midi-Skirt
I'm obsessed with the boxer detail.
2. Art Deco-dence
Style Notes: Whether you call it antique-inspired, baroque, or "opera dressing", this season simple black skirts are being upgraded in favour of intricate embellishments and tapestry fabrics that feel too beautiful to save for a special occasion. With a statement skirt doing all the heavy lifting when paired with a pared-back T-shirt, a fine-knit jumper or a classic white shirt, you don't have to wear the look from head-to-toe to score points (although we're having a moment with fur-trimmed robe coats).
For those who are used to relying on tailored trousers, this might feel like an extreme departure, but even minimalists will agree that a subtle trim or a sheer overlay still feels understated and elegant, especially during a party season usually studded with sequins.
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Shop Art Deco Skirts:
ZARA
Embroidered Midi Skirt
This looks like it could have stepped straight off the runway.
Ghost
Maggie Floral Devoré Velvet Midi Skirt
Devoré, velvet and opulent, deep tones? Ghost's midi skirt ticks every box.
Saint Laurent
Lace Midi Skirt
Though Saint Laurent showed this with an equally sheer shirt, you could always pair it with a slouchy grey knit.
3. Long and Short of It
Style Notes: Okay, hear me out. Granted, shorts aren't your first thought for autumn/winter (and you can probably bookmark these for 2027), but I'm also willing to argue that these are longer than your average "shorts", but too cropped to be considered trousers, too.Just as we'd got used to summer capris, Acne, Conner Ives and Marni showed this shorter, knee-length silhouette, slimmer than a Bermuda but still every bit as playful.
This trend is all about playing with proportions, whether that means styling knee-grazing shorts with crop tops or dressing them up with the aforementioned robe coats. But whether you love them or hate them, there's no denying that they're well worth discussing, and this effortlessly cool and surprisingly versatile option could be the next big thing to happen to your warm-weather uniform.
Shop Shorts:
Shushu/Tong
Satin Shorts
Shushu/Tong has got it right with this satin pair.
ASOS DESIGN
Low Rise Tailored Capris in Red
The Conner Ives spring/summer 2027 runway has me seriously reconsidering red.
Norma Kamali
Bermuda Shorts
A smarter, tailored fit for those looking for something with a little more refinement.
4. Touchy Feely
Style Notes: Reach out and touch them! Strokable feathers, fashion-forward fringing, plush suede and frothy chiffon are bringing a sense of movement and dimension to skirts towards the end of the year, and tactile skirts feel like the perfect trend for those who want to experiment with statement dressing without straying too far from their everyday wardrobe.
According to the runways, it's time to go quiet on top and big on the bottom, with a voluminous, texture-rich skirt teamed with a basic knit or unassuming jacket to keep the look feeling modern rather than costumey. Whether you opt for subtle textural detailing like a tassel hem or a full-on statement piece, this look is proof that sometimes it's the fabric, rather than the silhouette, that can really make an outfit.
Shop Tactile Skirts:
& Other Stories
Fringed Midi Skirt
A classic piece with a fresh update.
ASOS DESIGN
Disc Sequin Midi Skirt in Green
I love everything about this entire look.
TOVE
Renaud Fil-Coupé Mini Skirt
Is this not the most incredible piece of wearable art?
5. Pencil it In
Style Notes: Sometimes the biggest trends aren't the ones that shout the loudest, and the classic pencil skirt is stepping back into the spotlight for 2026. Whilst its sleek, ultra-fitted shape has long been associated with office wear, this season's iterations feel far more versatile, with designers reimagining the style in everything from soft wool to mock croc leather, and styling them with pretty ballerinas to heavy-duty lug boots.
Before you write them off as "boring", the beauty of the pencil skirt is its ability to bring structure to an outfit, making it a sharp way to create a strong silhouette without sacrificing ease. You might not want to go full Miu Miu and pair it with a tucked-in, buttoned-to-the-top shirt, but you can easily follow Chanel's lead and try styling a knit skirt with a co-ordinating zip-up and minimalist mule for a lesson in modern dressing that feels as good as it looks.
Shop Pencil Skirts:
ARKET
Cotton-Nylon Pencl Skirt
A runway replica.
H&M
Coated Pencil Skirt
When I saw this skirt, I genuinely couldn't believe the price.
Reformation
Renee Skirt
This entire look is exactly how I want to dress this autumn.
6. Breaking Plaid
Style Notes: Not into skirts or shorts? Perhaps autumn's biggest dress trend will whet your appetite: enter the check dress. Plaid does often return season after season, but for 2026, it's the dress that deserves your attention rather than just the skirt. From heritage-inspired tartans to softer, more understated check (think Chloé's airy chiffon in watercolours), the classic pattern is being reimagined in silhouettes that feel decidedly more fresh than boxy wool shift dresses.
Flowing maxis! Tailored shirt dresses! Playful minis! There's also something wonderfully effortless about pulling on a statement dress that does all of the work for you. With such a bold print, your look requires little more than a great pair of boots, a structured handbag or a cosy knit layered over the top to have an impact. For those looking to embrace the anti-trouser trend without venturing too far outside their comfort zone, effortless are an easy place to start, and with so many designer backing checks this season, you're sure to be onto a winner by investing in one now and wearing it through to spring/summer too.
Shop Check Dresses:
Free People
Plaid Petal Maxi Dress
This comes in three equally good colours, but the blue is my favourite.
Damson Madder
Barbs Nightdress
Yes, this is technically a nightdress, but with a fluffy faux-fur coat over the top, who would know?
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.