You Might Disagree—I Think This New Colour Trend Is Chicer Than Navy or Brown

You'd be forgiven for entering the winter months with a wardrobe made up almost exclusively of navy, chocolate brown and the occasional splash of burgundy. After all, these are the exact shades we've been told work best for crafting a cold-weather-ready rotation. This time around, however, I'm making a case for adding another colour to the mix.
Stepping out in New York, I spotted Zoë Kravitz wearing the chicest raspberry knit, complete with a matching scarf. Paired with black trousers, trainers and a coat, the vibrant shade brought a welcome burst of energy to her outfit while feeling entirely at home against an otherwise dark palette.
More vibrant than chocolate brown, navy or even burgundy, raspberry offers a refreshing alternative to the deeper tones we tend to gravitate towards throughout winter. Rich enough to complement our cold-weather wardrobes, it injects colour without feeling out of place.
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Whilst Zoë's raspberry knit and scarf made the perfect finishing touch to her all-black look, this shade would work just as well alongside other winter staples, particularly chocolate brown and slate grey, breathing new life into the pieces you already own, without straying too far from the season's signature palette.
An under-the-radar colour trend that's well worth getting to know, read on to shop my edit of the chicest pieces in the shade.
Shop the Raspberry Colour Trend:
H&M
Long-Sleeved Fine-Knit Top
Style this with jeans for an elevated day-to-day look.
Reformation
Raya Fitted Silk Shirt
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Anthropologie
Alani Cashmere Mock Neck Jumper
Every great autumn starts with a throw-on slouchy knit.
FLORE FLORE
Steffi Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Flore Flore's basics are a fashion person's favourites.
Reformation
Layla Silk Knee Length Skirt
The knee-length skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.