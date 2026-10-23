Gen Z Has Spoken: These Are the Winter Trends Worth Knowing About

My friends have joked that I'm a "fake Gen Zer" despite being born in 1995. Admittedly, they're not wrong. I'm always in tune with what's happening among 20-somethings, watching the same shows and listening to the same music. Yes, I'm obsessed with Sterling Point and Olivia Rodrigo. I'm equally fascinated by Gen Z fashion, specifically the trends they're adopting. Most recently on my radar? Winter's buzziest silhouettes. Sure, I may be a millennial, but that's not stopping me from trying a few of these looks on for size.
Honestly, many influencers I follow for fashion inspiration fall into the Gen Z camp. Think Ruby Lyn, Hadley Greene, and Lucy McFadin. After taking a quick scroll through their profiles and others, I have a pretty good idea of which cold-weather trends will be a hit among this age group. But I have a feeling they'll resonate with other generations too, or at least, that's what I'm telling myself.
Without further ado, check out six winter trends endorsed by Gen Z fashion people.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Military Jackets
For millennials, military jackets are by no means new, having been a sought-after staple in the early aughts. (Even Beyoncé was a fan.) Gen Z, though, is likely trying the trend for the first time. Rather than pairing the outerwear with 2000s-inspired skinny jeans, the Gen Z style set is opting for baggy denim. I'm so on board.
Shop Military Jackets
Free People
Fitted Velvet Military Jacket
Amanda Uprichard
Emma Jacket
H&M
Short Cotton Jacket
Lioness
Rush Hour Jacket
Leather Pants
Most of us own a leather jacket, but how about leather pants? Sure, the bottoms may have a rock 'n' roll reputation, but Gen Z fashion people are taking them in a more polished direction this winter. Up top, a silk cami or crisp white button-down softens the edgy silhouette.
From what I've observed, Gen Zers tend to be practical dressers, often prioritizing comfort. As such, it's no surprise 20-somethings are keeping warm in style this winter. Enter faux-fur scarves. Whether in classic black or rich brown, the accent strikes the perfect balance between functional and fashion-forward.
Shop Faux-Fur Scarves
Apparis
Kai Faux Fur Scarf
Ann Taylor
Faux Fur Wrap
By Malene Birger
Pella Scarf
ZARA
Faux Fur Scarf With Slit in Ecru
Flannel Tops
In high school, I had quite the collection of flannels from Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch. Though I don't think I've owned one since, I'm now tempted to welcome the cozy shirt back into my wardrobe thanks to Gen Z's newfound affinity for the checkered shirt.
Shop Flannel Tops
Madewell
The Easy Shirt in 100% Cotton Flannel
Universal Standard
Maine Stretch Flannel Shirt
Elodie the Label
Henrietta Plaid Shirt
Aerie
Anytime Fave Flannel Oversized Shirt
Camo Print
Suddenly, I'm spotting camo print everywhere, including on the feeds of my favorite Gen Z influencers. A jacket in the utilitarian pattern makes perfect sense for chilly weather, but don't sleep on camo pants, either. They're sure to get just as much wear.
Shop Camo Pieces
KanCan
Jax Faux Fur Camo Jacket
ZARA
Trf Printed Baggy Fit Jeans
Tna
Mighty Cotton Wicket Longsleeve
The North Face
Lhotse LT Insulated Jacket
Slouchy Boots
The slouchier, the better seems to be the motto among Gen Zers. Many are gravitating toward suede designs, though leather slouchy boots are equally chic. When the weather is unbearably cold, tuck your pants into the roomy shoes for a cozy, effortlessly cool look.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.