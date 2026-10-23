London, Paris, Tokyo: How the Best-Dressed in Fashionable Cities Are Styling Jeans Right Now
Struggling to find The One? From classic straight-legs to brand-new barrels, we searched far and wide to find the jeans that stylish women around the world consider worth the investment and to see how they're wearing them now.
Even after the busyness of fashion month has calmed down, you'll still spot a certain kind of woman in every "fashion" city right now. She’s probably walking quickly, coffee in hand, dressed in an outfit that looks effortless but has clearly been considered, and, more often than not, she’ll be wearing jeans. Though they may have started as workwear and evolved into a throw-on-and-go staple, across London, Copenhagen, Paris and beyond, jeans are being styled with a new sense of intention, proving that even the humble piece can still feel fresh, but most importantly, polished.
For a while, denim trends seemed to swing between extremes: skinny jeans kept threatening to make a comeback, whilst oversized and ultra-baggy pairs dominated street style. Now, however, women are settling on shapes, styles and silhouettes that feel personal rather than prescriptive, from practical straight-legs to relaxed, vintage pairs, but the real talking point isn't just what they're wearing, but exactly how they’re wearing them.
And of course, denim moods can shift from city to city, just like any other trend. For example, Londoners often prefer to be a little more eclectic and undone, whilst Californians are effortlessly pared-back and Parisians lean into timeless silhouettes and understated accessories. But whether styled up with heels or kept casual with a tee and flip-flops, it's clear that jeans are no longer the thing you reach for when you don’t know what else to wear; they’re actually the foundation of some of the most compelling outfits around.
So, if your own jeans have been feeling a little "samey" lately, consider this your sign to look at denim differently. These women in the world’s most stylish cities are making a convincing case for bringing them back into focus—and their outfits just might give you a few ideas for how to wear yours next.
How People in Stylish Cities Are Wearing Jeans Now
1. London
"My go-to fit is a straight, non-stretch mid-rise, with a slight crop that hits the lower ankle at just the right point. I have Citizens of Humanity's French jeans in a washed black and keep meaning to get them in the classic blue wash too. Another pair of forever great-fitting jeans is the Agolde Pinch; they literally fit me like a glove without being super uncomfortable, and again, no stretch; I don't like denim that ends up baggy and unflattering by midday.
"I may have a penchant for a slight crop at the lower ankle, but I also really love long, lean jeans that pool slightly, often worn with kitten heels or loafers, a simple white tee, an oversized, dark-grey wool blazer and perhaps a playful accessory to add a little extra charm." — Lucy Alston, stylist and content creator
Samsøe Samsøe
Saalmy Coat 16168 Salute
Citizens of Humanity
90s French Straight Jeans
ALOHAS
Aven Black Leather Loafers
2. New York
"My favourite everyday denim style is an easy, light-wash, straight-leg, but next on my wish list are ’70s-inspired wide-leg, low-rise jeans with ankle-length hems. I love the nostalgic, effortless feeling they give, and they create a cool, 'back in the day' vibe whilst still being incredibly versatile and easy to style. I wear denim almost every day because it’s a staple in my wardrobe; the right pair can instantly elevate even the most simple outfit and perfectly capture my personal take on New York style." — Amy Julliette Lefévre, model and content creator
The Row
Baeza Jacket
& Daughter
Tahra Cashmere V-Neck
MOTHER
The Jinx Low-Rise Flares
3. Copenhagen
"I'm new to barrel jeans, but I’m obsessed with the fit and shape. They’re relaxed and have a loose fit without feeling too baggy, and I think the curved leg makes them feel more feminine and, most importantly, so comfy. I’ll definitely be rewearing these over and over this season. I may have already ordered a blue pair as well." — Karoline Dall, artist and content creator
DISSH
Livia Merino-Wool Jumper
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
FRAME
The Bubble in Natural Clean
4. Paris
"There’s something about classic straight-leg jeans that I’ll never get tired of. I love their effortless fit, timeless appeal and the way they instantly make any outfit look cool without trying too hard. I love them most with a T-shirt paired with a cashmere sweater, a blazer or even a button-down. They're a forever staple in a Parisian wardrobe." — Géraldine Boublil, content creator and founder, Things From
Reiss
Double-Breasted Coat
M&S
Pure Cotton Ultimate Denim Shirt
KHAITE
Kerrie Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
5. California
"I am always on the hunt for denim. My rule is simple: if I find a better pair, I have to get rid of a pair. For a while, there was a revolving door of denim coming in and out of my closet, but lately things have slowed down, and I’ve found myself genuinely satisfied with a really wonderful curation of jeans that I love equally.
"For everyday, errand-running denim, I love a baggy jean paired with a simple tee, a good bag and a flip-flop. Vintage Levi’s are my go-to, and I’ve found some great pairs at RLT [an L.A.-based denim brand]. Lately though, I’ve been reaching for the Saint jeans from Eterne almost daily. Spending the time trying on pairs and curating a small selection for every occasion is the key to never feeling like I have nothing to wear." — Madeline Rose, content creator
DôEN
Helena Top
Levi Strauss & Co.
Cinch Wide Leg Jeans
DeMellier
The Midi Brooklyn
6. Tokyo
"I love Zara jeans because they have a genuinely straight fit that works really well for my body type. Sometimes, jeans labelled as 'straight fit' end up looking a little too baggy on me, but these have a low waist and a true straight-leg cut that feels really effortless. I also love the wash, and the exposed button fly adds just the right amount of character to an otherwise classic pair of jeans without being over the top. I own quite a few pairs of denim from more premium brands, but sometimes a great pair of Zara jeans is just as good, especially when you feel like experimenting a little with different styles and cuts.
"Japanese style is all about effortless, understated dressing with a touch of the unexpected. I naturally gravitate towards classic pieces, but I love playing with proportions, interesting cuts and subtle details to make an otherwise simple outfit feel a little more special. I think it’s often those small things that make the biggest difference in creating a chic outfit without looking like you’ve tried too hard." — Emma Jang, content creator
Weekday
Boxy Cotton Zip Jacket
ZARA
Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper
7. Oslo
"I, like many others, love the 501 from Levi's. They’re my favourite, and I actually have them in a light wash, as well as in a dark wash for winter. I feel like the 501 works for several body types, as well as mine. My style is very Scandi, and the jeans fit right into my aesthetic. They’re not too much, just simple. And they’re not too baggy or too skinny either." — Nnenna Echem, content creator
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.