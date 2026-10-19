Jeans, Who? These 10 Leather-Pant Outfits Are Far More Interesting for Fall

Looking for a cooler alternative to jeans this fall? These leather-pant outfits are effortlessly chic and surprisingly easy to re-create.

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Published In Features
Collage of women wearing fall leather-pant outfits in 2026.
(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist; @chrystelleeriksberger)

Leather pants are making a strong case for being the coolest alternative to denim this fall, and the outfit possibilities are even better than expected. There's something about swapping traditional denim for sleek leather that makes an outfit feel cooler and a little more intentional. Whether it's a relaxed, wide-leg silhouette or a tailored fit, leather pants have a way of making even the simplest basics look incredibly chic. And with so many interesting ways to style them this season, they're quickly becoming one of the most versatile pieces to have on rotation.

The best leather-pant outfits for fall 2026 are anything but predictable. Think oversize knits paired with relaxed leather trousers, fitted jackets styled with straight-leg silhouettes, and classic button-downs that feel far more interesting with a leather finish. Even the most understated combinations have a certain edge to them. While black leather pants will forever be a classic, rich shades of chocolate brown, burgundy, and other unexpected colors are worth considering too.

For anyone looking to give their usual fall outfits a refresh, consider this your sign to give your jeans a little break. Leather pants offer just as much styling versatility but bring something different to the table, especially when paired with pieces already sitting in your closet. Ahead, discover the leather-pant outfits worth copying this season, from easy everyday combinations to elevated looks that could easily work for a night out. Fair warning: Your favorite jeans might not get much wear after this.

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Leather-Pant Outfit Ideas for 2026

A woman wearing a fall leather-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @chrystelleeriksberger)

Get the look: Leather pants + Lightweight trench coat + Ankle boots + Oversize sunglasses

A woman wearing a fall leather-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Get the look: Leather pants + Animal-print jacket + Crop top + Heels

A woman wearing a fall leather-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @iziangus)

Get the look: Leather pants + Leather jacket + Pointed-toe heels

A woman wearing a fall leather-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Get the look: Leather pants + Faux-fur coat + Ankle boots

A woman wearing a fall leather-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @chrystelleeriksberger)

Get the look: Leather pants + Knit crop top + Cardigan + Ankle boots

A woman wearing a fall leather-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @immegii)

Get the look: Leather pants + Sweater + Belt + Leather boots

A woman wearing a fall leather-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

Get the look: Leather pants + Leather jacket + Tall leather boots

A woman wearing a fall leather-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @viaemmajang)

Get the look: Leather pants + Turtleneck sweater + Sneakers

A woman wearing a fall leather-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @immegii)

Get the look: Leather pants + T-Shirt + Suede jacket + Belt + Pointed-toe boots

A woman wearing a fall leather-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @valerie.kei)

Get the look: Leather pants + Fitted jacket + Loafers

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Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor