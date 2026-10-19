Jeans, Who? These 10 Leather-Pant Outfits Are Far More Interesting for Fall

Leather pants are making a strong case for being the coolest alternative to denim this fall, and the outfit possibilities are even better than expected. There's something about swapping traditional denim for sleek leather that makes an outfit feel cooler and a little more intentional. Whether it's a relaxed, wide-leg silhouette or a tailored fit, leather pants have a way of making even the simplest basics look incredibly chic. And with so many interesting ways to style them this season, they're quickly becoming one of the most versatile pieces to have on rotation.
The best leather-pant outfits for fall 2026 are anything but predictable. Think oversize knits paired with relaxed leather trousers, fitted jackets styled with straight-leg silhouettes, and classic button-downs that feel far more interesting with a leather finish. Even the most understated combinations have a certain edge to them. While black leather pants will forever be a classic, rich shades of chocolate brown, burgundy, and other unexpected colors are worth considering too.
For anyone looking to give their usual fall outfits a refresh, consider this your sign to give your jeans a little break. Leather pants offer just as much styling versatility but bring something different to the table, especially when paired with pieces already sitting in your closet. Ahead, discover the leather-pant outfits worth copying this season, from easy everyday combinations to elevated looks that could easily work for a night out. Fair warning: Your favorite jeans might not get much wear after this.
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Leather-Pant Outfit Ideas for 2026
Get the look: Leather pants + Lightweight trench coat + Ankle boots + Oversize sunglasses
Good American
The Better Than Faux Leather Low Rise Boot Cut Pants
MAUDE CLUB
Lake Trench Coat
Get the look: Leather pants + Animal-print jacket + Crop top + Heels
ZARA
Faux Leather Barrel Pants
RAILS
Georgie Fur Jacket
Get the look: Leather pants + Leather jacket + Pointed-toe heels
MANGO
Wide Leg Faux-Leather Trousers
BLANKNYC
Hot Brew Bomber Faux Leather Jacket
Get the look: Leather pants + Faux-fur coat + Ankle boots
Banana Republic
Bootcut-Leg Mid-Rise Vegan Leather Pant
BLANKNYC
Cash Flow Faux Fur Jacket
Get the look: Leather pants + Knit crop top + Cardigan + Ankle boots
Joe's Jeans
The Vegan Leather Pants
J.Crew
Rollneck Reversible Cardigan
Get the look: Leather pants + Sweater + Belt + Leather boots
Elodie the Label
Marlow Faux Leather Pants
Madewell
The Everyday Belt
Get the look: Leather pants + Leather jacket + Tall leather boots
L'AGENCE
Jyothi High Rise Split Ankle Jeans
Open Edit
Elara Kitten Heel Tall Boot
Get the look: Leather pants + Turtleneck sweater + Sneakers
By Anthropologie
Faux Leather Mid Rise Pants
PUMA
Speedcat Decon Sneakers
Get the look: Leather pants + T-Shirt + Suede jacket + Belt + Pointed-toe boots
Commando
Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
o.p.t
Vrinda Faux Suede Jacket
Get the look: Leather pants + Fitted jacket + Loafers