With the official start of winter just around the corner, there’s only been one question on my mind: how can I look effortlessly elegant and expensive without breaking the bank? You see, as someone with a luxury taste on a very modest budget, I’m rather particular about the pieces I choose to invest in. And although I tend to stay away from trendier clothing items (I’ll forever be a minimalist at heart), there’s nothing that elevates an outfit quite like an interesting accessory. So, with a new season on the horizon, I decided to hunt for the expensive-looking accessory trends to add to my capsule wardrobe that will keep my outfits looking fresh and polished all season long.
And you’ll be pleased to know that for winter 2026 specifically, there are myriad accessories that can easily pass for designer even when purchased from the high street. So after much research, I’ve managed to narrow my attention down to five rich-looking pieces that I’ll be able to pull out for each and every occasion without feeling too out of my comfort zone, or more importantly, without running the risk of looking “cheap”. And if you too are looking to add some winter accessories that appear far more expensive than their high street price tag, I’ve rounded up the trends that I’ll be relying on below.
From considered pops of colour that will act as the focal points of your outfits to chic Dalmatian prints that perfectly balance looking timeless and elevated, keep scrolling to discover the five designer-passing trends I’ll be adding to my winter capsule wardrobe this year.
5 Winter Accessory Trends That Could Easily Pass As Designer
1. Cord Belts
Style Notes: Every wardrobe needs a goes-with-everything belt, but this doesn't have to be your standard flat leather iteration. In fact, the chicest dressers around Paris, Copenhagen and London are opting for thin cord belts to cinch in the waistlines of their coats, jackets and blazers this season. They’re versatile, easy to wear, and most importantly, look expensive at any price point.
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Shop the Trend:
COS
Leather Rope Belt
Topshop
Cord Style Belt
Threadbare
Faux Leather Rope Belt
2. Colour Pop
Style Notes: I typically stick to muted tones year-round, but the effect of adding an intentional pop to an otherwise neutral outfit is undeniable, managing to feel equally as bold as it does wearable. To keep your outfit feeling fresh for winter 2026, opt for trending tones such as ochre, cobalt and my personal favourite, royal purple.
Shop the Trend:
Lindex
Matt Tights 50 Denier
ZARA
Elongated Shoulder Bag
COS
Pure Cashmere Scarf
3. Pony Hair
Style Notes: Don’t let the name misguide you; pony hair accessories are not actually made from ponies' hair, rather a type of leather or faux leather that has been shaved and left with its natural hair intact. It’s an easy way to add texture to an outfit without feeling too out there and, not to mention, it looks extremely elevated and expensive. And you’ll be pleased to know that there are plenty of options on the high street that easily rival their designer counterparts.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps
Anthropologie
Hair-On Leather Bag
Reiss
Pony Hair-Effect Leather Belt
4. Fringing
Style Notes: A statement detail that somehow also manages to feel inherently sophisticated, fringe hemlines are the perfect addition to any minimalist's wardrobe this season. Whether you opt for a bag, scarf or heel, it brings texture and movement to an otherwise basic winter outfit, without the need for bold colours or busy patterns.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Jacquard Scarf
ZARA
Fringed Shoulder Bag
M&S
Fringed Stiletto Heels
5. Dalmatian Print
Style Notes: With a design that’s interesting enough to draw focus to your outfit, but neutral hues that remain pared-back and wearable, Dalmatian print is the newest pattern to catch the attention of fashion people this winter. And luckily for all of us, the high street is currently filled with a number of bags, scarves, shoes and jewellery in this chic print for you to choose from.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.