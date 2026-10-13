I don't know about you, but as soon as autumn rolls around, I pretty much retire my jeans and instead let my black trousers do the heavy lifting. Whilst a black trouser and leather jacket pairing is an enduring favourite of mine, and one I return to for its sleek, streamlined finish, recently, I've been coming around to another jacket style that makes the staple look even more luxurious.
Taking my cue from Sofia Richie Grainge, who was just spotted stepping out in L.A., I've found the perfect way to elevate the everyday black trouser. Styling hers with a voluminous faux fur jacket in a soft, pale brown shade, Sofia gave her outfit an expensive-looking feel without overcomplicating things.
Perhaps for its the association with luxury fashion, but faux fur has a way of making every feel more elevated, regardless of its price tag. And with the trend having held its own over the past few seasons, there are now plenty of chic, high-street iterations to choose from.
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If Sofia's look has inspired you to rethink your usual outerwear rotation, read on to discover the faux fur jackets worth shopping this season.
Shop Faux Fur Jackets:
Jigsaw
Faux Fur Short Coat
This thick fur coat is perfect for mid-winter styling.
Rixo
Arabeth Faux Fur Jacket
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Marks & Spencer
Faux Fur Collared Short Jacket
Whilst I love this in the warm brown, it also comes in a deep shade of burgundy.
Aligne
Finlay Faux Fur Jacket
Bundle up in style.
Zara
Short Faux Fur Coat
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
anthropologie
Maeve Cropped Faux-Fur Coat
Style these with jeans for an elevated day-time look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.