I'm Convinced, This Overlooked Boot is Suddenly Cooler Than Anything Else in My Winter Wardrobe
After making the switch from summer sandals to the cold-weather closed-toe, I've stumbled across a shoe trend that actually has me counting down to Christmas. Keep scrolling to see the boot that fashion insiders are backing now.
It was during one of my recent wardrobe clear outs that I noticed the evolution in my shoe roster. Where once I would collect miscellaneous heels of varying heights, colours and finishes, I've been spending the last couple of years focusing on comfortable flats that I can run around in. The truth is though, some styles get a bad rep and are written off as uncomfortable before we've even tried on more than one pair, and a case in point (no pun intended) is the pointed toe boot.
With their sleek silhouette and leg-lengthening appeal, pointed toe boots were the kind of '90s wardrobe staple that dressed up everything from everyday denim to more considered evening looks. But, as heels began to fall out of favour after the rise of the ballet flat and loafer, so too did this sculptural style. And granted, whilst pointed toe boots can come in all heel heights, there was something about the exaggerated silhouette that told everyone that the wearer took their outfit very seriously, something that throw-on-and-go minimalists balked at the very thought of. That is, until now.
With fashion fully in it's dressed-up era, the pointed toe brings a sharper, more confident edge to everyday dressing. Trainers, loafers, and leather slip ons will always have their place in a well-curated wardrobe, but a pointed toe boot draws and holds the eye rather than hiding in the background, perhaps why the fashion set are readopting the angular finish for autumn/winter 2026.
Just think of the boot's versatility after all—black leather pointed-toe boots with straight-leg jeans, suede boots with relaxed leather trousers and a tailored blazer or a knee-high boot styled with a knitted midi dress? The options are endless. But, if you're still not convinced that a pointed toe could work for you, keep scrolling to see 6 outfits that may well just change your mind.
Style Notes: In full preparation for freezing temperatures and icy winds, you'll always find a fluffy, faux fur coat in my wardrobe for bundling up against the cold. Great news then that Elsa Hosk [pictured above] has an outfit idea for making cuddly coats feel even cooler: by teaming them with easy denim and a statement, animal print boot, probably the only style strong enough to hold its own against such an eye-catching coat. Talk about taking a walk on the wild side...
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ASOS DESIGN
Vintage 80s Faux Fur Jacket in Buttermilk
SLVRLAKE
London Crop High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
John Lewis
Ours Leopard Print Chisel Toe Chelsea Boots
2. Suede Pointed Boots + Trench Coat + Dark Denim
Style Notes: You don't have to be subversive to show you have fashion credentials, and Anouk's classic ensemble of a thick trench, dark jeans and suede boots is a masterclass in how to style up staples. Everyone I know owns a trench coat, and for good reason. Whether you're in the office or on-the-go, throwing on a longline coat always looks impossibly stylish, but particularly when paired with luxurious fabric like a pair of great suede boots that can come in at an affordable price, but always look expensive.
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Weekday
Kia Oversized Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat
H&M
Slim Straight Regular Waist Jeans
Mango
100% Leather Suede Kitten Heeled Ankle Boot in Chocolate
Style Notes: Looking for an outfit that really celebrates the season? Look no further than Coco's turtleneck and leather skirt [pictured above]. No, I don't just mean the colours (although this is a fabulous take on fifty shades of pumpkin spice); the choice of a high neck jumper paired with a long, maxi skirt and tall boot are all kinds of practical when the temperatures eventually drop. It's also a good reminder that pointed toe boots don't need to be spindly stilettos when there are plenty of tougher, more substantial heels on the market, so you don't have to worry about buying extra insoles.
Style Notes: Just like Anouk, Marilyn knows the power of a good trench coat [pictured above]. What I love most about this outfit though is how she has elevated a tonal, matte outfit into something really special by swapping classic leather for a high gloss, patent pair. If you've got a pair of boots this good, you're going to want to show them off, and whether you wear them with jeans or swap for a midi skirt or cigarette trouser, this "business on the top, party on the bottom" look is a low maintenance, high impact wonder.
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Burberry
Long Castleford Trench Coat in Juniper Green
With Nothing Underneath
Crawford Jeans: Straight Leg - High Waist, Light Blue
Dear Frances
Topo Bootie, Black Patent
5. Pointed Knee High Boots + Jumper + Long Skirt + Leather Jacket
Style Notes: Knits are coming into their own this season, and a midi or maxi length tailored skirt feels like the elegant way to elevate wool, but particularly with a sleek knee high boot. Ready to go from day to night at a moment's notice, Leia's black and grey look [pictured above] is screenshotted in my Saved folder for the days cold enough to require knits and leather, but mild enough to get away with a skirt and not having to rely on tucked in jeans.
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Whistles
Black Short Leather Trench
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Jumper
Kookai
Ashford Maxi Skirt
Dune London
Standin Boots
6. Pointed Logo Boots + Funnel Neck Jacket + Shorts
Style Notes: Looking for a bolder way to make the most of boots? You've probably got a couple of weeks left to be able to risk a bare leg a là Emili Sindlev [pictured above], so lean into a maximalist boot trend so attention-grabbing that the boot could be considered the entire outfit. Logomania isn't dead, it's just rebranding, and rather than head-to-toe styling, let a tonal palette be the base that allows a stand-out boot to do it's job. There's something delightfully noughties about this whole ensemble, and who doesn't love a little tongue-in-cheek throwback?
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.