I can't help but notice that the chicest dressers are already turning their attention from kitten heel flip-flops towards a new-season shoe trend. Fashion moves fast, after all, and if my latest celebrity spotting is anything to go by, this winter, every fashion person will be stepping out in mesh heels.
Already championed by some of the chicest women in their 30s and 50s, the trend has caught my eye on two particularly stylish dressers. First up, Elsa Hosk, who paired her chartreuse-green satin minidress with a pair of mesh heels. The slightly sheer finish offered a subtle contrast to the glossy fabric of her dress, adding texture and dimension while keeping the overall look sleek and polished.
Next, Catherine Zeta-Jones stepped out in a pair, opting for a rich chocolate-brown shade to complement her tonal autumn outfit. Against the depth of her brown ensemble, the semi-sheer shoes added a little lightness, stopping the tonal look from feeling too heavy.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
More interesting than your standard leather pumps, these are a natural evolution from the kitten-heel flip-flops we wore all summer. Read on to discover and shop the mesh heels I'm recommending below.
Shop Mesh Heels:
Zara
Mesh Heeled Shoes
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
H&M
Heeled Mesh Slingbacks
Style these with jeans or pair them with a silky dress.
Topshop
Alessio Angular Heel Pointed Court Shoe
The curved heels detail gives these such an elevated energy.
Saint Laurent
Renée Embroidered Patent Leather Pumps
These elegant mesh slingbacks are a fashion person's favourites.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Sacha 40 Mesh Shiny Lamb & Mesh Chocolate
The heeled ballerina trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Mango
Pointed Heel Sandals
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Topshop
Arrow Sling Back Mesh Heeled Shoe
Whilst I love these in black, they also come in beige.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.