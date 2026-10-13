This Is the Chic Heels Trend Fashion People In Their 30s and 50s Are Wearing Right Now

Not flip-flop kitten heels—this is the sophisticated alt fashion people in their 30s and 50s are wearing instead.

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Elsa Hosk wears a green satin dress with a black woven bag and black mesh heels.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
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I can't help but notice that the chicest dressers are already turning their attention from kitten heel flip-flops towards a new-season shoe trend. Fashion moves fast, after all, and if my latest celebrity spotting is anything to go by, this winter, every fashion person will be stepping out in mesh heels.

Already championed by some of the chicest women in their 30s and 50s, the trend has caught my eye on two particularly stylish dressers. First up, Elsa Hosk, who paired her chartreuse-green satin minidress with a pair of mesh heels. The slightly sheer finish offered a subtle contrast to the glossy fabric of her dress, adding texture and dimension while keeping the overall look sleek and polished.

Elsa Hosk wears a green satin dress with a black woven bag and black mesh heels.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Next, Catherine Zeta-Jones stepped out in a pair, opting for a rich chocolate-brown shade to complement her tonal autumn outfit. Against the depth of her brown ensemble, the semi-sheer shoes added a little lightness, stopping the tonal look from feeling too heavy.

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Catherine Zeta Jones steps outside wearing brown mesh heels with brown trousers, a brown long-line cardigan and a small Chanel bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More interesting than your standard leather pumps, these are a natural evolution from the kitten-heel flip-flops we wore all summer. Read on to discover and shop the mesh heels I'm recommending below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.