I Wouldn’t Say Burgundy Is “Out”, But These 6 Alternative Colour Trends Are Definitely “In”
Colour is one of the easiest ways to ensure you look stylish during any given season, and while I definitely wouldn't say that burgundy is "out", these six alternative winter 2026 colour trends are "in".
There are certain colours I'll always associate with winter. Burgundy is one of them, as are the deeper, moodier hues that seem to return to our wardrobes as soon as the temperature drops. But when it comes to winter 2026's fashion colour trends, there's plenty happening beyond these tried-and-tested tones. While I don't think there's anything wrong with leaning on the classics (there's a reason they're considered classic, after all), this season, I've found myself paying particular attention to the colours that are doing something a little different.
As a fashion editor, I spend a lot of time analysing trends and colour is one of the most interesting ways to gauge the mood of a season. It's also one of the easiest ways to make your wardrobe feel current without having to start from scratch. A new-season coat or a particularly covetable pair of boots might require a little more consideration, but a jumper, a handbag or even a pair of tights in a trending shade can transform pieces you already own. Suddenly, those familiar basics feel a little more relevant and you've tapped into a fresh trend without committing to an entirely new wardrobe. Which, given how expensive everything seems to be these days, seems like a rather sensible approach.
It's also worth remembering that not every trend needs to make its way into your wardrobe. I'm a firm believer in choosing the ones that genuinely resonate with your personal style, particularly when you're investing in pieces you hope to wear for years to come. Sometimes, that means buying something new; other times, it means rediscovering a piece you've owned for ages that's suddenly back in fashion. Either way, the point is to be considered about what you wear, rather than feeling obliged to keep up with every new thing the industry throws at you. Handily, with colour, I think you know pretty instantly whether it's for you or not.
And there's a particularly compelling case for embracing colour this winter. After several seasons in which rich brown, burgundy and navy have dominated the conversation, we're seeing a more personality-driven approach emerge. The goal isn't necessarily to achieve that deliberately polished, expensive-looking aesthetic we've become so accustomed to seeing. Instead, there's room for a little more playfulness, a few unexpected combinations and shades that bring a welcome jolt of energy to an otherwise familiar outfit. So, if you're looking to hit refresh your wardrobe, these are the six winter 2026 fashion colour trends I'm seeing everywhere right now.
6 Fashion Colour Trends to Try During Winter 2026
1. Vivid Purple
While plum has enjoyed several seasons in the spotlight, thanks in no small part to its rich, sophisticated appeal, purple is taking on a rather different guise for winter 2026. Rather than the deep, almost wine-like iterations that have slotted so seamlessly into the more understated luxury aesthetic, we're seeing a brighter, more vivid shade emerge. It's unapologetically bold, with a vibrancy that feels like a welcome change of pace from the more muted hues that have dominated winter wardrobes of late.
If purple feels like a somewhat unfamiliar colour to embrace, the good news is that you don't have to commit to a head-to-toe look straight away. A single purple accessory or knit can bring an unexpected pop of colour to an otherwise pared-back outfit, whether that's an all-black ensemble or a classic beige trench coat. However, as fashion people grow more comfortable with the shade, we're seeing increasingly confident interpretations emerge, from statement trousers to coordinated separates, as seen on Elsa Hosk. Purple has long been associated with royalty and regality, lending it an inherently luxurious quality; this brighter iteration simply brings a little more personality to the equation.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Shop the Colour Trend
ZARA
Soft Knit Jumper
Reformation
Calista Kitten Heel Pump
JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN
Reel Cashmere Scarf
2. Liquid Gold
Gold was already gathering momentum as a fashion colour before Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2027 show made an emphatic case for it. The collection placed the shade firmly in the spotlight, reinforcing a growing appetite for dressing that feels opulent, expressive and unapologetically glamorous. It's an evolution that speaks to the wider appeal of opera dressing, a trend that favours sumptuous fabrics, ornate brocade, jewel tones and elegant finishing touches, from satin gloves to faux-fur collars. Where luxury dressing has recently leaned towards a more understated sensibility, this feels like a decidedly more theatrical way to achieve it. Gold, with its inherent richness and associations with grandeur, fits the mood perfectly.
What's particularly interesting is how the shade is moving beyond the partywear and sequinned dresses we might typically associate with this time of year. Instead, gold is finding its way into more considered wardrobe staples, from elegant blouses buttoned to the collar to sweeping maxi coats and sophisticated evening accessories. The result feels grown-up rather than overtly festive, offering a way to embrace the colour's natural glamour without looking as though you're already dressed for New Year's Eve. Whether you opt for a single statement piece or lean into the heady romance of opera-inspired dressing, gold brings a sense of occasion to even the simplest of silhouettes.
Shop the Colour Trend
ZARA
Velvet Coat With Frog Fastening
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Floral Cloqué Midi Skirt
ZARA
Metallic Braided Clutch
3. Pillar-Box Red
Bright red is hardly a newcomer to the winter colour palette, but for 2026, it's the sheer volume of it that feels noteworthy. The punchy, pillar-box shade has been a reliable way to inject energy into cold-weather dressing for seasons now, yet its presence feels particularly pronounced this time around. Where a single red accessory or knit has traditionally offered an easy entry point, we're seeing fashion people become increasingly confident in their approach, bringing red trousers into the mix and embracing the shade from head to toe. It's a bold choice, certainly, but one that feels refreshingly straightforward when you consider just how much impact a single colour can have.
Outerwear is also playing a significant role in red's continued appeal. After red jackets became a fixture of spring dressing earlier this year, the enthusiasm has carried into winter, with statement red coats proving an especially compelling way to wear the shade. For maximum impact, try pairing vibrant red with a black base, whether that's a red knit against black trousers or a striking coat thrown over an otherwise monochrome look. It's a combination that won't necessarily appeal to those who prefer to blend into the background, but there's no denying its fashion credentials. If you're looking to make an outfit feel considered without overcomplicating it, this high-contrast pairing does much of the work for you.
Shop the Colour Trend
Massimo Dutti
Funnel-Neck Coat
Reformation
Inez Flat Mule
H&M
Wide Trousers
4. Olive Green
Of all the colours making a case for themselves this winter, olive green might be one of the most quietly persuasive. Its appeal lies partly in its versatility, but also in just how frequently it's appearing. From statement coats to tailored blazers, the earthy shade is cropping up in pieces that might traditionally have been rendered in black, camel or grey, offering a subtle way to make everyday dressing feel a little more directional. Olive has long been a dependable wardrobe staple, of course, but its growing presence across such a broad range of silhouettes makes it feel particularly relevant for winter 2026. Think of it as a gateway colour: an easy first step for anyone looking to move beyond the usual neutrals without venturing too far outside their comfort zone.
One of olive green's greatest strengths is its ability to work almost like a neutral, despite bringing a little more personality to the palette. Its natural, muted undertones make it an effortless companion to creams, taupes, navy and black, while it can also temper brighter shades in a way that feels surprisingly sophisticated. Try pairing it with vivid purple for a particularly fashion-forward combination, or introduce gold accents for a richer, more opulent take on winter dressing. Even red can work alongside olive if you're feeling adventurous. Ultimately, this is a colour that earns its place in your wardrobe through versatility as much as trend appeal, making it an especially smart choice if you're looking to invest in something you'll wear well beyond this season.
Shop the Colour Trend
MAISON ESSENTIELE
Fur Trimmed Kimono Duster
John Lewis
Soft Cotton Blend Turtle Neck Jumper
LIFFNER
Belted Bucket Suede Shoulder Bag
5. Cobalt Blue
Bright blue might seem like a bold choice for winter, but cobalt is making a convincing case for itself as one of the season's most wearable statement shades. Part of its appeal, I suspect, comes from the fact that we've already been embracing so much blue elsewhere in our wardrobes. Deep indigo denim has been a defining feature of this year's jeans conversation, making the transition from our favourite blue jeans to a cobalt knit or tailored trouser feel like a relatively natural next step. While the shade certainly has the impact to anchor an entire outfit, it doesn't necessarily require a complete wardrobe rethink to get on board. In fact, we're seeing cobalt worn head to toe in everything from matching separates to striking dresses, proving just how effective a single, saturated colour can be.
If a full cobalt look feels like more of a commitment than you're ready for, there are plenty of ways to introduce the shade in smaller doses. One of the most interesting styling tricks I've spotted is the use of cobalt tights to bring an unexpected flash of colour to otherwise neutral outfits. Try them with a taupe or chocolate-brown coat and black strappy shoes for a combination that might initially prompt a double take, but ultimately feels fresh and considered. That element of surprise is precisely what makes cobalt so appealing: it can transform familiar wardrobe staples without requiring you to abandon them. It's also a wonderfully versatile shade across different personal styles, making it a colour trend with plenty of room to grow as winter progresses.
Shop the Colour Trend
ALIGNE
Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer
Arket
Wool Scarf
ZARA
Long Dress With Tie and Opening
6. Chocolate Brown
If you've spent the past few seasons investing in chocolate brown, consider this your reassurance that those purchases were money well spent. The rich, bitter-chocolate shade has appeared so consistently across recent collections and street style that it's now difficult to think of it as a passing trend. In fact, I'd argue it's earned its place alongside black and navy as one of winter's most dependable colours. Its continued presence this season is less about a sudden resurgence and more about an enduring fashion favourite that designers and brands have shown little interest in abandoning. Rather than allowing brown to peak and disappear from the conversation, the industry has continued to build on its appeal, cementing it as a foundation for modern winter dressing.
That doesn't mean the shade has lost its trend appeal, though. If anything, the sheer volume of chocolate brown we're seeing, particularly in head-to-toe looks, is proof of just how relevant it remains. Tonal dressing is an especially chic way to wear it, combining different shades and textures of brown for an outfit that feels considered without requiring much effort. Alternatively, try pairing chocolate with black, whether through accessories or by layering contrasting separates. The once-prohibitive fashion rule against wearing the two together feels thoroughly outdated now, with the combination offering a sophisticated alternative to more predictable colour pairings. Ultimately, if your wardrobe already has a healthy helping of chocolate brown, there's no need to reinvent it this winter. You can simply keep wearing it, safe in the knowledge that it remains very much in fashion.
Shop the Colour Trend
ZARA
Reversible Double-Sided Coat
DeMellier
The New York Tote
Massimo Dutti
Straight Nappa Leather Midi Skirt With Seam Details
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.