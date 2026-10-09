I can’t be the only one who’s actually looking forward to the temperature dropping here in the UK. I’ve just always found that colder weather lends itself to a sleeker, more polished style of dressing. So, with autumn officially here and winter not far behind, I’ve decided that my first purchase of the season will be a new jacket.
You see, as someone who sticks to the more minimalist side of dressing, I like to use my outerwear as my designated “trend” pieces that can act as the point of interest in my otherwise pared-back outfits. And with this, I decided that before making any sudden purchases, I’d take a browse at the autumn/winter 2026 runway shows to find out which jacket trends are set to dominate the upcoming season.
And after hours spent scouring the lookbooks of my favourite luxury fashion houses, believe me when I say that winter’s hottest outerwear styles did not disappoint. Each trend strikes the perfect balance between looking elevated, feeling wearable and remaining classic enough to last in my winter capsule wardrobe for many years to come.
So, if you're also looking for some outerwear inspiration to help you decide what to invest in for the new season, keep scrolling below; I’ve rounded up the seven elevated but elegant jacket trends I’ll be buying into for winter 2026 (and beyond, of course).
7 Jacket Trends Set to Dominate Winter 2026
1. Funnel-Neck
Style Notes: If you want your outfits to look thought-out and intentional, look no further than a funnel-neck jacket. This outerwear style will do all of the talking for you, meaning you can keep the rest of your clothes and accessories super simple, not to mention that there’s just something about a high-neck silhouette that looks extremely polished, even when worn with more casual basics such as jeans and a classic tee. But don’t just take it from me; designers such as Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant and Ujoh are all championing this sophisticated coat style for winter 2026.
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Shop the Trend:
Isabel Marant
Elvane Peacoat
Straight off the runway.
cos
Funnel-Neck Jacket
I want the entire outfit, please!
H&M
Funnel-Collar Jacket
No one will believe this is a high-street find.
2. Check Prints
Style Notes: If you’ve already started your new-season shopping, you’ve likely noticed checks are everywhere at the moment, from edgy plaid skirts to preppy argyle knits. But the “dark academia”-inspired outerwear in the print spotted on the likes of Burberry, Chanel and Emporio Armani is by far the most compelling to me. An eye-catching pattern in neutral hues that still feels wearable to a classic dresser like me; I’ll be using this jacket trend as an easy way to add interest to my jeans, skirts and trousers this season.
Shop the Trend:
Polo Ralph Lauren
Sculpted Jacket
Tick off two trends in one with this checked, cinch-waist jacket,
ZARA
Check Trench Coat
Wear with jeans, midi skirts and tailored trousers alike.
Barbour
Delilah Jacket
This waterproof jacket is functional and stylish in equal measure.
3. Faux-Fur Collars
Style Notes: I’m well aware that faux-fur jackets are in no way a new trend. But if full-on furry coats feel a bit too out-there for you, you’ll be pleased to know the A/W 26 runways were filled with faux-fur collars that still incorporate an expensive-looking feel without the full-on drama. Houses such as Gabriela Hearst, Ferragamo and Balmain showcased trim collars on a mix of leather, suede and even velvet jackets, proving that this style is a great choice for those looking for a more subtle take on the faux-fur trend.
Shop the Trend:
Rixo
Aldith Jacket
This is high up on my luxury wish list.
SSSTEIN
Shearling and Suede-Trimmed Leather Jacket
The perfect everyday throw-on jacket.
Per Una
Faux Fur Collar Suedette Jacket
Doesn't this look so expensive?
4. Midnight Blue
Style Notes: The runways have spoken (more specifically, the Gucci, Giorgio Armani and Hermès runways): midnight blue is one of the biggest colour trends set to dominate winter 2026. Arguably the closest shade to the black I practically live in between autumn and early spring each year, these beautifully deep blue jackets dominated the collections.
Effortlessly elegant and expensive-looking at any price point, navy jackets are the perfect choice for those of us who own far too many black coats already and want to freshen up our wardrobes, but also don’t want to venture too far out of our comfort zones. Not to mention that this sophisticated hue is as good as any neutral, pairing well with both classic and bold colours alike.
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Natté Jacket
The perfect silhouette for high-waisted jeans.
H&M
Scarf-Collar Jacket
Scarf jackets will always get a yes from me.
ZARA
Bomber Jacket
Simple, chic and so easy to style.
5. "Lived-In" Leather
Style Notes: To me, nothing's more versatile than a leather jacket, but it really comes into its own as the years go on and the leather starts to soften and develop. For winter 2026, names such as Miu Miu, Private Policy and Ottolinger showcased several “lived-in” styles that already look like they've been worn for years. Of course, the easiest way to get this look is to simply buy a pre-loved leather jacket; however, the market is currently filled with a number of buttery-soft, distressed iterations that are brand new but will give you that vintage look you’re after.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Nappa Leather Jacket
Miu Miu never lets me down.
Emporio Armani
Leather Biker Jacket
The easiest way to get a "lived-in" leather jacket? Opt for a pre-loved buy, of course!
STAUD
Eugene Jacket
Use this to add some edge to your silk and satin seperates.
6. Cinched Waists
Style Notes: Waisted silhouettes have been huge in the past few years, and they’re going nowhere for winter 2026. Shown by Elisabetta Franci, Max Mara and Lanvin, cinched-in outerwear adorned the runways in the form of blazers, wool jackets and patent finishes. An instant outfit elevator, a jacket with a cinched-in waist is not only flattering, but the waistline provides a polished finish that will dress up any jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers this season. And the best part? This elegant outerwear style will look expensive regardless of price point.
Shop the Trend:
Source Unknown
Cinched Matteo Blazer
I own this, and it earns me so many compliments.
Reformation
Alex Cinched Denim Jacket
I'd style this with ecru barrel jeans and chocolate-brown kitten heels.
ASOS DESIGN
Zip Up Cinch Blazer
This navy hue is calling to me.
7. Velvet
Style Notes: Texture arguably plays the biggest role when it comes to winter dressing, and this year, sumptuous velvet is taking centre stage in the world of trending jackets. Of course, you’ll have to reserve this expensive-looking fabric for days when it isn’t raining, but the dimension it adds to an outfit is undeniable. I must admit, this is a fabric I’d usually refrain from pulling out until the festive party season; however, Ralph Lauren, Elie Saab and Casa Preti have convinced me to wear it starting now, throughout winter and well into early spring.
Shop the Trend:
ASOS DESIGN
Velvet Trophy Jacket
Wear on its own as a top or layered over a simple tee as a jacket.
BLAZÉ MILANO
Jealousy Gliss Jacket
This terracotta shade feels perfect for the season.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.