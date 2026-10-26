Breaking: Everyone Who Needs New Boots Right Now Is Eyeing This Flat-Ankle-Boot Trend

In case you just realized that it's almost November and the need to find a new pair of boots is getting more urgent by the day, step into my office. Fact: A great pair of boots is the key to a great fall and winter outfit. And there's one flat-boot trend in particular that'll upgrade any outfit and make it look especially fresh this season. The trend is soft-leather flat ankle boots, and every fashion person I know has it on their radar right now.
Given the enormous popularity of soft-leather ballet flats and glove pumps this year, it's hardly surprising that boots are next. The current iterations on the market call to mind sock boots, but the latest versions are made of leather or suede, and they aren't quite as foot-hugging as typical sock boots. The options I'm seeing have a sleek, minimal vibe, and they look chic with both cropped and full-length (or even puddle-length) jeans and pants.
The bottom line is that soft-leather flat ankle boots is the boot trend of the season thus far, and placing an order now is a decision you won't regret. Keep scrolling to shop my picks.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.