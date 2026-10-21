Clever Fashion Girls Know This Loafer Trend Is Chic, Cosy and Never Dates

Don't come for me but, as much as I love a good pair of boots, I do start to tire of wearing them on repeat once winter rolls around. The solution? A chic pair of flats to break up the inevitable monotony.
There's something about a great flat shoe that makes an outfit feel a little fresher, offering a welcome alternative to the knee-highs and ankle boots we'll be living in for the next six months. The trouble is, most flats aren't exactly designed for a British winter (or, frankly, any winter that requires you to leave the house). Which is where shearling loafers come in.
Loafers have long been a fashion-person favourite, and it's not hard to see why. They're polished without being overly formal, have a little more structure than your average ballet flat and somehow make even the most basic jeans-and-knitwear combination look like you've put some thought into getting dressed. A high priority in the months where you'd rather be hibernating. They're also remarkably versatile, working just as well with wide-leg trousers as they do with mini skirts. In other words, they've well and truly earned their place in the capsule wardrobe hall of fame.
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But with colder weather on the horizon, stylish types are giving this tried-and-tested silhouette a cosy upgrade. And, honestly, I'm all for it. There was a time when I'd happily head out on a Saturday night in the highest heels I could find and absolutely no coat, apparently under the impression that being cold was simply part of the experience. Thankfully, I've grown out of that particular fashion phase. These days, I'd much rather find a way to dress appropriately for the weather without sacrificing the outfit, and shearling-lined loafers feel like a rather clever compromise. Warm toes and good taste? Turns out you really can have it all.
Gucci's Princetown backless shearling-lined loafers were a standout in the 2010s, and I've spotted that style cropping up again recently. But this time around, the trend has spread well beyond one designer's interpretation, with everyone from Chanel and The Row to Prada, UGG and Zara getting in on the action. I've learned that when a shoe idea makes sense at both the luxury end of the market and the high street, it's probably worth paying attention.
The colour palette is pleasingly understated, too. Alongside classic black and rich cappuccino brown, I'm seeing plenty of tan leather paired with cream shearling, which creates a particularly stylish contrast. Sandy neutrals, beige and the slightest hint of butter yellow are also making an appearance, lending the shoes a softer, luxury-looking finish. There's a mix of suede and leather, too, while the choice between backless styles that show off the fluffy lining and full-coverage loafers really comes down to personal preference (and just how committed you are to keeping your feet warm).
Either way, it's a trend that makes a convincing case for putting your boots to one side every now and then. With that, scroll on to shop my edit of the chicest shearling loafers around.
Shop the Shearling Loafers Trend
THE ROW
Lucca Bow-Detailed Shearling-Lined Suede Loafers
You know it's a thing of The Row are somehow involved.
Topshop
Addie Real Suede Mule Loafer With Shearling in Sand
These look much, much more expensive than they are.
Veronica Beard
Shearling-Lined Suede Penny Loafers
The shearling trim on the toe line is too cute for words.
Miu Miu
Ruches Shearling-Lined Suede Penny Loafers
The combination of cognac brown suede and cream shearling is nothing short of perfect.
ZARA
Leather Mule Loafers
The leather upper makes these more practical for dewy winter days.
Chanel
Suede Calfskin & Shearling Lambskin Mule Loafers
That's them—the shoes I want to be buried in.
Dune London
Goldy Loafers
Khaki enters the equation via Dune.
Prada
Suede and Shearling Loafers
A feast for the eyes and for the feet.
UGG
Ellis Nubuck Loafer
UGGs, but not as you know them.
Free People
Fallon Fringe Mules
The addition of tassels taps into the bohemian undercurrent running through trends right now.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Suede and Shearling Loafer
The elevated heel gives this loafer a more formal, collegiate feel.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.