Forget Heels for a Second—These Autumn-Ready Flat-Shoe Trends Are About to Be Everywhere

Growing up, I pictured my adult self rushing around the city in towering stilettos or, at a push, a modest kitten heel. Blame it on watching far too many re-runs of Sex and the City. Nowadays, while I'll always find myself drawn to a gorgeous heel, my reality is very much grounded in flat footwear. Thankfully, over the past few years, the heel-less styles have enjoyed a huge resurgence in popularity, meaning there's a plethora of options to explore. From the streetwear-inspired sneakers to Scandi and Parisian-backed ballet flats, there's a flat shoe to match every aesthetic—and this autumn/winter, our favourite designers are delivering a fresh batch of footwear inspiration.

In keeping with the general direction that fashion trends have taken over the past few years, this season's flat footwear is all about refining the classics. That means you can invest in a pair this season and be assured you'll love it for years to come—although the high street have also delivered a strong selection of more budget-friendly options, too. Don't sleep on the staples like a classic pair of loafers, as shown by Prada, The Row and more, or push the preppy angle with a pair of brogues, as shown on the Miu Miu runway. This is also the season to play with textures (many of which are arguably not the most practical for British autumns)—think suede and satin, which will instantly elevate even the simplest look.

Here, discover my edit of the top flat footwear trends I predict will jump off the runway and into our wardrobes—as well as my pick of the best style options for every budget.

1. Classic Loafers

Style Notes: Still don't own a pair of loafers? Now is the time. Follow the minimalist cues given by The Row and Prada and opt for understated styles in well-polished leather. Black and brown options are your best bet.

2. Satin

Style Notes: Yes, it's not the most practical on rainy autumnal days, but when the weather allows, these are such a brilliant pair of shoes to have in your collection. A satin ballet flat will instantly upgrade any look, from jeans to tailored trousers, mini skirts to flowing dresses.

3. Pointed Toe

Style Notes: There's just something about a pointed toe. It's sleek, powerful and surprisingly versatile. This season, skip the heeled version and opt for a flat, which will imbue your outfit with a stylish Scandi vibe.

4. Snake Skin

Style Notes: Animal prints have kept popping up this year, but my bet is on snake skin for autumn/winter. A number of designers showed the print in knee-high boot form, but I was drawn to Khaite's on-brand minimalist flats. Use your pair to elevate a monochromatic ensemble.

5. Brogues

Style Notes: This season, designers are backing the preppy aesthetic and betting on brogues. Pair yours with jeans and a slouchy knit for a cold weather-ready look.

6. Elevated Mary Janes

Style Notes: If there's one flat shoe trend that's dominated the past few years, it's the Mary Jane. This autumn, take things up a notch with a more refined, statement pair that makes use of adornments and details to stand out from the crowd.

