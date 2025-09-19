Forget Heels for a Second—These Autumn-Ready Flat-Shoe Trends Are About to Be Everywhere

Growing up, I pictured my adult self rushing around the city in towering stilettos or, at a push, a modest kitten heel. Blame it on watching far too many re-runs of Sex and the City. Nowadays, while I'll always find myself drawn to a gorgeous heel, my reality is very much grounded in flat footwear. Thankfully, over the past few years, the heel-less styles have enjoyed a huge resurgence in popularity, meaning there's a plethora of options to explore. From the streetwear-inspired sneakers to Scandi and Parisian-backed ballet flats, there's a flat shoe to match every aesthetic—and this autumn/winter, our favourite designers are delivering a fresh batch of footwear inspiration.
In keeping with the general direction that fashion trends have taken over the past few years, this season's flat footwear is all about refining the classics. That means you can invest in a pair this season and be assured you'll love it for years to come—although the high street have also delivered a strong selection of more budget-friendly options, too. Don't sleep on the staples like a classic pair of loafers, as shown by Prada, The Row and more, or push the preppy angle with a pair of brogues, as shown on the Miu Miu runway. This is also the season to play with textures (many of which are arguably not the most practical for British autumns)—think suede and satin, which will instantly elevate even the simplest look.
Here, discover my edit of the top flat footwear trends I predict will jump off the runway and into our wardrobes—as well as my pick of the best style options for every budget.
The Autumn 2025 Flat Shoe Trends to Take Note of:
1. Classic Loafers
Style Notes: Still don't own a pair of loafers? Now is the time. Follow the minimalist cues given by The Row and Prada and opt for understated styles in well-polished leather. Black and brown options are your best bet.
Shop the trend:
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers
Simple, and so versatile.
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Logo-Embellished Leather Loafers
The ruching on this pair is so elite.
MANGO
Gathered Leather Moccasin
This plummy brown colour is perfect for autumn.
STUART WEITZMAN
Brooks Collapsible-Heel Leather Loafers
I love that the heel is collapsible, meaning you can turn them into a pair of mules, too.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Loafers With Penny Strap
These would look great with your favourite blue jeans.
2. Satin
Style Notes: Yes, it's not the most practical on rainy autumnal days, but when the weather allows, these are such a brilliant pair of shoes to have in your collection. A satin ballet flat will instantly upgrade any look, from jeans to tailored trousers, mini skirts to flowing dresses.
Chocolate brown is a must-have colour for autumn/winter.
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers
One of the chicest ways to wear satin this season? In sneaker format.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Striped Leather-Trimmed Satin Sneakers
Ideal for brightening up a grey autumnal day.
3. Pointed Toe
Style Notes: There's just something about a pointed toe. It's sleek, powerful and surprisingly versatile. This season, skip the heeled version and opt for a flat, which will imbue your outfit with a stylish Scandi vibe.
Shop the trend:
H&M
Pointed Ballet Flats
Animal prints aren't going anywhere this season.
Toteme - INT
Leather Asymmetric Ballerinas Black
The asymmetric silhouette is so chic.
THE ROW
Viv Glossed-Leather Ballet Flats
This glossy pair would pair so well with loose trousers.
Joseph
Leather Pointy Ballerina Shoes
I love this contemporary minimalist aesthetic.
ARKET
Pointy Leather Flats – Burgundy
Burgundy continues to stay strong this season.
4. Snake Skin
Style Notes: Animal prints have kept popping up this year, but my bet is on snake skin for autumn/winter. A number of designers showed the print in knee-high boot form, but I was drawn to Khaite's on-brand minimalist flats. Use your pair to elevate a monochromatic ensemble.
Shop the trend:
Reformation
Inez Ballet Flat
An easy, everyday flat.
TOD'S
Gommino Snake-Effect Leather Loafers
These Gommino loafers are a fashion staple.
M&S Collection
Snake Print Flat Loafers
For those who want more of a brown colourway, these are for you.
Style Notes: This season, designers are backing the preppy aesthetic and betting on brogues. Pair yours with jeans and a slouchy knit for a cold weather-ready look.
Shop the trend:
M&S Collection
Patent Flat Brogues
This patent pair would look great with cream jeans or trousers.
COS
Croc-Effect Leather Derby Shoes
I'm obsessed with this croc-effect version.
CHURCH'S
Piper Fringed Glossed-Leather Brogues
Church's are the go-to brand for classic footwear.
Miu Miu
Calf Leather Brogue Shoe With Buckles
I love this double-buckle detail.
CHURCH'S
Nelly Glossed-Leather Derby Shoes
These are a true classic.
6. Elevated Mary Janes
Style Notes: If there's one flat shoe trend that's dominated the past few years, it's the Mary Jane. This autumn, take things up a notch with a more refined, statement pair that makes use of adornments and details to stand out from the crowd.