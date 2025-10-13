It's My Job to Stay Ahead of the Trends—6 Stylish Pedicures to Bookmark This Winter

These are the pedicure trends to know about this winter, straight from a beauty editor.

A woman taking a mirror selfie with a black pedicure, a close-up picture of a deep red pedicure and a woman taking an outfit picture with a burgundy pedicure
(Image credit: @smythsisters, @harrietwestmoreland, @monikh)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

I know what you're thinking, a pedicure? In winter? Many of us tend to reserve this beauty treatment for the summer months, but I'm here to tell you why a pedicure is one of my favourite things to treat myself to when the weather gets colder. As soon as the season changes, my skin looks dull, my hair feels dry, and I crave a bit of self-care to boost my mood. Nothing makes me feel more put-together than a stylish pedicure colour, so a trip to the nail salon is first on my list. Not only that, but when the festive invites start to roll in, I know I can dig out my open-toe heels without a care in the world.

Another big reason I love a winter pedicure is the variety of nail polish shades available. In the summer months, I tend to keep things quite simple and opt for neutral or milky white hues. However, as the evenings get darker, I love to get a bit more daring and try out deeper, richer shades such as red pedicures, blacks and navy blues.

Due to my job, I am always up-to-date on the latest pedicure trends, and with October in full swing, I thought it was time to research the winter pedicure trends we can expect to see everywhere in 2025. Below, I've rounded up the best pedi looks to bookmark for the season ahead.

1. Coffee Brown

A picture of a woman&#039;s feet with a dark brown pedicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

When I spotted this deep, coffee brown pedicure shade on top nail artist Iram Shelton's Instagram account, I knew we were about to see it everywhere.

A picture of a glossy, dark brown pedicure

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

This deep, rich hue looks so sleek and expensive, and is a slightly softer alternative if you're not a fan of black nail polish for the winter months.

Get the Look:

2. Glass Pedicure

A close-up picture of a clear, shiny pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

If you want something subtle that still feels put-together, why not try the glass pedicure trend? This super glossy, shiny finish makes your nails look so healthy and chic.

A woman wearing pink pyjama trousers with a shiny French tip pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Pair your glass pedi with a white French tip for even more fashion points.

Get the Look:

3. Burgundy Hues

A picture of a woman&#039;s feet with a dark burgundy pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Burgundy pedicures are such a classic that comes into style every winter, and for good reason. The purple undertones perfectly complement gold accessories for an elevated finish.

A woman taking a picture of her outfit wearing a maxi skirt and flip flops with a burgundy pedicure

(Image credit: @monikh)

It's also a great shade to pair with matching burgundy accessories.

Get the Look:

4. Ebony

A woman taking a mirror selfie wearing white jeans, a suede jacket and open toe heels with a black pedicure

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

The fashion set has spoken, and it appears that black pedicure shades are big news this winter. I'm personally a big fan of this trend, as the monochrome hue never clashes with any of my outfits.

A woman in London wearing brown trousers and flip flops with a black pedicure

(Image credit: @monikh)

A black pedicure and chocolate brown trousers is a match made in heaven.

Get the Look:

5. Merlot

A picture of a woman&#039;s feet wearing red shoes with a deep red pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I love a glass of red in the winter months, and according to Instagram, these merlot shades make the perfect pedicure choice.

A close-up picture of a deep red pedicure

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

I will definitely be taking this picture to the salon on the run-up to Christmas.

Get the Look:

6. Silver Sparkles

A picture of a silver chrome pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Speaking of the festive season, if you fancy a little bit of sparkle, silver nails are where it's at. From chrome finishes to glitter polishes, there are so many ways to wear this trend.

A picture of a sparkly silver pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Keep things subtle with a shimmery top coat rather than an all-over polish for a more pared-back look.

Get the Look:

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸