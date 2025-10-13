It's My Job to Stay Ahead of the Trends—6 Stylish Pedicures to Bookmark This Winter

I know what you're thinking, a pedicure? In winter? Many of us tend to reserve this beauty treatment for the summer months, but I'm here to tell you why a pedicure is one of my favourite things to treat myself to when the weather gets colder. As soon as the season changes, my skin looks dull, my hair feels dry, and I crave a bit of self-care to boost my mood. Nothing makes me feel more put-together than a stylish pedicure colour, so a trip to the nail salon is first on my list. Not only that, but when the festive invites start to roll in, I know I can dig out my open-toe heels without a care in the world.
Another big reason I love a winter pedicure is the variety of nail polish shades available. In the summer months, I tend to keep things quite simple and opt for neutral or milky white hues. However, as the evenings get darker, I love to get a bit more daring and try out deeper, richer shades such as red pedicures, blacks and navy blues.
Due to my job, I am always up-to-date on the latest pedicure trends, and with October in full swing, I thought it was time to research the winter pedicure trends we can expect to see everywhere in 2025. Below, I've rounded up the best pedi looks to bookmark for the season ahead.
6 Biggest Winter Pedicure Trends for 2025
1. Coffee Brown
When I spotted this deep, coffee brown pedicure shade on top nail artist Iram Shelton's Instagram account, I knew we were about to see it everywhere.
This deep, rich hue looks so sleek and expensive, and is a slightly softer alternative if you're not a fan of black nail polish for the winter months.
Get the Look:
Essie
Core Nail Varnish Odd Squad
This is the exact nail polish that Shelton used to create her coffee brown pedicure.
2. Glass Pedicure
If you want something subtle that still feels put-together, why not try the glass pedicure trend? This super glossy, shiny finish makes your nails look so healthy and chic.
Pair your glass pedi with a white French tip for even more fashion points.
Get the Look:
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat
The only nail polish you need for glass-like shine.
3. Burgundy Hues
Burgundy pedicures are such a classic that comes into style every winter, and for good reason. The purple undertones perfectly complement gold accessories for an elevated finish.
It's also a great shade to pair with matching burgundy accessories.
Get the Look:
Barry M
Gelly High Shine Nail Paint Black Cherry
This affordable nail polish will deliver a gel-like finish without the need for a UV lamp.
4. Ebony
The fashion set has spoken, and it appears that black pedicure shades are big news this winter. I'm personally a big fan of this trend, as the monochrome hue never clashes with any of my outfits.
A black pedicure and chocolate brown trousers is a match made in heaven.
Get the Look:
Gucci
Vernis à Ongles Nail Lacquer in Crystal Black
The chicest black nail polish I've ever seen.
5. Merlot
I love a glass of red in the winter months, and according to Instagram, these merlot shades make the perfect pedicure choice.
I will definitely be taking this picture to the salon on the run-up to Christmas.
Get the Look:
Max Factor
Masterpiece Xpress 60s Nail Polish Mellow Merlot
The most fitting nail shade for the merlot pedicure trend.
6. Silver Sparkles
Speaking of the festive season, if you fancy a little bit of sparkle, silver nails are where it's at. From chrome finishes to glitter polishes, there are so many ways to wear this trend.
Keep things subtle with a shimmery top coat rather than an all-over polish for a more pared-back look.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.