Winter is underrated as a dress season. Whilst the poplin maxis and linen minidresses of summer are long gone, I don't think it should be the only season to have all the fun. Winter dresses are supreme in their own right. The flowing sleeves, thick materials, deep tones and party-ready details create just as much excitement for me. And this year's winter dress trends, in particular, are just as enticing for adding to your winter capsule wardrobe.
Cold weather often has us reaching for trousers and warm coats, but there have been a handful of dresses that appeared in this year's runway shows that have me completely rethinking my wardrobe. Many of the overarching autumn and winter trends are reflected in the gowns, midis and shifts seen on the runways, too, including bold shoulders and shades of brown. You'll also spot statement sleeves, drop-waist silhouettes and winter's answer to summer's slip dress.
The following dress trends are apt for the upcoming frosty months, which come down to the cuts, colours and materials used—and there are many imaginative ways to wear each, from styling them under warm statement coats to pairing them with unexpected layers. Some are elegant winter additions, others are fun or edgy, but they're all proof of how fun of a season it is for dresses.
7 Winter 2025 Dress Trends to Embrace This Season:
1. Proportional Play
Style Notes: One way to instantly refresh a dress is through changes to the proportions and seams. This is so clearly evident in the emergence of drop-waist dresses this season. This style ticks all the boxes for volume, visual interest and winter-suitable lengths, and it uniquely blends body-hugging styles with roomy skirts. It's a great foundation for wearing with boots and long winter coats or equally as voluminous cropped jackets.
Shop the Drop-Waist Dresses:
H&M
Smocked Dress
A smocked texture makes this little black dress stand out.
Ronny Kobo
Speck Knit Dress
The perfect frosty white hue for winter.
Reformation
Camella Dress
Just gorgeous.
ZARA
Contrast Draped Midi Dress
Sheer and tulle materials were also spotted on the runways, and this dress blends both trends.
2. Embellished Details
Style Notes: Spring and summer may lay claim to florals, gingham and other patterns, but winter gets embellishments. Tis the season for bejewelled dresses, bold appliqués and statement needlework that make dresses pop. When the world around us is muddled grey, these bold additions make dressing feel more joyful—no wonder why they were found in many designers' collections.
Shop Embellished Dresses:
STAUD
Brooke Strapless Embellished Crepe Midi Dress
The perfect LBD.
ZARA
Rhinestone Polyamide Dress
Sparkle embellishments were made for the party season. This one comes in black and brown.
HUISHAN ZHANG
Marylin Sequin Woven Midi Dress
This would be particularly stunning for a winter wedding.
MANGO
Floral Jacquard Dress With Bell Sleeves
Jacquard is another unique embellishment to consider.
3. The Long-Sleeved Slip
Style Notes: The slip dress is a hallmark of summer, and rightfully so. Its slinky texture and sleeveless silhouette are perfect for warm evenings, but the second autumn and winter arrive, it's harder to style. That's why I was pleased to see the cold-weather equivalents on the runways, and what I'm dubbing the long-sleeved slip dress. The have the same fluidity and material (and resulting gorgeous draping once on) but much more functional sleeves.
Shop Satin and Silk Dresses:
TFNC
Long Sleeve Satin Cowl Back Maxi Dress
Olive green is one colour trend that's not going anywhere.
Reformation
Omari Silk Dress
A single sleeve is one of the most elegant silhouettes.
SIR
Milesi Draped Stretch-Jersey and Satin Gown
A chic (and comfortable) blend of satin and jersey. I can envision this dress for spring, too.
H&M
Open-Back Satin Dress
This one is all in the details, like the open back and subtle bell sleeve.
4. Statement Sleeves
Style Notes: Winter weather calls for longer sleeves, but these by no means have to be boring. From bell sleeves to ruffled frills to feathered ends, there are so many ways to make a dress stand out through this one component. The story told by the AW25 runways proves that this year in particular is all about the sleeve.
I simply can't stop thinking about this dress. It's such a refreshing take on statement sleeves.
BERNADETTE
George Gathered Taffeta Gown
Statement sleeves and a bright colour make for the perfect maximalist combination.
DOEN
Aurelienne Dress -- Jardin De Villandry
A subtler take on a statement sleeve.
MANGO
Flared-Sleeve Satin Dress
Another winter dress that combines two trends: silky slip materials and statement sleeves.
5. Jacket Dresses
Style Notes: Jacket dresses are a refined winter dress option. What I found most interesting at this year's shows was that the trend wasn't just beholden to blazers, but longer coat styles were present too. They're perfect for work events and other occasions where you want something a little more structured and sophisticated. Just pair with tights and boots or heels.
Shop Jacket Dresses:
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition Sash Coat Dress
Manière De Voir
Sylvie Wool Asymmetric Blazer Dress
Cocoa brown wool? A timeless choice that's undeniably popular.
Wardrobe.NYC
Twill Blazer Dress
A fresh take on an LBD.
H&M
Belted Blazer Dress
Belted versions will always be classics.
6. Long Leather Dresses
Style Notes: The leather dress often appears during winter, and whilst we're used to seeing mini versions, it was a pleasant surprise to spot midi and maxi lengths this season. Sitting alongside velvet and wool, I think leather fits in perfectly in the winter dress rotation. It's a sleek statement all on its own. Choose timeless colours like black, brown, olive and navy, which slot in neatly with the rest of your cold-weather wardrobe and won't feel dated by next year.
Shop Leather Midi Dresses:
Ulla Johnson
Juliette perforated paneled leather maxi dress
The perforated leather and sharp panels are so chic.
Whistles
Chocolate Leather Bandeau Dress
A thick, cosy knit would go perfectly over top of this.
ZARA
Limited Edition Draped Suede Leather Dress
Don't forget about suede either for a softer aesthetic.
ARKET
Open-Collar Leather Dress
Meet the shirt dress reimagined in leather.
7. Not-So-Subtle Shoulders
Style Notes: The '80s are facing another renaissance, and this time it's the decade's statement shoulders stepping into the spotlight. Nearly all of Saint Laurent's designs for the season were sky-high, and it wasn't the only designer to embrace it. Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Doblas all paid homage to the over-emphasised shoulder in one way or another too. Whether you want to pile on all the volume or keep it low-key, you have plenty of options.
Shop Statement Shoulder Dresses:
ZARA
Crepe Dress With Shoulder Pads
Exaggerated shoulders look especially cool with a gathered detail.
Nobody's Child
The perfect winter mini dress: velvet, puff sleeves and ideal for pairing with tights.
Mugler
Draped Asymmetric Minidress
Just the perfect pinch of volume.
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Satin Dress
Satin with a statement shoulder, a great combination for seasonal parties.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.