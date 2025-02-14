New York Just Confirmed the 7 Trends Everyone Will Covet in Fall 2025

In a New York City minute, you can journey from the Ukrainian Institute of America on the Upper East Side, where Bevza's clean and minimalistic silhouettes will captivate, to Midtown, where Sloan's inaugural debut will leave you in awe, and then down to Tribeca, where Altuzarra is presenting its designs that play into the theme of contrasts. This adventure of seeing talented designers do what they do best is what makes New York Fashion Week so exhilarating, and the fall/winter 2025 season was no different.

For a week, each day was filled with talented emerging and established designers perfectly embodying the balance between the old and the new. Beyond the names above, there were rising stars like Fforme and TWP, who debuted their first and second collections during NYFW, and well-known label Calvin Klein, which reinvented itself and sparked a renewed sense of excitement. It was a dynamic fusion of nostalgia and modernism, where past influences met contemporary innovation and proved there's space for everyone in the ever-evolving fashion landscape.

Despite the diversity of designers on display, there were similarities in terms of key fashion trends. Fringe accents made a statement on the runways of Fforme, Bevza, and Altuzarra, while elegant brooches made a striking return at Tory Burch and Carolina Herrera. Wardrobe basics were reinterpreted through creative layering at Sandy Liang and Ashlyn, demonstrating that the most powerful looks sometimes result from styling familiar garments in unexpected ways. That's just the beginning—keep reading to discover the seven most important trends to know about now and for fall 2025.

Midi Skirt Suits

(Image credit: Kallmeyer; Tory Burch; Calvin Klein/ImaxTree)

You don't have to look far to see that midi skirt suits dominated the NYC runways. From Kallmeyer to Calvin Klein and Tory Burch, designers showcased '80s-inspired skirt suits reimagined for the modern working woman. These pieces were updated with a minimalistic approach, focusing on clean lines, neutral tones, and understated elegance. The pairing of midi pencil skirts with collarless jackets provided a versatile and sophisticated option, perfectly embodying the chic vibe of NYC style.

Unlikely Layers

(Image credit: Ashlyn; Sandy Liang; Altuzarra/ImaxTree)

One thing is certain: The designers showcased innovative layering techniques that combined garments in unexpected ways. For instance, Sandy Liang paired a button-down shirt with a tie beneath a fur-trimmed fleece jacket, creating a striking contrast between formal and casual elements. Altuzarra featured a ruffled blouse under a short fur coat with the Peter Pan collar resting outside the jacket, which blended delicate and luxurious textures. Ashlyn styled a red turtleneck knit under a long-sleeve peplum top, merging vibrant color with a structured design. By combining garments in unconventional ways, these designers challenged traditional styling norms and made their ensembles look and feel dynamic, engaging, and intentional.

Cape Coats Continued

(Image credit: Kallmeyer; Brandon Maxwell; Altuzarra/ImaxTree)

If you've been keeping up with Who What Wear's trend and celebrity style stories, you're likely aware that we widely covered the cape-coat trend in 2024. It appeared in Bottega Veneta's S/S 24 and Phoebe Philo's A1 collections, particularly in leather styles. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were also sporting the trend between L.A. and NYC. This season, designers are reinforcing the idea that this elegant outerwear is here to stay. Brands like Kallmeyer and Brandon Maxwell, among others, are looking to extend this chic style into 2025 with double-breasted long coats, short trench coats, and pullover styles.

Beautiful Brooches

(Image credit: Tory Burch; Carolina Herrera; Bevza/ImaxTree)

Another trend gaining momentum is beautiful brooches pinned to dresses, sweaters, and outerwear. While the accessory made its mark in the fall/winter 2024 shows, it truly took center stage in the fall/winter 2025 collections, especially at Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, and Bevza. Once considered a dated jewelry-box staple symbolizing old-world elegance, the brooch has been reimagined in innovative ways, from oversize jeweled designs to playful custom pieces. These eye-catching accents not only add a personal touch to any outfit but also offer a unique opportunity to showcase individuality and craftsmanship.

Subtle Statement Pieces

(Image credit: Altuzarra; Tory Burch; Simkhai/ImaxTree)

While loud luxury is gaining popularity, quiet luxury has not disappeared entirely. Designers at NYFW subtly indicated this shift by blending maximalism with minimalistic sensibilities, showcasing understated statement pieces that made an impact without being overwhelming. For example, Altuzarra garnered attention with its studded embellishments on simple pieces such as a turtleneck sweater and pleated leather skirt. Similarly, Tory Burch and Simkhai presented bold coats that enhanced the simple layers worn underneath.

No-Fuss Fringe

(Image credit: Bevza; Fforme; Altuzarra/ImaxTree)

The fringe details at NYFW were far from the typical 1920s flapper style. Instead, they were elevated and effortless, had a luxurious look, and were paired with rich textures like silk and satin. One standout piece that caught my eye was Altuzarra's stunning shirred dress, which was as light as air and flowed gracefully with the model's movements. Fforme also showcased a collection featuring striking silk dresses adorned with fringe—a perfect piece for special after-dark occasions. Additionally, Bevza presented a black minidress with a woven braided hem, from which long, hairlike fringe details extended. For those intrigued by fringe fashion, the four pieces below provide an excellent introduction to this spirited style.

Dramatic Shearling Outerwear

(Image credit: Altuzarra; Khaite; TWP/ImaxTree)

Dramatic shearling coats made a striking impact on the runways this season in collections from designers such as Altuzarra, Khaite, and TWP. These remarkable outerwear pieces featured oversize, floor-grazing silhouettes that envelope the wearer in luxurious warmth. Crafted from sumptuous, rich textures and adorned with earthy tones reminiscent of fall's classic color palette, this coat style can serve as the eye-catching centerpiece of an ensemble and an inviting layer that adds depth to an outfit.

