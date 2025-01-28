Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That This Elegant Accessory Makes Every Outfit Look Rich

Recently, I’ve realized that the secret to elevating a winter outfit lies in the accessories. Just last month, I noticed how something as simple as tights could transform a look, adding an instant layer of sophistication. Now, it’s the turn of leather gloves—an accessory that brings a new level of richness to any ensemble. The sleekness and quality of leather exude an undeniable elegance, a quiet confidence that says, 'I’ve got it together'—without ever needing to shout.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This accessory is unmistakably rising, making waves on the street and across social media. Take Kendall Jenner, who caused a stir in Paris yesterday by pairing a sharp, monochromatic gray blazer and skirt with black leather gloves. Her look—polished yet effortlessly cool—has only further fueled the trend’s momentum, with similar styles popping up on the fashion-forward set in cities like London and New York.

What was once a functional accessory has become a bona fide statement piece. Whether styled with tailored coats, oversize blazers, or even casual streetwear, leather gloves have become the ultimate addition for anyone seeking to blend refinement with an edgy twist. The beauty of the trend lies in its versatility: offering warmth while adding a timeless, subtly rebellious touch to any outfit. As leather gloves gain visibility across the streets and social feeds, they’re poised to be one of the season's defining accessories.

With that in mind, keep scrolling to shop the best leather gloves to add to your wardrobe now.

Shop the best leather gloves

MANGO Leather-Effect Gloves $30 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with these.

ZLUXURQ Italian Soft Leather Gloves $34 SHOP NOW These look a lot more expensive than they are.

banana republic Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves $160 $110 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors love Banana Republic's winter accessories.

COACH Sculpted Signature Leather Tech Gloves $125 $88 SHOP NOW These also come in a cognac hue.

Nordstrom Lambskin Leather Gloves $69 SHOP NOW A chic statement.

Cole Haan Silk Lined Leather Gloves $88 SHOP NOW The silk lining is so luxe.

Max Mara Gray Splato Gloves $275 $204 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

ZARA Short Gloves $30 SHOP NOW Part faux leather, part wool.