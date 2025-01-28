Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That This Elegant Accessory Makes Every Outfit Look Rich

Recently, I’ve realized that the secret to elevating a winter outfit lies in the accessories. Just last month, I noticed how something as simple as tights could transform a look, adding an instant layer of sophistication. Now, it’s the turn of leather gloves—an accessory that brings a new level of richness to any ensemble. The sleekness and quality of leather exude an undeniable elegance, a quiet confidence that says, 'I’ve got it together'—without ever needing to shout.

Kendall jenner wears a gray blazer, gray skirt, black loafers, black leather gloves, and a burgundy clutch.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This accessory is unmistakably rising, making waves on the street and across social media. Take Kendall Jenner, who caused a stir in Paris yesterday by pairing a sharp, monochromatic gray blazer and skirt with black leather gloves. Her look—polished yet effortlessly cool—has only further fueled the trend’s momentum, with similar styles popping up on the fashion-forward set in cities like London and New York.

Sylvie wears a brown jacket, ivory turtlneck, leather skirt, black tights, black leather gloves, and slingbacks.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

What was once a functional accessory has become a bona fide statement piece. Whether styled with tailored coats, oversize blazers, or even casual streetwear, leather gloves have become the ultimate addition for anyone seeking to blend refinement with an edgy twist. The beauty of the trend lies in its versatility: offering warmth while adding a timeless, subtly rebellious touch to any outfit. As leather gloves gain visibility across the streets and social feeds, they’re poised to be one of the season's defining accessories.

Christie wears a black leather jacket, gray blazer, black leather gloves, and gray trousers.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

With that in mind, keep scrolling to shop the best leather gloves to add to your wardrobe now.

Shop the best leather gloves

Leather-Effect Gloves - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather-Effect Gloves

You can't go wrong with these.

Zluxurq Luxury Italian Soft Leather Gloves for Women in Black - Genuine Sheepskin Leather Women’s Cold Weather Gloves Cashmere Lined
ZLUXURQ
Italian Soft Leather Gloves

These look a lot more expensive than they are.

banana republic, Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
banana republic
Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves

Who What Wear editors love Banana Republic's winter accessories.

Sculpted Signature Leather Tech Gloves
COACH
Sculpted Signature Leather Tech Gloves

These also come in a cognac hue.

Lambskin Leather Gloves
Nordstrom
Lambskin Leather Gloves

A chic statement.

Silk Lined Leather Gloves
Cole Haan
Silk Lined Leather Gloves

The silk lining is so luxe.

Max Mara, Gray Splato Gloves
Max Mara
Gray Splato Gloves

Sale alert!

Short Gloves
ZARA
Short Gloves

Part faux leather, part wool.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

