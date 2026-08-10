5 Outfits From Zara I'm Creating With the Most Expensive-Looking New-In Buys

As we slowly start to enter the transitional season, I think we can all agree that deciding on what to wear is about to get a whole lot harder. We’re not quite out of the heatwave; however, anyone who lives here in the UK knows that the temperature can drop at literally any second. So finding outfits that can work for a wide range of climates, as well as occasions, is my top priority at the moment. I do have to admit, as someone with a designer taste on a very non-luxury budget, I’ve always been extremely picky with the high-street pieces I invest in. But if there’s one affordable brand that I know I can rely on time and again for expensive-looking buys that will actually last in my wardrobe, it's Zara.
Polished, put-together and anti-trend, Zara is known for its refined silhouettes, timeless colour palette and elegant appeal. So this season, I decided to make things easier for myself and rely solely on Zara to invest in five easy yet chic outfits to see me through from now and well into the transitional season. Now, as a more pared-back dresser, I’m not looking for anything that looks or feels too out there for my minimalist taste. However, this doesn’t mean that the items I’ll be buying are in any way boring. In fact, in true Zara fashion, every outfit perfectly balances on-trend appeal with a timeless aesthetic.
And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below. So if you’re looking for some outfit inspiration that can easily pass as designer, keep scrolling to discover five easy-to-copy Zara outfits to copy.
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1. Linen Shirt + Jeans + Flip-Flops
Style notes: Zara’s viral linen frog-fastening shirt has already sold out once this season, so it went into my basket as soon as my fellow editor, Florrie, let me know that it was back in stock. Of course, the styling possibilities for this elegant blouse are endless, but I’ll personally be using it to polish up my jeans before finishing off the look with some leather accessories and chic sunglasses.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Linen Blend Oversize Shirt With Frog Fastening
This won't stay in stock for long.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Waist Baggy Jeans
Just the right amount of slouch.
ZARA
Flat Strap Sandals
Simple, chic and so easy to style.
ZARA
Braided Clutch Bag
I can't believe this is a high-street find.
ZARA
Preppy Sunglasses
Proof you don't need to splash out loads on expensive-looking sunnies.
2. Tank Top + Midi Skirt + Ballet Flats
Style notes: I’m determined to get the most out of my tank tops before the temperature drops, and a white midi skirt is by far the most elegant staple you can pair it with. This combo, plus a braided basket tote and suede ballet pumps, is a fall-proof outfit that will leave you looking put-together for any and every occasion.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Ribbed Sleeveless Top
This will act as the basis for so many of your outfits this season.
ZARA
Layered Midi Skirt
So simple but so polished.
ZARA
Suede Ballerinas
You'll reach for these no matter the season.
ZARA
Braided Handbag
This immediately went into my basket.
ZARA
Pack of 3 Resin Bracelets
An instant outfit elevator.
3. T-Shirt + Bermuda Shorts + Loafers
Style notes: You might initially be thinking that Bermuda shorts are only for high summer; however, they can actually work well into the autumn season as well. My outfit of choice? I’ll be styling mine with a knitted polo, ruched loafers and a sleek shoulder bag for days out in London.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Striped Knit Polo Shirt
I'm obsessed with this pink and burgundy colour combo.
ZARA
Zw Collection Technical Bermuda Shorts
The length makes these perfect for the office as well as casual days out.
ZARA
Shoulder Bag With Bows
The bows are so cute!
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
Polished perfection.
ZARA
Rhinestone Diamond Stud Earrings
An elevated take on classic gold earrings.
4. Midi Dress + Leather Tote + Sandals
Style notes: A throw-on midi dress is one of my capsule wardrobe staples, and Zara has some of the most expensive-looking styles on the high street time after time. For an easy but elegant look, pair yours with a pair of Zara’s bestselling slide sandals, a roomy tote, sunglasses and a lightweight scarf that can be tied around your neck or waist.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Combined Midi Dress
This also comes in a bold red hue.
ZARA
Crossover Flat Leather Sandals
These sell out every summer.
ZARA
Handbag
You'll get so much in this roomy bag.
ZARA
Cat Eye Sunglasses
Everyone will think these are designer.
ZARA
Floral Print Modal Silk Scarf
So pretty.
5. Blouse + Tailored Trousers + Minimal Trainers
Style notes: It’s true; after the hype they’ve been getting over the past few years, polka-dot blouses are here to stay. For a look that you can wear to both the office and a day out with friends, style yours with some smart tailored trousers, minimal trainers and a statement bag.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.