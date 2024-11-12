Is It Just Me or Is Every Stylish Woman in LA and NYC Wearing This Elegant Bag Color?
Every so often, a designer handbag captures our attention so perfectly that it feels like, before long, it becomes a staple everywhere. Remember the exquisite Gucci Horsebit Chain Shoulder Bag from last year? Still a Who What Wear favorite. However, this season, it's not a specific bag style that seems to be ruling the fashion scene; instead, the stunning color known as cognac is taking center stage.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Charvet House Slippers ($450); The Row Gala Pants ($1090); Loro Piana Dwight Belted Silk Coat ($6025)
In the past few months, I’ve noticed an impressive number of fashionable celebrities flaunting bags in this luscious cognac hue as they stroll through city streets. For instance, last weekend in New York City, the ever-stylish Jennifer Lawrence was spotted running errands with her son wearing a slouchy cognac shoulder bag that she elegantly paired with a chic long coat and flowing black pants. Before that, the iconic Brooke Shields turned heads with a large, sumptuous Hermes bag in the same rich cognac shade, perfectly complemented by her soft suede trench coat. And let’s not forget Katie Holmes, who has embraced this bag color trend wholeheartedly, often seen with her Khaite Amelia tote, styling it seamlessly with everything from feminine skirts to casual denim.
This trend doesn’t stop at the A-listers; numerous style influencers have also been capturing hearts on Instagram, showcasing this warm, inviting color.
On Brooke Shields: Hermes Birkin bag
The allure of cognac handbags, particularly in luxe leather, is undeniable and worth considering for your wardrobe. This versatile color offers a sophisticated yet understated elegance that harmonizes effortlessly with a range of neutrals like black and navy while also providing a striking contrast against bolder tones such as bright red or deep green. Its adaptability across seasons makes it a wise investment: whether preparing for a sunny outing with a floral dress or bundling up in a warm fur coat and jeans, a cognac handbag promises to elevate your outfit.
On Katie Holmes: Leset Pointelle Slim Fit Tee ($78); Khaite Amelia Tote Bag ($2400)
If you’re eager to elevate your handbag collection with this simple but never-dated hue, continue reading to explore our curated selection of the best cognac-colored handbags available now.
Shop the best cognac-colored bags
This new Saint Laurent bag just launched but it's already been worn by Laura Harrier, Zoë Kravitz, and Bella Hadid.
Offered in small, medium, and large iterations, The Row's N/S Park Tote is the ultimate understated handbag.
Every time I see a stylish celebrity carry this bag I get the urge to purchase it.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
