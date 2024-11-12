Is It Just Me or Is Every Stylish Woman in LA and NYC Wearing This Elegant Bag Color?

Every so often, a designer handbag captures our attention so perfectly that it feels like, before long, it becomes a staple everywhere. Remember the exquisite Gucci Horsebit Chain Shoulder Bag from last year? Still a Who What Wear favorite. However, this season, it's not a specific bag style that seems to be ruling the fashion scene; instead, the stunning color known as cognac is taking center stage.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Charvet House Slippers ($450); The Row Gala Pants ($1090); Loro Piana Dwight Belted Silk Coat ($6025)

In the past few months, I’ve noticed an impressive number of fashionable celebrities flaunting bags in this luscious cognac hue as they stroll through city streets. For instance, last weekend in New York City, the ever-stylish Jennifer Lawrence was spotted running errands with her son wearing a slouchy cognac shoulder bag that she elegantly paired with a chic long coat and flowing black pants. Before that, the iconic Brooke Shields turned heads with a large, sumptuous Hermes bag in the same rich cognac shade, perfectly complemented by her soft suede trench coat. And let’s not forget Katie Holmes, who has embraced this bag color trend wholeheartedly, often seen with her Khaite Amelia tote, styling it seamlessly with everything from feminine skirts to casual denim.

This trend doesn’t stop at the A-listers; numerous style influencers have also been capturing hearts on Instagram, showcasing this warm, inviting color.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Brooke Shields: Hermes Birkin bag

The allure of cognac handbags, particularly in luxe leather, is undeniable and worth considering for your wardrobe. This versatile color offers a sophisticated yet understated elegance that harmonizes effortlessly with a range of neutrals like black and navy while also providing a striking contrast against bolder tones such as bright red or deep green. Its adaptability across seasons makes it a wise investment: whether preparing for a sunny outing with a floral dress or bundling up in a warm fur coat and jeans, a cognac handbag promises to elevate your outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Leset Pointelle Slim Fit Tee ($78); Khaite Amelia Tote Bag ($2400)

If you’re eager to elevate your handbag collection with this simple but never-dated hue, continue reading to explore our curated selection of the best cognac-colored handbags available now.

Shop the best cognac-colored bags

Madewell The Essential Curve Shoulder Bag $198 SHOP NOW Wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag.

Reformation Seleena Bucket Bag $498 SHOP NOW I love the structured silhouette and subtle silver embellishment.

gucci Jackie 1961 Small Bag $3800 SHOP NOW This bag is pricey but I promise you'll get a lot of wear out of it.

STAUD Leather Moon Bag $295 SHOP NOW This bag is so classic—it will never tire.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag $598 SHOP NOW How chic!

Saint Laurent Y Tote $3600 SHOP NOW This new Saint Laurent bag just launched but it's already been worn by Laura Harrier, Zoë Kravitz, and Bella Hadid.

DeMellier Midi New York Leather Tote Bag $595 SHOP NOW This bag fits way more than you'd think.

The Row Park N/s Medium Leather Tote Bag $2450 SHOP NOW Offered in small, medium, and large iterations, The Row's N/S Park Tote is the ultimate understated handbag.

By Anthropologie Tall Bucket Bag $88 SHOP NOW I'm shocked this bag is still in stock.

Polo Ralph Lauren Sport Calf Medium Shoulder Bag $798 SHOP NOW Every time I see a stylish celebrity carry this bag I get the urge to purchase it.