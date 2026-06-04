We’ve loved leopard, served up snake, and watched Sofia Richie singlehandedly turn deer into an unlikely autumn obsession. Now, as we turn the corner into summer, the one print trend resurfacing for 2026 is an unexpected throwback. Swirls of a psychedelic nature are everywhere. Think whirlpools of electric blue, vivid orange and flamboyant fuchsia from Pucci to Missoni, maximalism is back in the boldest way possible.
If you’re an avid follower of fashion, you’re probably thinking, 'surely "Pucci Girl Summer" was last year?' And yes, you’d be right. From Bella Hadid's prismatic leggings to Hailey Bieber's summer uniform of capri leggings and a cropped top in Lemontini yellow, the Lyst Index reported “searches for Pucci pieces had surged 96% quarter-on-quarter”, and so, the aesthetic was everywhere last year, but has only been on the rise over the following months. As resident TikTok It Girl Alabama Barker succinctly put it, everyone wants to look “nasty with a Pucci outfit”.
Emilio Pucci’s jet-set aesthetic may have originated in the ‘50s, but it found its natural home amongst the free-spirited hippies of the ’60s, and in some corners of the fashion world (like the Middle East), the Pucci girl never really left. But what makes this current Gen Z resurgence so entertaining is that despite its luxury credentials, the signature swirls are delightfully eccentric and almost impossible to take seriously. Maybe it's because, for many, the print can instantly transports you to Jennifer Saunders iconic character Edina's wardrobe in ground-breaking British Sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, either way, it definitely does have me wanting to scream, “It's Lacroix, sweetie! at every given chance.
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With the fashion zeitgeist favouring all things nostalgic and statement-making right now, these gloriously excessive pieces are perfectly placed to add some pizazz to your warm weather looks. Whether you stay classic and opt for a breezy shirt or dive in and go full resort-chic, this print trend is the easiest way to add some gravitas to your summer wardrobe. Scroll down to shop the trend below.
The Psychedelic Print Trend you Need to See This Summer:
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.