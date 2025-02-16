This Elegant Colour Trend Quietly Stole the Show at the BAFTAs
When it comes to colours, some just look more expensive than others. It's a fact. With elegance reigning as a major fashion aesthetic in 2025, it should come as no surprise that the looks we saw at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards reflected that in some way.
While there were plenty of ensembles dripping in crystals and adhering failsafe red carpet hues such as metallic silver and classic black, I couldn't help but notice many of the best looks tapped into a paler palette, with sorbet shades reminiscent of those we saw on the spring/summer 2025 runways serving as a stylish alternative. Now, I'll always be here for a pretty pale pink gown but, for me, the most striking looks were those which tapped into a more niche colour trend: sea foam green.
Sea foam is a delicate shade of green with blue undertones, and while it is nothing short of stunning, it's a colour that is relatively rare both in the way of red carpet appearances and on the market. This is perhaps why attendees Saoirse Ronan and Stacy Martin's BAFTA outfits stopped me mid scroll.
Actor Ronan opted for a simple column-style gown in the refined shade, choosing to accessorise with a matching stole and a clashing coral lip. Taking a different approach, fellow actor Martin selected a tiered beaded creation by Louis Vuitton, which was made all the more springlike with the addition of sweet floral motifs.
Woven into the latest collections of Roksanda, Dior and Chloé, this is a colour we're set to see a lot more of this season. Scroll below to see my edit of the best pieces to shop now to tap into the fresh, expensive-looking trend.
SHOP SEA FOAM GREEN
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.