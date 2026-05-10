I saw my first raffia bag of the year out in the wild this weekend (no, I'm not on holiday), and that signalled to me that there is no better time to curate and discuss the summer bag trends of 2026. I'm an accessory obsessive, and to me, these are the pieces that make our outfits complete, whole and uniquely like us.
Yes, those foundational pieces of our summer capsule wardrobes are vital, but accessories like shoes and handbags provide that undeniable infusion of personality. This is undoubtedly true for summer, when clothing feels lighter and may be simpler, so you can leave it to your handbag to take it from an outfit to a look.
The trending bags capable of doing just that are increasingly clearer this season. As much as I adore autumn and winter's serious, moody bags, I have a soft spot for the playfulness and vibrancy that many summer handbags bring. That isn't to say they can't be serious, too, or fit for nicer occasions. But there is a propensity for brands and designers to render summer handbags in playful colours, interesting materials and unique shapes. They often feel as full to the brim with sunshine as the season itself.
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This year, there's an affinity for clutches, which are ideal options for wedding guest outfits, as well as textured bags, woven leather totes and raffia styles, which all serve as the best beach bags and choices for holiday packing lists. I'm a fan of all of them, and whilst you may have seen some of these silhouettes before, there are several details that make them unique to 2026. Scroll on for the bags you'll want to reach for all summer.
5 Summer Bag Trends to Style With Every Outfit in 2026
1. Statement Totes
Style Notes: Statement totes are stepping into the spotlight this summer, and you have no shortage of options to choose from. Rather than the minimal totes of prior seasons, these are here to be noticed—think slouchy totes that can be folded over and carried like a clutch, totes with tassels, bags with beading and other forms of embellishments and lace-inspired totes like Norwegian influencer Nnenna Echem wears, which feels exactly like summer.
Shop the Trend:
JACQUEMUS
Le Petit Turismo Shoulder Bag
The lace crochet texture is the most ethereal statement.