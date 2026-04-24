There are few things as reliable as the return of the woven bag. As soon as the first spring sunshine appears, a shift occurs in fashion people's wardrobes as classic bags are swapped out for tactile woven styles. Over the years, there's been one brand leading the charge, inspiring a thousand dupes, but no one does woven leather bags quite like Dragon Diffusion.
The refined musings of Dragon Diffusions pieces can be spotted all year round, but when the sunshine returns, they really come into their own. The spring months always usher in a tactile update through the introduction of light linens, airy cottons, and, in accessories, woven leather pieces. The sleek and intricate work of the brand's designs in timeless silhouettes and understated forms has cemented the brand as the go-to for woven styles year after year. And alongside our favourite fashion people, a series of celebrities have also added the brand's iconic styles to their collections. Ashley Olsen has been spotted pairing hers with a light jacket and jeans, whilst Dakota Johnson wore the small Santa Croce with a monochromatic black top and trousers. From Paris to New York to London, those in the know are bringing out their Dragon Diffusion bags once more for spring.
Whether a sleek shoulder bag or spacious tote, Dragon Diffusion's best-sellers come in all shapes and sizes, and the composition of sturdy woven leather ensures that these bags remain a dependable staple years after they join your wardrobe. From city streets to far-flung islands or even a simple trip to a farmer's market, a woven leather bag brings a balanced touch of elegance and ease. If you're looking to add a sleek woven leather bag to your collection, keep scrolling to explore the best Dragon Diffusion bags below.
Explore the Best Dragon Diffusion Bags
1. The Rosanna
Style Notes: The Rosanna bag is a refined shoulder bag with intricately woven leather, primed to carry your everyday essentials. From day to evening, this bag moves seamlessly with your looks and comes in an array of sleek shades.
Shop the Rosanna bag:
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Rosanna Mini Woven Leather Tote
Such a charming addition to any handbag collection.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Rosanna Mini Woven Leather Tote
A classic black bag will work hard in every wardrobe.
Dragon Diffusion
Rosanna Leather Top-Handle Bag
A St. Christopher medal charm, the patron saint of travellers, is hand-sewn into every Dragon Diffusion bag.
2. The Nantucket
Style Notes: The Nantucket bag is a beloved style often spotted throughout the year due to its practical size and sophisticated look. The tote is features a refined east-west silhouette with a spacious interior and intricately woven straps which fit neatly over the shoulder.
Shop the Nantucket bag:
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Nantucket Large Woven Leather Tote
Spacious and sleek in one.
Dragon Diffusion
Nantucket Woven Leather Tote Bag
I'm leaning into lighter tan shades for spring and summer.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Nantucket Big Woven Leather Tote Bag
This deep green is all I can think about.
3. The Egola
Style Notes: The Egola bag reinterprets the classic basket bag in enduring woven leather. The spacious interior and open top allow this bag to be filled to the brim if needed, ideal for days at the beach or picnics in the park.