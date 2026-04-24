If You’re Buying One Woven Bag This Summer, Make It This Elegant, Timeless Style

Dragon Diffusion's bags are well known to fashion people. Explore the best woven leather styles below.

Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features
Three women carry Dragon Diffusion bags
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_ @rebeccaferrazwyatt @monikh)
Jump to category:

There are few things as reliable as the return of the woven bag. As soon as the first spring sunshine appears, a shift occurs in fashion people's wardrobes as classic bags are swapped out for tactile woven styles. Over the years, there's been one brand leading the charge, inspiring a thousand dupes, but no one does woven leather bags quite like Dragon Diffusion.

Woman wears trench coat, white top, gingham capri pants, and carries black woven leather bag

Alice carries the Dragon Diffusion Santa Croce bag (£445)

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

The refined musings of Dragon Diffusions pieces can be spotted all year round, but when the sunshine returns, they really come into their own. The spring months always usher in a tactile update through the introduction of light linens, airy cottons, and, in accessories, woven leather pieces. The sleek and intricate work of the brand's designs in timeless silhouettes and understated forms has cemented the brand as the go-to for woven styles year after year. And alongside our favourite fashion people, a series of celebrities have also added the brand's iconic styles to their collections. Ashley Olsen has been spotted pairing hers with a light jacket and jeans, whilst Dakota Johnson wore the small Santa Croce with a monochromatic black top and trousers. From Paris to New York to London, those in the know are bringing out their Dragon Diffusion bags once more for spring.

Woman wears trench coat, white top, blue cuffed jeans, black flip flops and burgundy leather bag

Emma carries the Dragon Diffusion Triple Jump bag (£310)

(Image credit: @viaemmajang)

Whether a sleek shoulder bag or spacious tote, Dragon Diffusion's best-sellers come in all shapes and sizes, and the composition of sturdy woven leather ensures that these bags remain a dependable staple years after they join your wardrobe. From city streets to far-flung islands or even a simple trip to a farmer's market, a woven leather bag brings a balanced touch of elegance and ease. If you're looking to add a sleek woven leather bag to your collection, keep scrolling to explore the best Dragon Diffusion bags below.

Explore the Best Dragon Diffusion Bags

1. The Rosanna

Woman wears white lace dress, carries red woven leather bag

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: The Rosanna bag is a refined shoulder bag with intricately woven leather, primed to carry your everyday essentials. From day to evening, this bag moves seamlessly with your looks and comes in an array of sleek shades.

Shop the Rosanna bag:

2. The Nantucket

Woman wears brown dress, cream leather bag

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: The Nantucket bag is a beloved style often spotted throughout the year due to its practical size and sophisticated look. The tote is features a refined east-west silhouette with a spacious interior and intricately woven straps which fit neatly over the shoulder.

Shop the Nantucket bag:

3. The Egola

Woman wears grey t-shirt, black jeans, sandals and carries green Dragon Diffusion Egola woven bag

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: The Egola bag reinterprets the classic basket bag in enduring woven leather. The spacious interior and open top allow this bag to be filled to the brim if needed, ideal for days at the beach or picnics in the park.

Shop the Egola bag: