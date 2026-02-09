Jewellery Makes an Outfit—5 Spring Trends That Will Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe

I've always been a firm believer that jewellery can make or break an outfit. Favourite grey jumper outfit suddenly feeling drab? Add a pair of chunky gold hoops and a statement necklace. Arms feeling bare in your new short-sleeved blouse? Throw on some bangles, slip a couple of rings on, and you're good to go.
That's the power of jewellery. And for spring 2026, designers have made that transformative quality impossible to ignore. Across the SS26 runways, jewellery stepped firmly into the spotlight—from bold, sculptural chokers to modern takes on pearls that just felt fresh. Instead of simply finishing a look, these pieces became the styling moment itself. Whether layered over soft tailoring, sheer fabrics or easy daytime separates, jewellery is stepping firmly into the limelight this spring.
Naturally, I'm already taking note, and I've rounded up five jewellery trends that feel expressive yet wearable enough for spring (when it finally gets here). Keep scrolling to see my pick of best jewellery trends hot off the runways, plus a curated edit of the best pieces to shop if you're keen to try the trend yourself.
5 Spring Jewellery Trends to Embrace in 2026:
1. Statement Chokers
Style Notes: Bold chokers made a confident return on the SS26 runways, sitting high on the neckline and instantly elevating simple looks. Whether layered over crisp tailoring or paired with square-neck dresses, this trend works as a focal point that balances lighter spring fabrics.
Shop the Trend:
Completedworks
The Cave You Fear to Enter Holds the Treasure That You Seek - Gold Plated Necklace
I'm picturing this with crisp linen shirts.
Reiss
Polished Curve Choker in Gold Tone
Simple but effective.
Jennifer Fisher
Madison Avenue gold-plated necklace
You could wear this daily.
Monica Vinader
Aria Collar Necklace
Spring outfits have never looked so good.
2. Brooches
Style Notes: No longer reserved for occasionwear, brooches are being styled in fresh, playful ways—pinned to linen blazers, lightweight knits and even cotton shirts. Designers embraced sculptural shapes and vintage-inspired motifs, providing us with plenty of inspiration on how to personalise spring layers.
Shop the Trend:
YSSO
Birth of Venus Brooch
This is perfect for elevating your favourite summer looks.
Jennifer Behr
Apolline silver-tone crystal brooch
Such an elegant design.
Completedworks
L58 - Silver Plated Brooch
So, so pretty.
YSL
Cassandre Crystal Brooch
This is so pretty—there's also a version with black and green crystals.
3. Modern Pearls
Style Notes: Pearls have shed their classic reputation in favour of irregular shapes, mixed metals and unexpected silhouettes. Worn with everything from relaxed tailoring to floaty dresses, these updated pieces add a timeless element, while still feeling contemporary. That's the power of pearls.
Shop the Trend:
Completedworks
Tide - Pearl and Recycled Gold Vermeil Necklace
Tick off two trends in one.
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Nura Keshi Pearl Drop Earrings
I've had my eye on these for a while now—I just know they'd elevate so many looks.
Agmes
Teneille recycled gold vermeil pearl earrings
Simply stunning. And incredibly cool.
Missoma
Seed Pearl Beaded Bracelet | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl
Missoma is a brand that hits that sweet spot between quality and affordability.
4. Long Chains
Style Notes: Extra-long necklaces were styled in layers across SS26 collections, draped over sheer blouses, tanks and fluid dresses. The elongated silhouette naturally complements spring’s lighter fabrics, and I for one, am eager to try this trend.
Shop the Trend:
YSSO
Hibiscus Cord Necklace
Make a statement, easily.
Gucci
Blondie Pearl Drop Necklace
I love this for so many reasons.
COS
Molten Pendant Necklace
COS have got some beautiful jewellery pieces, at an affordable price.
Carolina Bucci
18-Karat Gold Chain Necklace
Perfect for layering.
5. Ear Cuffs
Style Notes: Ear cuffs offer an edgy alternative to traditional earrings without the need for multiple piercings. And the SS26 runways are anything to go by, they're going to the star of the show this spring. Minimal metal styles pair especially well with undone spring hair and pared-back outfits.
Shop the Trend:
Monica Vinader
Deia Ear Cuff
Small details can have a big impact.
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil
Mejuri is one of my favourite jewellery brands for elevated yet affordable pieces.