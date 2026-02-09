Jewellery Makes an Outfit—5 Spring Trends That Will Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe

Seen on the SS26 runways and already taking over stylish wardrobes, these are the five jewellery trends bringing fresh energy to spring dressing.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Zimmerman; Shushu / Tong; Mugler)
I've always been a firm believer that jewellery can make or break an outfit. Favourite grey jumper outfit suddenly feeling drab? Add a pair of chunky gold hoops and a statement necklace. Arms feeling bare in your new short-sleeved blouse? Throw on some bangles, slip a couple of rings on, and you're good to go.

That's the power of jewellery. And for spring 2026, designers have made that transformative quality impossible to ignore. Across the SS26 runways, jewellery stepped firmly into the spotlight—from bold, sculptural chokers to modern takes on pearls that just felt fresh. Instead of simply finishing a look, these pieces became the styling moment itself. Whether layered over soft tailoring, sheer fabrics or easy daytime separates, jewellery is stepping firmly into the limelight this spring.

Naturally, I'm already taking note, and I've rounded up five jewellery trends that feel expressive yet wearable enough for spring (when it finally gets here). Keep scrolling to see my pick of best jewellery trends hot off the runways, plus a curated edit of the best pieces to shop if you're keen to try the trend yourself.

5 Spring Jewellery Trends to Embrace in 2026:

1. Statement Chokers

Spring jewellery trends 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Chanel)

Style Notes: Bold chokers made a confident return on the SS26 runways, sitting high on the neckline and instantly elevating simple looks. Whether layered over crisp tailoring or paired with square-neck dresses, this trend works as a focal point that balances lighter spring fabrics.

2. Brooches

Spring jewellery trends 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Mugler)

Style Notes: No longer reserved for occasionwear, brooches are being styled in fresh, playful ways—pinned to linen blazers, lightweight knits and even cotton shirts. Designers embraced sculptural shapes and vintage-inspired motifs, providing us with plenty of inspiration on how to personalise spring layers.

3. Modern Pearls

Spring jewellery trends 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; SHUSH/ TONG)

Style Notes: Pearls have shed their classic reputation in favour of irregular shapes, mixed metals and unexpected silhouettes. Worn with everything from relaxed tailoring to floaty dresses, these updated pieces add a timeless element, while still feeling contemporary. That's the power of pearls.

4. Long Chains

Spring jewellery trends 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Zimmerman)

Style Notes: Extra-long necklaces were styled in layers across SS26 collections, draped over sheer blouses, tanks and fluid dresses. The elongated silhouette naturally complements spring’s lighter fabrics, and I for one, am eager to try this trend.

5. Ear Cuffs

Spring jewellery trends 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Fendi)

Style Notes: Ear cuffs offer an edgy alternative to traditional earrings without the need for multiple piercings. And the SS26 runways are anything to go by, they're going to the star of the show this spring. Minimal metal styles pair especially well with undone spring hair and pared-back outfits.

