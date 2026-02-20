Spotted in London and New York—the Chicest Leather Jacket Trend to Wear Right Now

I always find the change of season is one of the trickiest times to dress for. As temperatures fluctuate, and last season’s wardrobe feels a little tired, I find myself low on inspiration. Luckily, these transitional moments often coincide with fashion month, serving up a much-needed dose of styling ideas. Kicking off the stylish season, New York Fashion Week wrapped up this week, bringing with it an influx of new-season silhouettes. The most compelling of which I'd begun to spot on London's most stylish, too. Taking last year's leather bomber jackets out of rotation, the chicest dressers keep reaching for leather peplum jackets instead.
An unexpected breakout trend, the peplum leather jacket was a favourite amongst New York Fashion Week’s best-dressed attendees. Unlike previous leather shapes, this style introduces a more interesting silhouette: a relaxed, slightly oversized cut that cinches at the waist with an elasticated band or belt, before flaring out again and hitting at the hip.
While New Yorkers embraced the trend en masse last week, I also spotted Charli XCX debuting her own peplum jacket at the London premiere of The Moment. Paired with thigh-high boots, she crafted a sleek silhouette that felt distinctly 2026.
If you’re looking to invest in a chic outerwear piece this spring, your search ends here. Keep reading to discover the best leather peplum jackets to shop now.
Shop Peplum Leather Jackets:
Mango
Leather Parka With Gathered Waist
I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Adidas Originals x ASOS
Leather Jacket With Funnel Neck in Brown
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Anthropologie
Cinched-Waist Faux-Leather Jacket
Style with denim or pair this with a miniskirt, tights and knee-high boots.
Stradivarius
High Neck Leather Effect Trench Coat
Funnel neck silhouettes are all I want to wear right now.
Sandro
Smooth Leather Jacket
The ultra-glossy finish lends this such a polished edge.
Allsaints
Sofi Drawstring Leather Jacket
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
The Frankie Shop
Carnaby Funnel-Neck Leather Jacket
This rich plum shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Agolde
Rubik Jacket
This unlikely silhouette is making big waves this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.