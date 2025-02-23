Everyone With Stylish Taste Will Be Wearing These 7 Spring Colours

If there’s one thing I love about a new season, it’s the colour refresh it brings. Nothing signals the arrival of spring quite like the shift in palette—those first bursts of vibrant hues and soft pastels after months of moody winter tones. Colour has the unique ability to set the mood for the months ahead, and this season's shades are already promising an exciting mix of bold statements and understated elegance.

While we might still be reaching for our heavier layers and neutral staples, knowing what’s coming in the world of colour puts you ahead of the curve. The spring/summer 2025 runways were awash with inspiring tones, from high-impact brights to more muted, versatile variations. And while some of these colours might feel a little premature as we navigate the cooler climates, they offer endless styling potential for the transitional weeks ahead.

For me, the joy of analysing colour trends lies in their transformative power. A single pop of a trending shade can completely revive your capsule wardrobe—whether that’s through a statement dress, a jacket to wear with jeans, an unexpected accessory, or even a fresh approach to layering. This season’s key colours promise to do just that, bringing vibrancy, sophistication, and a sense of playfulness to our everyday dressing.

So, which fashionable colours are set to define spring 2025? Let’s take a closer look.

7 Need-to-Know Spring 2025 Fashion Colour Trends

1. Powder Pink

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Akris, Giambattista Valli, Desirée Iyama, Alaïa)

Style Notes: Delicate and romantic, powder pink offers a sophisticated take on pastels. From tailoring to shapely dresses, Alaïa and Akris showed how this soft hue can be both pretty and modern. Whether you lean into its ethereal feel or ground it with darker shades, powder pink is set to be a firm springtime favourite.

Shop the Trend

ZARA Double-Breasted Blazer With Elbow Patches £66 SHOP NOW

THEORY Crepe Wide-Leg Pants £315 SHOP NOW

Topshop Halter Neck Mini Dress in Structured Pink Blush £50 SHOP NOW

2. Deep Brown

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Zimmermann, Max Mara, Lacoste, Hermès)

Style Notes: Rich and luxurious, dark brown has been a dominating trend for the past six months, and it's showing no signs of waning for spring 2025. Seen at the classy likes of Max Mara and Hermès, this earthy tone pairs effortlessly with spring’s brighter hues while offering a chic alternative to classic black. Expect it to become a wardrobe staple (if it isn't already one for you).

Shop the Trend

FAITHFULL Adelia Draped Ramie and Silk-Blend Top £270 SHOP NOW

STAUD Beaton Draped Velvet and Chiffon Gown £570 SHOP NOW

3. Butter Yellow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Toteme, Chloé, Chanel, 16Arlington)

Style Notes: Soft, sunny and so subtle it's practically a neutral, pale buttery yellow tones capture the optimism of spring. Whether in flowing dresses or separates, Toteme, Chloé and Chanel embraced this gentle hue with open arms. For those who don't traditionally wear a lot of colour, this is the spring shade I suggest you start with.

Shop the Trend

LIBEROWE + Vanguard Terry Draped Satin Blouse £470 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Lace Ramie Maxi Dress £175 SHOP NOW

Reformation Olina Knit Pant £128 SHOP NOW

4. Kermit Green

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Erdem, Victoria Beckham, Emilia Wickstead, Victoria Beckham)

Style Notes: Green tones not dissimilar to the skin of everyone's favourite frog, Kermit, are not for the faint of heart. This eclectic shade made a statement on the runways of Erdem and Victoria Beckham, offering a bold alternative to more traditional spring hues. Whether through standout accessories, eye-catching separates or, as many designers favoured, by way of a dress, this vibrant green promises to turn heads and enliven wardrobes.

Shop the Trend

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Embroidered Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants £520 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Women's Small Parachute in Matcha £3140 SHOP NOW

5. Sky Blue

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Ermanno Scervino, Jason Wu, Acne Studios, Tove)

Style Notes: Soft yet striking, sky blue brings a sense of calm and optimism to spring’s colour story. Seen on the refined runways of Tove and Acne Studios, this refreshing hue pairs beautifully with neutrals like camel and cream and equally stands out when worn monochromatically. It’s the perfect way to lighten up your wardrobe while staying chic.

Shop the Trend

& Other Stories Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW

JIA JIA Gold Opal Bracelet £400 SHOP NOW

6. Shimmering Silver

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Stella McCartney, Paco Rabanne, Sarawong, Gabriela Hearst)

Style Notes: Metallics aren’t just for party season anymore—this season, silver took on a fresh, versatile edge. Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst showcased its ability to add a futuristic touch to everyday pieces, from sleek tailoring to more minimal essentials. It’s a modern neutral with endless styling potential.

Shop the Trend

DRIES VAN NOTEN Pleated Lamé Wide-Leg Pants £1040 SHOP NOW

Whistles Silver Sequin Disc Mini Skirt £119 £89 SHOP NOW

GUCCI Oversized Debossed Metallic Leather Jacket £4350 SHOP NOW

7. Fiery Red

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Sportmax, Paloma Wool, Ferrari, Habey Club)

Style Notes: Bold, confident and impossible to ignore, fiery red made a powerful impact on the spring runways. Designers like Sportmax and Ferrari embraced this dynamic shade, using it across everything from sleek tailoring to flowing eveningwear. Whether you opt for a head-to-toe statement or a pop of colour through accessories, fiery red promises to inject instant energy into your wardrobe.

Shop the Trend

KIKA VARGAS Ava Strapless Bow-Detailed Taffeta Midi Dress £665 SHOP NOW

MANGO Wideleg Suit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW