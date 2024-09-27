Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Outfit-Elevating Accessory Luxury Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

Despite being caught the maelstrom of Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham—who will be showing her own spring/summer 2025 collection for her namesake brand later this evening—emerged in the French capital earlier this week looking as polished as ever. Although her outfit was composed of relaxed garments—including her beloved flared jeans—she employed a simple styling trick to make her outfit feel far more formal than is actually was.

Calling upon the specific accessory that has had fashion people buzzing, Beckham used her own brand's burgundy leather Frame Belt (£220) to elevate her style on the drizzly Parisian evening. An outfit enricher for many reasons, Beckham's thoughtful accessory choice gave her look a subtle wash of colour—that she played up by pairing with a burgundy satchel—whilst adding a sleek focal point and structure to her look.

Victoria Beckham wears a burgundy belt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Already on the radar of luxury shoppers with a penchant for Beckham's designs, the ubiquitous Frame Belt became a best seller for the brand after it swelled in popularity following the release of the Netflix docuseries, Beckham, last year, in which she wore the leather accessory throughout.

With a sleek design and elegant "B"-shaped buckle, it's no surprise that the belt has been snapped up by so many luxury shoppers. Skirting flashy trends that have cropped up this season—sorry to the chain belts and studded designs that are everywhere right now—Beckham's Frame Belt instead focuses on a neat silhouette and timeless aesthetic. Available in two widths as well as four lengths, and in multiple colours, the belt has become a staple offering for the London-based design house.

Inspired to give my outfits a Beckham-worthy update, read on to shop the Frame Belt here, as well as our edit of the other best belts available to shop this season below.

SHOP THE VICTORIA BECKHAM FRAME BELT:

victoriabeckham,

Victoria Beckham
Jumbo Frame Belt In Burgundy Leather

The burgundy colour trend is taking off this autumn.

victoriabeckham,

Victoria Beckham
Jumbo Frame Belt In Navy Leather

This elegant accessory is the easiest way to elevate your daily style.

victoriabeckham,

Victoria Beckham
Exclusive Micro Frame Belt In White Leather

Never underestimate the power for a sleek black belt to polish your evening style.

victoriabeckham,

Victoria Beckham
Exclusive Micro Frame Belt In White Leather

This comes in four different sizes.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE BELTS:

cos,

COS
Classic Leather Belt

You can also shop this style with a silver buckle.

meandem,

Me+Em
Classic Hips-To-Waist Belt

Style this one your waist or wear it around your hips.

Leather Belt - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Belt

Style with jeans or wear with tailored trousers.

Leather Belt
& Other Stories
Leather Belt

This also comes in four other shades.

Buckle Skinny Belt
Mango
Buckle Skinny Belt

This is also comes in white.

Leather Lizard Effect Slim Jeans Belt
Marks & Spencer
Leather Lizard Effect Slim Jeans Belt

This looks more expensive than it is.

Explore More:
Victoria Beckham Belt Accessories
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸