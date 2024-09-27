Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Outfit-Elevating Accessory Luxury Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of

Despite being caught the maelstrom of Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham—who will be showing her own spring/summer 2025 collection for her namesake brand later this evening—emerged in the French capital earlier this week looking as polished as ever. Although her outfit was composed of relaxed garments—including her beloved flared jeans —she employed a simple styling trick to make her outfit feel far more formal than is actually was.

Calling upon the specific accessory that has had fashion people buzzing, Beckham used her own brand's burgundy leather Frame Belt (£220) to elevate her style on the drizzly Parisian evening. An outfit enricher for many reasons, Beckham's thoughtful accessory choice gave her look a subtle wash of colour—that she played up by pairing with a burgundy satchel—whilst adding a sleek focal point and structure to her look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Already on the radar of luxury shoppers with a penchant for Beckham's designs, the ubiquitous Frame Belt became a best seller for the brand after it swelled in popularity following the release of the Netflix docuseries, Beckham, last year, in which she wore the leather accessory throughout.

With a sleek design and elegant "B"-shaped buckle, it's no surprise that the belt has been snapped up by so many luxury shoppers. Skirting flashy trends that have cropped up this season—sorry to the chain belts and studded designs that are everywhere right now—Beckham's Frame Belt instead focuses on a neat silhouette and timeless aesthetic. Available in two widths as well as four lengths, and in multiple colours, the belt has become a staple offering for the London-based design house.

Inspired to give my outfits a Beckham-worthy update, read on to shop the Frame Belt here, as well as our edit of the other best belts available to shop this season below.

