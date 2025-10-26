French Women Know Good Shoes—5 Winter Styles They're Already Wearing

When it comes to mastering effortless cold-weather style, French women always seem to strike that perfect balance between practicality and polish. This season is no exception, with five standout winter shoe trends defining the Parisian wardrobe.
As temperatures drop, curating a winter shoe collection that can survive the elements while delivering on style and working hard with what's already in your wardrobe requires careful consideration. I'm a fashion editor, and I have been studying and analysing French style for almost a decade. The biggest lesson I have learnt when building a cohesive winter shoe collection is to choose timeless style over statement pieces. It's about keeping an eye on the pieces that return year after year, but with the addition of new, modern details and a shift towards a more structural silhouette, while remaining versatile.
This season, the French approach to footwear perfectly embodies that philosophy. It's about selecting pieces that feel familiar yet fresh and can elevate an outfit without overpowering it. Parisian women know that the most stylish pairs are those that work seamlessly with a well-edited wardrobe, offering both comfort and sophistication.
From structured shapes to soft, slouchy finishes, the latest winter shoe trends show how subtle updates can redefine a classic. Ahead, discover the key five styles French women are already embracing for winter 2025.
1. Square-Toe Boots
Style Notes: A black knee-high boot is the perfect all-rounder, and this 90s twist elevates it further by adding a scuptural edge that will look striking poking out from under jeans and dresses, or paired with mini skirts. The silhouette looks just as impactful on ankle boots too.
2. Loafers
Style Notes: It's no secret that loafers are a timeless wardrobe essential, but few have as big of an impact as suede loafers. Look for a buttery-soft texture in earthy tones. Keep it classic or play around with twists on the traditional silhouette with lug soles, block heels and variations of the traditional horsebit detail.
Style Notes: Strappy sandals and flip-flops have been packed away for another year, so when an occasion calls for a sleek, dressy shoe, this season look to the pointed kitten heel pump. It's a versatile shoe with a vintage femininity that can carry you from day-to-night.
4. Slouchy Boots
Style Notes: A blast from the Noughties past, slouchy boots are back. Today, the trend has a variety of iterations, from oversized and crumbled to subtle and worn. Pay homage to its roots and experiment with a boot tuck, or for a more wearable look, pair with a longer skirt or dress, ensuring the top of the boot is hidden beneath the hemline.
5. High-Vamp Flats
Style Notes: The ballet flat has earned its place as a wardrobe essential in recent years, but its lack of coverage is a flaw we love it in spite of. It's an item that's had us checking the weather before committing it to that day's outfit or relegatting them to the back of the wardrobe until Spring arrives. High-vamp flats are the answer we've been looking for. Say goodbye to toe-cleavage and enjoy a flat with both practicality and style on offer.
