As we welcome leather jackets and wool jumpers back into our closets, it's hard not to consider the months that come after. The days are getting shorter, and whilst we're just starting to enjoy our autumn rotations, my mind has drifted to the early winter French fashion trends that are helping me build a more cohesive cold-weather capsule wardrobe. The French fashion set is skilled at preventing numerous layers and thick textures from commandeering personal style, and so that's why, each year, I turn to them for inspiration.
As a fashion writer, I'm lucky enough to be inundated with inspiration. I've honed my own winter wardrobe and always feel honoured to help others do the same. Yet, I'm always interested in the trends that the most fashionable people I know are adopting each season. And like many other fashionable places around the world, France has a penchant for noticing and implementing trends quickly. The most admirable thing of all, though, is how well seasonal French trends are worked into an existing wardrobe. Trends that might seem like they'll be short-lived are worn in such a way that extends their lifespan and makes them feel much more timeless.
Take this season's pencil skirts and brocade jackets. Although they're trendy, French tastemakers are turning them into long-standing staples by pairing them with button-down shirts and jeans, respectively. They also know how to give past trends a new life. Argyle knits and cuffed jeans are making their way back into the fashion narrative this winter and feel completely transformed by French wardrobes.
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This is just a small sampling of what's ahead. Scroll on to see all the early winter French fashion trends starting to emerge for 2026.
7 Early Winter French Fashion Trends to Copy in 2026
1. Collarless Coats
Style Notes: As much as I love a scarf coat or outerwear with exaggerated collars, there is something so sleek about a collarless coat or jacket—something women in Paris and Oslo started wearing earlier this year. This style offers clean lines and ample opportunities for accessorising however you like, whether it's with a triangle scarf, crochet bandana or lace cape. Paired with jeans and your favourite boots, and a chic pillbox hat on top, and you have an excellent warm but sophisticated winter uniform.
Shop the Trend:
Toteme
Collarless Shearling Coat
If you just want one coat, I'd like to introduce you to the perfect style. Sleek black, a well-tailored silhouette and ultra-soft shearling is an infallible combo.
COS
Collarless Wool-Twill Coat
Made of Italian wool-twill, this coat will feel luxe every time you put it on.
JAEGER
Wool With Cashmere Collarless Longline Coat
When you think you can't feel warm and look elevated, reach for this cashmere wool coat in the most elegant beige hue.
2. Pencil Skirts
Style Notes: Whether you spotted them on the runways of Miu Miu, Chanel, Prada or Jil Sander, it was made clear that pencil skirt outfits would be prevalent this autumn and winter. The French fashion set has taken note, proving the versatility of this silhouette. A leather version in a maxi length is particularly suitable for the next few months and is French-stylist-approved. You can wear them with thick wool jumpers and tights on cold days or pair them with a blazer and button-down when the sun is out.
Shop the Trend:
Reiss
Leather Belted Midi Pencil Skirt
Knee-length pencil skirts have been a recent favourite of the French fashion set. The panels on this one are a nice touch.
Reformation
Lydia Skirt
A satin texture also looks superb in the form of a maxi pencil skirt.
KHAITE
Loxley darted wool, silk and cashmere-blend felt midi skirt
A blend of soft cashmere, wool and silk and a longer length are perfect features for a winter-worthy skirt.
3. Argyle Knits
Style Notes: Classic knits are named so for a reason, but every year one seemingly takes the spotlight. Whilst Fair Isle knits and cardigans garnered attention last winter, French fashion creators are backing the rise of the argyle jumper. Though it has a long and rich history, it's no longer a back-of-the-wardrobe piece this winter, but rather a focal point. Argyle diamonds are a striking combination with bold prints (especially if you're a fan of maximalism), but they look lovely with jeans and plain wool skirts, too.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Argyle Wool-Alpaca V-Neck Jumper
The contrast of chocolate and cobalt is so pretty (and on trend). Plus, it's made out of a soft wool and alpaca blend.
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Argyle Cardigan
Camel tones are always warming during autumn and winter.
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
The relaxed fit makes this another superb option for layering into next year.
4. Cuffed Jeans
Style Notes: If you've been carefully tip-toeing around this year's dated jeans trends, you can find respite in cuffed or turn-up jeans. The intentionally folded hems of this denim trend add a change in colour and texture, which often feels hard to do in winter without relying solely on knits, scarves and outerwear. They're cool as the main statement, but equally as fun to wear with bold shoes (such as Dalmatian print or another trending animal print from autumn) or a vibrant red jumper on top.
Shop the Trend:
Damson Madder
Straight Leg Montana Turn Up Jean
Dark wash denim always looks sophisticated and will forever remain a foundational wardrobe piece.
Ulla Johnson
The Genevieve Stretch Pintuck Jean
The seam down the middle makes these jeans look even more interesting.
Claudie Pierlot
Wide-Leg Jeans Embroidered Cuffs
Floor-skimming with a barrel silhouette, these jeans incorporate a few chic trends.
5. Asymmetric Handbags
Style Notes: Whilst we're warmly wrapped up in one too many layers, I find that one of the best extensions of your personal style is handbags. An embroidered clutch, an eye-catching tote bag and other various handbag trends can make all the difference when you feel like you have less ground to work with. This winter, there's been an uptick in asymmetric bags, and now fashionable French residents are reaching for them too. We likely have The Attico and its La Passeggiata bag to thank for this, and other brands have followed suit, from Kate Spade to Lemaire to The Row. Though colours, textures and patterns can stand out, there is something about a wavy and uneven bag that's notably fun to wear and look at.
Shop the Trend:
JW PEI
Harlee Shoulder Bag
Rounded and curved, this shoulder bag is so chic. You can shop it in 19 colours, too.
The Attico
La Passeggiata medium asymmetric suede tote
The bag that started it all. Purchasing it in brown suede or a similar neutral tone will allow it to feel timeless for so much longer.
Samsøe Samsøe
Sadandy Shoulder 16279 Black
The pointed "feet" and swooping zipper are total attention-grabbing features.
6. Printed Shoes
Style Notes: We're in a true renaissance of animal print trends this year, and it's by no means slowing down. There's no better time to wear them than in winter either, as we're draped in thick fabrics and rich colours—an animal print shoe or scarf is the perfect finishing touch. If you look to the most stylish French folks this season, a patterned shoe is the choice du jour. Even if you're a touch averse to animal-inspired prints, polka dots, stripes, plaid, argyle and paisley are all excellent alternatives. In fact, freaky footwear is undoubtedly in, so let your experimentation go wild.
Shop the Trend:
ISABEL MARANT
Polyn Animal-Print Calf Hair Slingback Pumps
The kitten heel and pointed toe means these will never feel dated.
MANGO
Bambi Leather and Faux Fur High-Heel Shoe
Deer print is another trend that fashionable people are adopting everywhere, from Paris to London to New York.
Reformation
Inez Pump
Another fun Dalmatian print style with a unique square toe and lower block heel. Wear with black or deep indigo jeans so they pop.
7. Brocade Jackets
Style Notes: With the return of bohemian fashion trends, in came brocade jackets. These are versatile enough to appeal to nearly any fashion sense, regardless of whether or not you like boho elements in your rotation. As much as we all love a black coat, long coats and other classic outerwear staples, the ornate details of a brocade jacket—whether rendered in silk, wool or cotton—are a nice alternative. Cropped jackets look chic contrasted against tailored trousers or jeans, and longer dusters and carpet-like coats are essential if you want layers with more coverage.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Matilda Jacket
The Matilda Jacket consistently sells out, so when you see your size, don't let it go! The detachable faux fur collar is so cute.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.