By Winter, French Women Will All Be Wearing One of These 7 Trends

Take notes from these stylish French tastemakers for the early-winter fashion trends they're wearing this season and into next year.

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Five images of French influencers wearing early winter trends, including printed shoes, argyle knits, collarless outerwear and asymmetric handbags.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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As we welcome leather jackets and wool jumpers back into our closets, it's hard not to consider the months that come after. The days are getting shorter, and whilst we're just starting to enjoy our autumn rotations, my mind has drifted to the early winter French fashion trends that are helping me build a more cohesive cold-weather capsule wardrobe. The French fashion set is skilled at preventing numerous layers and thick textures from commandeering personal style, and so that's why, each year, I turn to them for inspiration.

An image of a French influencer wearing a long black winter coat with a plaid scarf and black-and-white trainers carrying a cream, woven leather bag.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

As a fashion writer, I'm lucky enough to be inundated with inspiration. I've honed my own winter wardrobe and always feel honoured to help others do the same. Yet, I'm always interested in the trends that the most fashionable people I know are adopting each season. And like many other fashionable places around the world, France has a penchant for noticing and implementing trends quickly. The most admirable thing of all, though, is how well seasonal French trends are worked into an existing wardrobe. Trends that might seem like they'll be short-lived are worn in such a way that extends their lifespan and makes them feel much more timeless.

Take this season's pencil skirts and brocade jackets. Although they're trendy, French tastemakers are turning them into long-standing staples by pairing them with button-down shirts and jeans, respectively. They also know how to give past trends a new life. Argyle knits and cuffed jeans are making their way back into the fashion narrative this winter and feel completely transformed by French wardrobes.

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This is just a small sampling of what's ahead. Scroll on to see all the early winter French fashion trends starting to emerge for 2026.

7 Early Winter French Fashion Trends to Copy in 2026

1. Collarless Coats

An image of an influencer in Paris wearing a collarless grey coat, dark-wash jeans and ballet flats sitting at a cafe

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: As much as I love a scarf coat or outerwear with exaggerated collars, there is something so sleek about a collarless coat or jacket—something women in Paris and Oslo started wearing earlier this year. This style offers clean lines and ample opportunities for accessorising however you like, whether it's with a triangle scarf, crochet bandana or lace cape. Paired with jeans and your favourite boots, and a chic pillbox hat on top, and you have an excellent warm but sophisticated winter uniform.

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2. Pencil Skirts

An image of an influencer in Paris wearing a black leather pencil skirt with a blue button-down shirt over top of a T-shirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Whether you spotted them on the runways of Miu Miu, Chanel, Prada or Jil Sander, it was made clear that pencil skirt outfits would be prevalent this autumn and winter. The French fashion set has taken note, proving the versatility of this silhouette. A leather version in a maxi length is particularly suitable for the next few months and is French-stylist-approved. You can wear them with thick wool jumpers and tights on cold days or pair them with a blazer and button-down when the sun is out.

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3. Argyle Knits

An influencer in Paris wearing an argyle cardigan and black jeans in a cafe wearing a silver watch

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Style Notes: Classic knits are named so for a reason, but every year one seemingly takes the spotlight. Whilst Fair Isle knits and cardigans garnered attention last winter, French fashion creators are backing the rise of the argyle jumper. Though it has a long and rich history, it's no longer a back-of-the-wardrobe piece this winter, but rather a focal point. Argyle diamonds are a striking combination with bold prints (especially if you're a fan of maximalism), but they look lovely with jeans and plain wool skirts, too.

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4. Cuffed Jeans

An image of a French influencer wearing a grey jumper and a turn-up jeans and holding a leather tote bag on her shoulder

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Notes: If you've been carefully tip-toeing around this year's dated jeans trends, you can find respite in cuffed or turn-up jeans. The intentionally folded hems of this denim trend add a change in colour and texture, which often feels hard to do in winter without relying solely on knits, scarves and outerwear. They're cool as the main statement, but equally as fun to wear with bold shoes (such as Dalmatian print or another trending animal print from autumn) or a vibrant red jumper on top.

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5. Asymmetric Handbags

An image of a French influencer holding an asymmetrical handbag and wearing a grey button-up cardigan

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Whilst we're warmly wrapped up in one too many layers, I find that one of the best extensions of your personal style is handbags. An embroidered clutch, an eye-catching tote bag and other various handbag trends can make all the difference when you feel like you have less ground to work with. This winter, there's been an uptick in asymmetric bags, and now fashionable French residents are reaching for them too. We likely have The Attico and its La Passeggiata bag to thank for this, and other brands have followed suit, from Kate Spade to Lemaire to The Row. Though colours, textures and patterns can stand out, there is something about a wavy and uneven bag that's notably fun to wear and look at.

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6. Printed Shoes

A closeup image of a French influencer&#039;s foot walking across a crosswalk wearing Dalmatian print high-vamp heels

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: We're in a true renaissance of animal print trends this year, and it's by no means slowing down. There's no better time to wear them than in winter either, as we're draped in thick fabrics and rich colours—an animal print shoe or scarf is the perfect finishing touch. If you look to the most stylish French folks this season, a patterned shoe is the choice du jour. Even if you're a touch averse to animal-inspired prints, polka dots, stripes, plaid, argyle and paisley are all excellent alternatives. In fact, freaky footwear is undoubtedly in, so let your experimentation go wild.

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7. Brocade Jackets

An image of a French influencer wearing a brocade jacket with faux fur cuffs over a brown shirt with light jeans and a felt hat holding a yellow handbag

(Image credit: @estellepigault)

Style Notes: With the return of bohemian fashion trends, in came brocade jackets. These are versatile enough to appeal to nearly any fashion sense, regardless of whether or not you like boho elements in your rotation. As much as we all love a black coat, long coats and other classic outerwear staples, the ornate details of a brocade jacket—whether rendered in silk, wool or cotton—are a nice alternative. Cropped jackets look chic contrasted against tailored trousers or jeans, and longer dusters and carpet-like coats are essential if you want layers with more coverage.

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Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.