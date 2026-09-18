They're Here: The 6 Major Handbag Trends of Fall 2026

Fall is fast approaching and with it are the major accessories trends that are set to define what cool style looks like for the months ahead. When it comes to handbags, the fall/winter 2026 runways offered many new ideas for shapes, sizes, and finishes, but now that fashion people are tapping into their fall wardrobes, we're seeing which styles are really resonating in the wild, too.
Designers were aligned on several fronts—first, that things are getting slouchier and more lived-in. Bags arrived unzipped and unbuckled for an effortless effect and in more everyday shapes like the classic flap bag. While Chanel's Maxi Flap continues to be an in-demand item, I also predict that modern iterations like the Coach Chelsea Bag will also be everywhere.
On the other hand, elegant dressers are reaching for super-sleek east-west clutches to tuck under their arms, petite wallets and pouch bags in lieu of a traditional evening bag (they're cooler too, I might add), and glossy croc embossing on any and every silhouette. Here, discover the six handbag trends taking the lead for fall 2026 and the best styles to buy within each.
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1. Two-Dimensional
There's no denying it: Once a specific It bag from The Row starts to take off, as is the case with the Cecily Top Handle Bag, it wields the power to spark an entire trend. This summer, with cosigns from Kendall Jenner and many fashion insiders, the bag rose to fame, and now that we're heading into fall, the two-dimensional silhouette is taking center stage. Some of the standout styles are also coming from Valesque, whose Thea tote is finished both satin nylon and crushed velvet.
The Row
Cecily Top Handle Bag
VALESQUE
Thea Leather-Trimmed Nylon Tote
MANGO
Satin Flap Handbag
ZARA
Satin Shopper Bag
2. Elongated Clutches
Clutches have been rising in priority all year, and this season they're taking the specific shape of sleek east-west silhouettes. The cult-loved styles to know include the Khaite Blake Clutch and Coach Kisslock Frame Bag, and the move is to tuck one under your arm, letting the elongated shape speak for itself.
KHAITE
Blake Leather Clutch
PROENZA SCHOULER
Hex Leather and Suede Clutch
Coach
Kisslock Frame Bag 30
Reformation
Inez Clutch
3. Canvas
Canvas bags are par for the course in the summer months, but the styles on offer this year are simply too strong to dismiss as soon as the seasons change. In fact, demand seems to only be growing as the summer winds down with Alex Mill's viral monogrammed tote taking over among the downtown set in NYC and The Row's Brian Tote selling out.
THE ROW
Brian Leather-Trimmed Canvas Medium Tote
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
Freja
Greta Tote Canvas
STAUD
Port Logo-Embossed Leather-Trimmed Striped Canvas Tote
Kallmeyer
Driving Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote
4. Flap Bags
There was early indication that oversize flap bags would become a major trend because we spotted the silhouette on the fall/winter 2026 runways, notably with the Maxi Flap at Chanel, and now the market is finally catching up with plenty of cool lived-in-looking bags to shop at every price point.
Chanel
Maxi Flap Bag
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 36
COS
Trullo Oversized Flap Bag
JW PEI
Hilary Shoulder Bag
5. Crocodile Finishes
Exotic finishes have been a trending theme for a moment now, and the fall collections underscored just how far a little croc embossing can go. No matter the shape or style, the coolest bags for fall will be those with a glossy crocodile print.
Loeffler Randall
Zella Covered Frame Clutch
SIMKHAI
Roma Shoulder Bag
LIÉ STUDIO
The Eva Weekend Tote
MANGO
Croc-Effect Leather Clutch Bag
6. Wallets
Yes, clutches are cool again, but I'm seeing a rise in fashion people styling wallets and pouches as their bags of choice now too. Perhaps it's because full-size wallets are often too beautiful to be squirreled away inside a larger bag or because forgoing a bag at all signals a certain level of ease and confidence, but the new wave of bags is, well, anti-bags.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.