Quiet Luxury to the Left: Every Chic Person Is Wearing This Summer Aesthetic Instead

Without fail, you'll find that summertime sweeps us all up into a sort of collective fervor. It's not so much that the heat has us stirring with excitement (although, that's a small part of it) as much as the season itself always manages to be filled with new trends, music, and films that end up collectively ushering in a fresh summer aesthetic. Although some might argue that the cultural phenomenon of having a singular trending aesthetic or sound in the summer no longer exists, we've seen the fashion world turn this notion on its head in recent years. In a time when algorithms are slowly pushing us into our own corners of the internet, fashion designers have continued to foster a sense of collective culture by tapping into pockets of pop culture through their clothing—e.g., sportswear has remained a trend on the runway. Its prodigal return coincided with the box-office popularity of the film Challengers and rise in Formula One fandom.
Beyond drawing inspiration from the court, we've seen recent runway shows also pull from other unexpected sources, thereby kick-starting more "controversial" summer aesthetics that have ended up creating collective outrage or acclaim. Case in point: Indie sleaze's contentious return inspired by the Billboard-charting album Brat by Charli XCX, or the collective obsession with the quiet luxury aesthetic, which was driven primarily by deeper psychological fears around a looming recession (plus the success of the television series Succession). Love them or hate them, these summer aesthetics have acted as a counterbalance to cultural critics' concerns that there's no singular monoculture that we can reference as a connective touchpoint. We can thank runway collections for that, as they've remained one of the easiest ways to get a read on what cultural conversations are dominating the forefront of fashion and beyond.
Nothing is more indicative of that than the one specific summer trend that's set to become the summer aesthetic for 2025: coastal boho. Before you gawk, let us explain. No other aesthetic quite captures what's happening currently in the world than this summer trend; don't worry, we've got the receipts to back up our claim. Ahead, we're breaking down what the coastal boho aesthetic says about current culture, sharing examples of the summer trend on the runway and in real life, and showcasing the key pieces you'd need to tap into the phenomenon. Prepare to be swept up into the tidal wave, or, in this case, the coastal boho trend.
Coastal Boho On the Runway
Although there are some direct visual parallels to the prep-inspired movements that have permeated recent runway collections, the coastal boho trend marks a pivot away from the more blatantly obvious displays of wealth that defined the not-so-quiet luxury movement. It's less country-club coded; the chunky cable knits, polos, and pleated skirts have been pushed to the side in favor of a softer, romantic, almost-frothy approach to looking like you own a house in Nantucket (without actually trying so hard). The contemporary take on coastal boho acts as a cross between minimalism and bohemian influences; its most adept reflection can be found in Chemena Kamali's debut S/S 25 runway show. Chloé's collection was imbued with the type of romanticism that feels almost relegated to the summertime: It's the essence of falling in love or, at the very least, spending time frolicking by the sea.
The free-loving spirit that defined so many of the previous boho fashion movements was reflected through the collection's silhouettes in the form of the billowing dresses, lace-bodice camisoles, bell-bottom jeans, crochet bikinis, and bubble-hem skirts. But it wasn't just the apparel that sold this sort of idyllic fantasy of falling in love by the sea, as the runway looks were styled with all the "cliché" summer accessories: beach bags, oversize sunglasses, shell jewelry, chain belts, and jelly sandals. While Chloé's collection acted as a sort of permission slip to fantasize about having a summer house in the Hamptons (again), other design houses reined the trend back into reality. With Ralph Lauren's and Zimmerman's S/S 25 collections, there's an overwhelming sense that you don't necessarily need to have a trip to the South of France booked, nor do you need to be the protagonist in the Amazon series The Summer I Turned Pretty in order to tap into this trend.
It's pretty easy to imagine a scenario in which you could easily be spotted on a sweltering hot day in the city wearing a white scalloped crop top with low-slung trousers, layered belts, and oversize tinted lenses (refer to Zimmerman's show). Similarly, you could find yourself throwing on a light tan leather coat over a crochet bralette with a white maxi skirt and espadrilles to go to the farmers market in a way that resembles Ralph Lauren's runway look. Ultimately, these collections have shown that tapping into the fantasy of spending one's entire summer by the sea can be one's lived experience, or at the very least, an escape from one's present reality. Coastal boho allows us to dip our toes into waters, or levels of wealth, we may never be able to reach fully. Hence the appeal. It's no wonder, then, that we've already seen fashion people flock to this trend like seagulls to fresh scallops.
Coastal Boho In the Wild
We've seen the coastal boho trend splash off the runway and into real life through the style set's quick adoption of the trend. While there are plenty of ways to embrace this trend, one of the easiest ways we've seen it embraced is through matching crochet sets (ideally in neutrals) paired with oversize raffia tote bags, chunky cuffs, flip-flops, and wire-frame glasses.
But that's not the only way we've seen this summer aesthetic worn out in the real world, as we've also seen the style crowd give the coastal boho trend a more '70s-inspired bend. The quintessential bell-sleeve minidress that defined that era in fashion has been given an elegant update, as we've seen countless examples of women styling the silhouette with kerchiefs, chunky jewelry, low-slung belts, and oversize sunglasses (see above). The combo is the perfect way to pay homage to the style elements that became synonymous with the initial boho-fashion movement without stepping too far out of one's comfort zone for the summer.
Of course, we get it if the idea of embracing anything remotely '70s coded has you cringing. (It's not for everyone.) Thankfully, there are alternative ways to wear this trend on your own terms. One of the easiest ways is to throw on a breezy white dress, shell-adorned accessory, and strappy sandals (as shown above). But if that's not your style, you can still inject a bit of coastal energy into your closet by adding a few key pieces that characterize this visual aesthetic to your current wardrobe. But which exact items embody the coastal boho trend? Keep scrolling, as we've broken them down for you.
Shop the Key Pieces
Key Piece: Oversize Sunglasses
If you truly want to embody the ethos of coastal boho, you must embrace the '70s energy from your head to your toes. What's the best place to start? Big ol' sunglasses. No matter if you opt for oval, square, or round, make sure the frame is dramatic enough to have people thinking you'll fit in with the Martha's Vineyard flock.
SimonMiller x Delarge
Faro Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Jerry Sunglasses
Apercu Eyewear
Laurence Sunglasses
Key Piece: Suede Hobo Bag
When it comes to dressing like you're living a lavish life by a large body of water, swapping out raffia bags for something suppler will have people thinking you've got an offshore account (even if you don't). Frankly, nothing whispers wealth quite like suede, especially if it comes in the form of an oversize hobo bag. It will give all your summer outfits that signature boho spin, with a sprinkle of bougie energy too.
COACH
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
ISABEL MARANT
Oskan Studded Suede Tote
JW PEI
Aria Faux Suede Shoulder Bag in Dark Olive
Key Piece: Lightweight Scarf
You might not be heading to Woodstock or a body of water anytime soon, but that doesn't mean you should go without one of the essential accessories of this aesthetic: lightweight scarves. If you've spent any time on social media, it should come as no surprise that this specific accessory is trending again (for good reason). It embodies the effortless-dressing ethos that's paramount to the coastal boho trend, as it can be styled in every way imaginable—e.g, as a sarong over a swimsuit, as a bag charm, as a belt around the waist, as a tube top, or even as a bandana.
TOTEME
Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Scarf
Free People
Graceland Solid Hair Scarf
Soleil Soleil
Moda Operandi Exclusive Scarf
Key Piece: Breezy Dress
Bohemian fashion and beachcore aesthetics are bound by one singular basic: the breezy dress. Whether in the form of a shift minidress or silk maxi dress, no other staple quite embodies that "effortless" energy that's signature to these influential style movements. While the coastal boho trend draws from previous summer aesthetics, the key to nailing this trend lies in wearing a specific type of boho dress to really signify you're on the same wavelength. We recommend looking for neutral dresses with shorter but flowy silhouettes made from lightweight materials like linen or cotton that are adorned with special little details (such as eyelet, ruching, scalloping, or embroidery).
Free People
Amanda Cotton-Linen Mini
CHLOÉ
Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Blend Mini Dress
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Tinsley Clip Dot Dress
Key Piece: Statement Jewelry
Remember a few years back when everybody was trying to dress like a coastal grandmother? Well, you can pay homage to the past by raiding the family jewelry box this summer. Don't be afraid to embrace the more boho-coded chunky jewelry trends that captivated generations of the past, such as long lariat necklaces, oversize shell earrings, chunky resin bangles, and even pinky-toe rings. Ultimately, it's all about trying to live the generational dream, even if that's only embodied through wearing a few extra gemstones this summer.
Chan Luu
Shore Shell Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Luna Bangle
Jenny Bird
Lydia Earrings
Key Piece: Flowy Top
When you can't be bothered to put on a boho dress, the next best way to embody this summer aesthetic is by slipping into a shirt with a flowy silhouette. You don't necessarily need to go for the '70s-coded bell-sleeve shirt (unless that's your prerogative), but do try to avoid skintight silhouettes, as they're counterintuitive to the trend. When in doubt, you can go wrong with an eyelet babydoll blouse, an off-the-shoulder knit, or a poplin flutter-sleeve top.
Gap x Dôen
Eyelet Top
DISSH
Rick Cream Asymmetrical Knit Top
Madewell
Pintucked Flutter-Sleeve Top
Key Piece: Linen Trousers
Even if you don't have generational wealth like the Rockefellers, you can make it look like you've got a few beach houses in the family with one summer basic: linen trousers. Like it or not, linen trousers have remained the pant of choice among the coastal elite for their ability to make even the most "casual" outfits look like a walking checking account. The key to making this specific summer staple less country club and more boho lies in adopting a laissez-faire attitude with the styling—e.g., pair them with a casual tank, long lariat necklace, a silk scarf, oversize hobo bag, and suede Birkenstocks.
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
Everlane
The Linen Easy Pant
Banana Republic
Linen Pull-On Ankle Pant
Key Piece: Flat Sandals
Let's be honest: You can't embrace the free-spirited ethos of this fashion aesthetic if you're stuck in the most uncomfortable footwear (looking at you, gladiator sandals). It's imperative to invest in at least one pair of comfortable sandals for summer that you can wear effortlessly with what you already own in your closet, while also being able to dip your toes into the coastal boho trend. We recommend looking for options that are still boho coded but a bit more pragmatic—e.g., flip-flops with lace-up straps, sandals with faux suede, or gladiator-adjacent styles with plush footbeds.
TKEES
Square Toe Lilu Sandal
Reformation
Oceane Flat Sandal
A.EMERY
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
Key Piece: Minimalist White Swimsuit
We'd be neglecting our journalistic duties if we didn't mention the final key piece needed to embody the coastal boho trend—ahem, a white swimsuit. Even if you won't be spending your summer in the Hamptons, everyone needs a simple swimsuit to get them through the season! By opting for a white swimsuit over other shades, you'll tap into the minimalist elements signature to the coastal aesthetic at large whilst creating the perfect starting canvas to add in more boho-coded accessories. Of course, if the idea of a white bikini seems too "boring," you can look for options made from opulent textiles (such as eyelet, crochet, lace, or linen) to up the ante. It's an eccentric way to embrace this summer trend, but it's a styling approach that you won't ever look back at with regret.
