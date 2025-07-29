Mark My Words: These 6 Jewelry Trends Will Define Summer 2025

One of the harshest realities of summer? It's not the sweltering heat; it's the overwhelming temptation to overhaul one's entire wardrobe. We've all had those moments when we think we'd be living our best life if we had an infinite budget to buy a bunch of new summer staples, or really, anything to take with us on a European vacation. But truthfully, you don't need to be ballin' to beat the mid-season dressing slump; you just need to invest in a few jewelry trends for the summer. Some of the most stylish people understand that the easiest way to shift your mindset is by having a few bits and bobs that allow you to style your staples in fresh ways. While summertime offers an endless array of fun accessories just for that purpose, jewelry is arguably the easiest option to transition into a fall wardrobe.
After all, who's trying to rewear a woven sunhat in the middle of October? It couldn't be us. However, we have to admit that discerning which jewelry trends are worthwhile investments can be tricky—especially when compared to those more "evergreen" investment items such as watches or diamond earrings. Luckily for you, we've taken the liberty of reviewing recent collections, social posts, and the new-arrivals sections of our favorite retailers in search of the season's trendiest styles. Ahead, we're sharing the six jewelry trends for summer 2025 that are bound to be everywhere in a matter of weeks, along with a curated selection of the best pieces to buy from some of the coolest brands of the moment. Whether you're hoping to make your boring old basics feel brand-new or love a little bling, you're sure to find something that will reach heirloom status in your household.
1. Resin Bangles
If you've kept up with recent runway trends, then the triumphant return of big bangles and chunky cuffs should come as no surprise. While we first saw this specific jewelry trend reemerge a few seasons ago, its latest rendition in the form of resin bangles has made a resounding impact. From Saint Laurent to Ferragamo, we've seen luxury houses lean into the nostalgic element of this trend by styling resin bangles in a way that evokes how we used to wear them in our early adolescence—e.g., Technicolor chunky options styled with a tank and shorts or mismatched bangles stacked to the brim in a way that looks like we stole them from our mother's jewelry box in the middle of the night. We may no longer be able to spend the entire summer at camp, but we can feel young again when styling our summer staples with a stack of resin bangles.
DINOSAUR DESIGNS
Rock Set of Two Resin Bangles
These will add a pop of color to your otherwise minimal summer staples.
ZARA
Pack of Rigid Bracelets
Stack 'em up.
Ben-Amun
Set-Of-Two Bangles
We're suckers for a mismatched set.
COS
Chunky Curved Bangle
There's something so sophisticated about styling an all-black outfit with a single white bangle.
Alexis Bittar
Liquid Lucite Wave Bangle Bracelet
We don't see this trend going anywhere soon, so might as well embrace a lucite bangle.
2. Long Necklaces
One summer jewelry trend that's bound to be around for the long haul? Long necklaces (excuse the pun). While at first one might have initially thought that this was merely another fleeting trend, we've seen longer styles go the distance in recent seasons because they've been reinvented in myriad ways on (and off) the runway. From luxury houses such as Chloé and Chanel to indie labels like Ayllón and Juju Vera, we've seen long necklaces come in every form imaginable—think dainty pendants, long lariats adorned with tassels, chunky beaded options made from wood and gemstones, or sleek cord necklaces adorned with comb charms. The sheer variety of different types of long necklaces suggests that this specific trend will remain a hot-ticket item, even after the temperatures outside finally drop.
Banana Republic
O-Ring Sculpted Medallion Necklace
The styling possibilities are truly endless with this cord necklace.
Ayllón
Casati in Nero
If Ayllón wasn't on your radar before, consider this your sign to add them to your must-shop list.
Juju Vera
Riviera Petra Tasseled Sterling Silver Necklace
Summertime, embodied in a single necklace.
MANGO
Gold Hoop Pendant Necklace
Such a steal.
Verafied
Silver Comb Charm
Our editors are currently obsessed with this necklace.
3. Opulent Onyx
Don't get it twisted; the most opulent-looking gemstones you can buy aren't just diamonds or pearls, because onyx does the trick too. For those who've grown tired of traditional gemstones, this specific summer trend is likely a welcome surprise, as onyx adds the perfect amount of edge to otherwise traditional pieces. Unlike other gemstones, it is still able to tap into the ethos of the quiet luxury movement without being as overtly cliché as most of the visuals associated with the aesthetic. That fact is what has made it one of the more exciting jewelry trends to emerge recently. Although, for the record, this black gemstone has been around for centuries. Its recent renaissance, or rather, our collective remembering of why onyx has remained the alternative jewel of choice, has primarily been driven by its recent appearance in the collections of Gucci, Gabriela Hearst, and a few other growing jewelry brands. In succession, we've seen this stone given a contemporary spin through long tassel necklaces, chunky cuffs, beaded chokers, and so much more. It's a reminder that the most expensive-looking things don't always have to be the shiniest.
Le Sundial
Trinity Onyx Tassel Necklace
Every fashion girl is currently coveting this long tassel necklace from Le Sundial.
Lié Studio
Leonora Sterling Silver Onyx Ring
Yes, yes, yes.
Ragbag
Dualism Long Earrings
The mix of pearl and onyx gemstones makes these drop earrings the ideal investment for summertime.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Pyramid Onyx Bangle
You'll wear this bangle for years to come.
Kara Yoo
Yona Collar in Black Onyx
Pearl choker to the left; there's a new staple in town.
4. Nautical Motifs
Clichés are clichés for a reason, okay! While we might collectively want to steer away from wearing the same old gemstones from time to time, there's something deeply soul-affirming about wearing sea-inspired jewels in the summertime. Perhaps it's the crisp sea breeze that has us feeling this way, but more likely it's the continued reimagining of nautical motifs in recent collections. From Chloé's spring runway show to smaller labels like Julietta, we've seen designers dip their toes into the theme through releasing long cord necklaces with oversize shell pendants, fish-shaped clip-ons, coral-shaped chokers, conch-shaped chunky rings, and essentially every other sea creature imaginable in jewelry form. It's as if designers collectively decided to raid Ariel's jewelry box, but that's a world, or rather, a trend we have no problem being a part of for the summer.
Julietta
Pillar Shell Necklace
Embracing siren energy has never been easier thanks to this shell necklace.
H&M
2-Pack Seashell-Shaped Rings
Collect your shell (rings).
Éliou
Isola Earrings
Is it just us, or are these earrings reminding you of the movie Aquamarine?
Briwok
Emma Necklace
You can pair this necklace with dresses, T-shirts, bikinis, and so much more.
SVNR
Ningbo Single Earring
Plenty of earrings in the sea, but none as pretty as this fish-shaped pair.
5. Brooches, Baby!
ICYMI, let us be the first to tell you brooches are back, baby! Although this specific accessory has been around for a long time, we didn't see this "dated" style become popular again until more recently. With celebrities such as Ayo Edebiri and Dua Lipa donning the trend in tandem with beloved jewelry brands (such as Heaven Mayhem and Agmes) releasing contemporary renditions of the style, it was only a matter of time before brooches came back into the group chat. While brooches have been beloved among the masses for a while now, that doesn't mean you should skip adopting them this summer. We'd go so far as to argue there's no better time to break out your grandmother's old brooch (or buy a new one), as it's the best way to add a dash of bougie energy to your everyday basics. Whether you choose to style them on the lapel of your favorite blazer, as a bolero on a long scarf, or as a pin to nip in the waist on an oversize button-down shirt, there are many ways to bring the brooches back into your life in a way that's befitting for you.
Heaven Mayhem
Heaven Mayhem Twist Skinny Brooch
We wouldn't judge you if you took a screenshot of the styling for later inspiration.
Elevate your everyday white T-shirt with this sculptural brooch.
ALIGHIERI
alighieri The Skeleton of the Self Recycled Silver Brooch
The epitome of "wearable art."
Bottega Veneta
Large Drop Brooch in Yellow Gold
NGL, tears may have been shed over this drop-shaped Bottega Veneta brooch.
GIGI BURRIS
Rhodium-Plated Brooch
Your favorite black blazer is about to get a whole lot bougier with the addition of this brooch.
6. 10 Toes Down
Hopefully, by now, we've proven our point that a few intentionally picked jewelry trends can transform your wardrobe's hero pieces. But if we're going to stand 10 toes down on that assertion, then we can't possibly leave out one last trending jewelry style for summer: toe rings. Frankly, there's no better way to step fully into the warm-weather season than by being iced out from head to toe (quite literally). We're not the only ones who hold this sentiment, as the rise of embellished sandals has given many an excuse to dip their toes back into this nostalgic jewelry trend slowly—as evidenced by the recent collections of small jewelry labels such as Louis Abel and Chan Luu, which debuted pinky toe rings. It's a freaky trend, we know. But isn't summertime all about adopting a few trends that keep you on your toes? It's not summer if you're not trying to find ways to slowly dial up the heat; trust that this trend will do just that for you.
Louis Abel
Uzu Toe Ring
It's a need, not a want, for us.
Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird Lucille Signet Ring
Styling tip: Don't be afraid to style smaller signet rings on your toes.
Simonett
Simuero Costa Toe Ring Blue
Why settle for one toe ring when you can wear a few?
Urban Outfitters
Simple Midi Ring & Toe Ring Set
You can style these rings multiple ways this summer.
Chan Luu
Chan Luu Caprice Crystal Toe Ring Emerald
Go ahead; make them green with envy by wearing an emerald toe ring.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing.