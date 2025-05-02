The Offbeat Styling Trick That Makes T-Shirts and Tanks Look So Elegant

@linhniller and @cocoschiffer wearing the scarf belt styling trick
(Image credit: @linhniller; @cocoschiffer)
By
published
in Features

When I have little brainpower in the morning, the first thing I reach for is always a T-shirt (or tank top) with trousers or jeans. Don't get me wrong—I love a good understated outfit, but the instinct is starting to feel stale, so I've been searching for fresh outfit inspiration to inject some new energy into my spring rotation. And I'm finding that the more I look for ways to elevate a simple tee or tank, the more I come face to face with one trendy styling trick, in particular: wearing a scarf as a belt. The best-dressed women in my feed are all using a scarf, be it silk and printed or cotton and plain, to inject some interest into their spring outfits and I think it makes even the most basic pieces look far more elegant and chic.

Seeing as spring is when tees and tanks begin to peak, I wouldn't be surprised if you also found yourself in search of cool new ways to wear yours. I love this styling idea because it's a little offbeat and quirky but still utterly chic and, best of all, you probably already own all of the fixings to recreate the formula with. Ahead, I pulled together a few of my favorite examples of how fashion people and I are testing out the scarf-as-belt trick.

In short, tanks and tees have never looked better thanks to these fun scarf moments everyone is dabbling in. See all the ways to wear the outfit trend here.

@sirinhaban wearing the scarf belt styling trick

(Image credit: @sirinhaban)

Use a printed scarf to break up a neutral or monochrome outfit. This black-and-white style adds so much interest to an otherwise simple outfit of a white tee and cream trousers.

Shop the look:

Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
H&M
Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Le Philateliste Du Faubourg Scarf 90
Hermès
Le Philateliste Du Faubourg Scarf 90

Satin Pajama Pants
ZARA
Satin Pajama Pants

Abercrombie, Mesh Balletic Flats
Abercrombie
Mesh Balletic Flats

Paloma Wool, Navy Mabel Necklace
Paloma Wool
Navy Mabel Necklace

@linhniller wearing the scarf belt styling trick

(Image credit: @linhniller)

I love the way the dark brown scarf coordinates with the brown sandals here to pull it all together.

Shop the look:

Polka Dot Print Scarf
ZARA
Polka Dot Print Scarf

Xl Straight
LEVI'S
Xl Straight

Everlane, The Day Fisherman Sandal
Everlane
The Day Fisherman Sandal

Heaven Mayhem Pebble Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Pebble Necklace

@cocoschiffer wearing the scarf belt styling trick

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

A striped scarf is the perfect warm-weather addition to a simple tank-and-trousers moment.

Shop the look:

Everyday Cotton Rib Tank
Nordstrom
Everyday Cotton Rib Tank

Vince, Sowing Silk Scarf
Vince
Sowing Silk Scarf

Diego Mid Rise Baggy Utility Jeans
Reformation
Diego Mid Rise Baggy Utility Jeans

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Mansur Gavriel, Mini Everyday Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Everyday Bag

Set of Two Gloria Bangles
ben-amun
Set of Two Gloria Bangles

@camquittner wearing the scarf belt styling trick

(Image credit: @camquittner)

You don't have to use a square-shaped scarf. Try a long style, especially one with a fringed finish, for a touch of something more special.

Shop the look:

Zw Collection Gathered Sleeveless Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Gathered Sleeveless Top

Fringed Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Fringed Printed Silk-Twill Scarf

Jules Stretch-Cotton Straight-Leg Pants
HIGH SPORT
Jules Stretch-Cotton Straight-Leg Pants

Jaspe Sandal
Saint Laurent
Jaspe Sandal

Anna LaPlaca wearing the scarf belt styling trick

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

The trend also pairs flawlessly with beaded and stone jewelry, another big trend for summer 2025.

Shop the look:

Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
J.Crew
Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt

Mango, Bicolour Printed Scarf
Mango
Bicolour Printed Scarf

The Shortie Favorite Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Shortie Favorite Pants

Black Bead Choker
Tootsie Jewelry
Black Bead Choker

@monikh wearing the scarf belt styling trick

(Image credit: @monikh)

When it comes to wearing a scarf as a belt, the move is to tie it around your waist so the scarf sits diagonally across your hips with the longer end on one side.

Shop the look:

COS, Cotton Car Coat
COS
Cotton Car Coat

Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Tank
ÉTERNE
Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Tank

Geometric Print Silk Scarf
Lilysilk
Geometric Print Silk Scarf

New Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew
New Soleil Pant in Linen

Kinto Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops

@dawn.tan wearing the scarf belt styling trick

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Scarves are also an unexpected way to add texture into your outfit—whether you opt for a silk scarf or one with embroidered details.

Shop the look:

Rib Cardigan
Open Edit
Rib Cardigan

A Bronze Age, Celeste Scarf
A Bronze Age
Celeste Scarf

Women's Lola Low Rise Suiting Pant
Cotton On
Lola Low Rise Suiting Pant

Drawstring Soft Napa Leather Drawstring Bucket Bag
Strathberry
Drawstring Soft Napa Leather Drawstring Bucket Bag

Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt
Madewell
Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt

Explore More:
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸