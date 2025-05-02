The Offbeat Styling Trick That Makes T-Shirts and Tanks Look So Elegant
When I have little brainpower in the morning, the first thing I reach for is always a T-shirt (or tank top) with trousers or jeans. Don't get me wrong—I love a good understated outfit, but the instinct is starting to feel stale, so I've been searching for fresh outfit inspiration to inject some new energy into my spring rotation. And I'm finding that the more I look for ways to elevate a simple tee or tank, the more I come face to face with one trendy styling trick, in particular: wearing a scarf as a belt. The best-dressed women in my feed are all using a scarf, be it silk and printed or cotton and plain, to inject some interest into their spring outfits and I think it makes even the most basic pieces look far more elegant and chic.
Seeing as spring is when tees and tanks begin to peak, I wouldn't be surprised if you also found yourself in search of cool new ways to wear yours. I love this styling idea because it's a little offbeat and quirky but still utterly chic and, best of all, you probably already own all of the fixings to recreate the formula with. Ahead, I pulled together a few of my favorite examples of how fashion people and I are testing out the scarf-as-belt trick.
In short, tanks and tees have never looked better thanks to these fun scarf moments everyone is dabbling in. See all the ways to wear the outfit trend here.
Use a printed scarf to break up a neutral or monochrome outfit. This black-and-white style adds so much interest to an otherwise simple outfit of a white tee and cream trousers.
Shop the look:
I love the way the dark brown scarf coordinates with the brown sandals here to pull it all together.
Shop the look:
A striped scarf is the perfect warm-weather addition to a simple tank-and-trousers moment.
Shop the look:
You don't have to use a square-shaped scarf. Try a long style, especially one with a fringed finish, for a touch of something more special.
Shop the look:
The trend also pairs flawlessly with beaded and stone jewelry, another big trend for summer 2025.
Shop the look:
When it comes to wearing a scarf as a belt, the move is to tie it around your waist so the scarf sits diagonally across your hips with the longer end on one side.
Shop the look:
Scarves are also an unexpected way to add texture into your outfit—whether you opt for a silk scarf or one with embroidered details.
Shop the look:
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
