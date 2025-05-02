The Offbeat Styling Trick That Makes T-Shirts and Tanks Look So Elegant

When I have little brainpower in the morning, the first thing I reach for is always a T-shirt (or tank top) with trousers or jeans. Don't get me wrong—I love a good understated outfit, but the instinct is starting to feel stale, so I've been searching for fresh outfit inspiration to inject some new energy into my spring rotation. And I'm finding that the more I look for ways to elevate a simple tee or tank, the more I come face to face with one trendy styling trick, in particular: wearing a scarf as a belt. The best-dressed women in my feed are all using a scarf, be it silk and printed or cotton and plain, to inject some interest into their spring outfits and I think it makes even the most basic pieces look far more elegant and chic.

Seeing as spring is when tees and tanks begin to peak, I wouldn't be surprised if you also found yourself in search of cool new ways to wear yours. I love this styling idea because it's a little offbeat and quirky but still utterly chic and, best of all, you probably already own all of the fixings to recreate the formula with. Ahead, I pulled together a few of my favorite examples of how fashion people and I are testing out the scarf-as-belt trick.

In short, tanks and tees have never looked better thanks to these fun scarf moments everyone is dabbling in. See all the ways to wear the outfit trend here.

Use a printed scarf to break up a neutral or monochrome outfit. This black-and-white style adds so much interest to an otherwise simple outfit of a white tee and cream trousers.

Shop the look:

Hermès Le Philateliste Du Faubourg Scarf 90 $590 SHOP NOW

ZARA Satin Pajama Pants $70 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie Mesh Balletic Flats $70 SHOP NOW

Paloma Wool Navy Mabel Necklace $165 SHOP NOW

I love the way the dark brown scarf coordinates with the brown sandals here to pull it all together.

Shop the look:

ZARA Polka Dot Print Scarf $30 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Day Fisherman Sandal $168 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Pebble Necklace $110 SHOP NOW

A striped scarf is the perfect warm-weather addition to a simple tank-and-trousers moment.

Shop the look:

Nordstrom Everyday Cotton Rib Tank $35 SHOP NOW

Vince Sowing Silk Scarf $175 SHOP NOW

Reformation Diego Mid Rise Baggy Utility Jeans $198 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandal $50 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Mini Everyday Bag SHOP NOW

ben-amun Set of Two Gloria Bangles $230 SHOP NOW

You don't have to use a square-shaped scarf. Try a long style, especially one with a fringed finish, for a touch of something more special.

Shop the look:

ZARA Zw Collection Gathered Sleeveless Top $60 SHOP NOW

VALENTINO GARAVANI Fringed Printed Silk-Twill Scarf $550 SHOP NOW

HIGH SPORT Jules Stretch-Cotton Straight-Leg Pants $890 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Jaspe Sandal $990 SHOP NOW

The trend also pairs flawlessly with beaded and stone jewelry, another big trend for summer 2025.

Shop the look:

J.Crew Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt $25 SHOP NOW

Mango Bicolour Printed Scarf $24 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Shortie Favorite Pants $218 SHOP NOW

Tootsie Jewelry Black Bead Choker $70 SHOP NOW

When it comes to wearing a scarf as a belt, the move is to tie it around your waist so the scarf sits diagonally across your hips with the longer end on one side.

Shop the look:

COS Cotton Car Coat $190 SHOP NOW

ÉTERNE Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Tank $105 SHOP NOW

Lilysilk Geometric Print Silk Scarf $80 SHOP NOW

J.Crew New Soleil Pant in Linen $98 SHOP NOW

A.EMERY Kinto Leather Flip Flops $170 SHOP NOW

Scarves are also an unexpected way to add texture into your outfit—whether you opt for a silk scarf or one with embroidered details.

Shop the look:

Open Edit Rib Cardigan $36 SHOP NOW

A Bronze Age Celeste Scarf $62 SHOP NOW

Cotton On Lola Low Rise Suiting Pant $60 SHOP NOW

Strathberry Drawstring Soft Napa Leather Drawstring Bucket Bag $425 SHOP NOW

Madewell Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt $42 SHOP NOW