Ralph Lauren's Celeb-Packed Show in the Hamptons Contained These Nine 2025 Anti-Trends

One could say that the Ralph Lauren show had it all: a picturesque horse stables location in the Hamptons, a bevy of celebrity attendees, First Lady Jill Biden, supermodels (as in Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington) and cute little kids on the runway, a full-on replica of Manhattan's famed The Polo Bar restaurant, and a S/S 25 collection packed with trends (and anti-trends, which we'll get to later).

For context, Ralph Lauren kicked off S/S 25 NYFW by transporting (literally) the fashion crowd to Bridgehampton to embrace all things Americana with its new collection. In keeping with Ralph Lauren's signature aesthetic, the collection was very much preppy with a strong boho twist this time. But what stood out to me were the anti-trend trends that Ralph Lauren is endorsing for 2025, as those will have the most longevity in a wardrobe. So without further ado, keep scrolling to see which celebs trekked to the Hamptons as well as the standout anti-trends from the runway. And last but not least, shop classic Polo Ralph Lauren pieces for your own collection.

The Celebrity Attendees

Anna Wintour and Jill Biden at Ralph Lauren S/S 25 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

WHO: Tom Hiddleston, Anna Wintour, and Jill Biden

Joey King at Ralph Lauren S/S 25 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

WHO: Joey King

Colman Domingo at Ralph Lauren S/S 25 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

WHO: Colman Domingo

Nara Smith at Ralph Lauren S/S 25 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Kasey Musgraves at Ralph Lauren S/S 25 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

WHO: Kasey Musgraves

WHO: Nara Smith

Naomi Watts at Ralph Lauren S/S 25 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

WHO: Naomi Watts

Tina Kunakey at Ralph Lauren S/S 25 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

WHO: Tina Kunakey

White Tees and Tanks

Leave it to Ralph Lauren to make plain white tees and tanks look incredibly elevated.

Ralph Lauren S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ralph Lauren S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Brown Leather Totes

The Ralph Bag made its debut on the runway, and it's just as luxurious and timeless as you'd imagine.

Ralph Lauren S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

American Flag Motifs

A knitted Ralph Lauren sweater is the chicest way to wear the American flag.

Ralph Lauren S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Slip Dresses

Slip dresses may not be a trend, but they're a wardrobe staple through and through.

Ralph Lauren S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Baseball Caps

Baseball caps are here to stay, and Ralph Lauren has had a big hand in that.

Ralph Lauren S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Denim Shorts

Here's an evening outfit idea, courtesy of Ralph Lauren: a white button-down, cutoffs, metallic heels, and duster earrings.

Ralph Lauren S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fitted Turtlenecks

Fitted turtlenecks are as versatile as it gets. (Bonus points for ones with the Polo horse motif.)

Ralph Lauren S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Double-Breasted Blazers

The runway contained many classic double-breasted blazers, so my advice is to not part with the ones you already own.

Ralph Lauren S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Cream-Colored Sweaters

Nothing looks cozier and more expensive than a cream-colored sweater.

Ralph Lauren S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

