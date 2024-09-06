Ralph Lauren's Celeb-Packed Show in the Hamptons Contained These Nine 2025 Anti-Trends

One could say that the Ralph Lauren show had it all: a picturesque horse stables location in the Hamptons, a bevy of celebrity attendees, First Lady Jill Biden, supermodels (as in Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington) and cute little kids on the runway, a full-on replica of Manhattan's famed The Polo Bar restaurant, and a S/S 25 collection packed with trends (and anti-trends, which we'll get to later).

For context, Ralph Lauren kicked off S/S 25 NYFW by transporting (literally) the fashion crowd to Bridgehampton to embrace all things Americana with its new collection. In keeping with Ralph Lauren's signature aesthetic, the collection was very much preppy with a strong boho twist this time. But what stood out to me were the anti-trend trends that Ralph Lauren is endorsing for 2025, as those will have the most longevity in a wardrobe. So without further ado, keep scrolling to see which celebs trekked to the Hamptons as well as the standout anti-trends from the runway. And last but not least, shop classic Polo Ralph Lauren pieces for your own collection.

The Celebrity Attendees

WHO: Tom Hiddleston, Anna Wintour, and Jill Biden

WHO: Joey King

WHO: Colman Domingo

WHO: Kasey Musgraves

WHO: Nara Smith

WHO: Naomi Watts

WHO: Tina Kunakey

The Anti-Trends

White Tees and Tanks

Leave it to Ralph Lauren to make plain white tees and tanks look incredibly elevated.

Brown Leather Totes

The Ralph Bag made its debut on the runway, and it's just as luxurious and timeless as you'd imagine.

American Flag Motifs

A knitted Ralph Lauren sweater is the chicest way to wear the American flag.

Slip Dresses

Slip dresses may not be a trend, but they're a wardrobe staple through and through.

Baseball Caps

Baseball caps are here to stay, and Ralph Lauren has had a big hand in that.

Denim Shorts

Here's an evening outfit idea, courtesy of Ralph Lauren: a white button-down, cutoffs, metallic heels, and duster earrings.

Fitted Turtlenecks

Fitted turtlenecks are as versatile as it gets. (Bonus points for ones with the Polo horse motif.)

Double-Breasted Blazers

The runway contained many classic double-breasted blazers, so my advice is to not part with the ones you already own.

Cream-Colored Sweaters

Nothing looks cozier and more expensive than a cream-colored sweater.

