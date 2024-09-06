Ralph Lauren's Celeb-Packed Show in the Hamptons Contained These Nine 2025 Anti-Trends
One could say that the Ralph Lauren show had it all: a picturesque horse stables location in the Hamptons, a bevy of celebrity attendees, First Lady Jill Biden, supermodels (as in Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington) and cute little kids on the runway, a full-on replica of Manhattan's famed The Polo Bar restaurant, and a S/S 25 collection packed with trends (and anti-trends, which we'll get to later).
For context, Ralph Lauren kicked off S/S 25 NYFW by transporting (literally) the fashion crowd to Bridgehampton to embrace all things Americana with its new collection. In keeping with Ralph Lauren's signature aesthetic, the collection was very much preppy with a strong boho twist this time. But what stood out to me were the anti-trend trends that Ralph Lauren is endorsing for 2025, as those will have the most longevity in a wardrobe. So without further ado, keep scrolling to see which celebs trekked to the Hamptons as well as the standout anti-trends from the runway. And last but not least, shop classic Polo Ralph Lauren pieces for your own collection.
The Celebrity Attendees
WHO: Tom Hiddleston, Anna Wintour, and Jill Biden
WHO: Joey King
WHO: Colman Domingo
WHO: Kasey Musgraves
WHO: Nara Smith
WHO: Naomi Watts
WHO: Tina Kunakey
The Anti-Trends
White Tees and Tanks
Leave it to Ralph Lauren to make plain white tees and tanks look incredibly elevated.
Brown Leather Totes
The Ralph Bag made its debut on the runway, and it's just as luxurious and timeless as you'd imagine.
American Flag Motifs
A knitted Ralph Lauren sweater is the chicest way to wear the American flag.
Slip Dresses
Slip dresses may not be a trend, but they're a wardrobe staple through and through.
Baseball Caps
Baseball caps are here to stay, and Ralph Lauren has had a big hand in that.
Denim Shorts
Here's an evening outfit idea, courtesy of Ralph Lauren: a white button-down, cutoffs, metallic heels, and duster earrings.
Fitted Turtlenecks
Fitted turtlenecks are as versatile as it gets. (Bonus points for ones with the Polo horse motif.)
Double-Breasted Blazers
The runway contained many classic double-breasted blazers, so my advice is to not part with the ones you already own.
Cream-Colored Sweaters
Nothing looks cozier and more expensive than a cream-colored sweater.
Shop Anti-Trend Polo Ralph Lauren Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
