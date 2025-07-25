Anyone with family or friends who span the Gen Z and millennial divide will be able to attest to the profound difference in preferences between the two, with styling also coming into play here. While the older camp has a deep penchant for capsule wardrobes and sharp tailoring, the younger cohort has found their style in an era of microtrends and "cores", seeing them embrace playful, bolder looks with more ease than their older peers (something I agree with as a millennial).
Still, despite the differences in taste, there are a few trends that blur the divide. The latest that's caught my eye? The denim top trend.
Blending the millennials's favourite fabrication with Gen Z's love of an interesting top, this dated trend was always destined for multi-generational success. Of course, denim shirts have been in our rotations for years but, in strapless, halter camisole or even bralette form, these trending tops are reminiscent of those seen throughout the '90s and early '00s—a period of time that both generations have a soft spot for.
When styled with typical summer fabrics such as cotton or linen, the rich denim composition lends your outfit a directional edge that can be hard to acquire with summer dressing.
Read on to discover the chicest denim tops to shop now.
Shop Denim Tops:
Free People
We the Free Crossroads Denim Tank
This breezy denim top is perfect for styling across summer's hottest days.
COS
Sleeveless Raw Denim Top
Style with the coordinating skirt or pair with a swishy white style.
H&M
Tapered-Waist Denim Waistcoat
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Reformation
Brittany Denim Halter Top
Be quick—this is on its way to selling out.
Aligne
Trish Denim Belted Top
I always come back to Aligne for their chic range of denim.
Prada
Logo Denim Bra Top
Try styling a bralette with a high-waist boho skirt for throwback appeal.
Dala
Open Back Top
Dala has a way of making simple denim feel incredibly elevated.
Massimo Dutti
Strapless Denim Top
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Abercrombie
Denim Vest
While I love this in the dark indigo shade, this also comes in a fresh wash of light blue.
Topshop
Boat Neck Top
Style with black trousers or pair these with a vibrant red shade.
Arket
Pleated Denim Top
Double down on the volume and style this with a swishy cotton skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.