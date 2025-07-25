Millennials and Gen Z Don’t Always Agree, But They’re Both Embracing This "Dated" Top Trend RN

Blending the millennials' love of denim with Gen Z's undying interest in playful styling, the denim top trend has both sides pleased this season.

Influencers @brittanybathgate, @tamaramory wear denim tops with skirts and trousers.
(Image credit: @brittanybathgate, @tamaramory)
Anyone with family or friends who span the Gen Z and millennial divide will be able to attest to the profound difference in preferences between the two, with styling also coming into play here. While the older camp has a deep penchant for capsule wardrobes and sharp tailoring, the younger cohort has found their style in an era of microtrends and "cores", seeing them embrace playful, bolder looks with more ease than their older peers (something I agree with as a millennial).

Still, despite the differences in taste, there are a few trends that blur the divide. The latest that's caught my eye? The denim top trend.

Influencer @tamaramory stand outside wearing a denim halterneck top with black trousers. She carries a white handbag and wears headphones over her ears.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Blending the millennials's favourite fabrication with Gen Z's love of an interesting top, this dated trend was always destined for multi-generational success. Of course, denim shirts have been in our rotations for years but, in strapless, halter camisole or even bralette form, these trending tops are reminiscent of those seen throughout the '90s and early '00s—a period of time that both generations have a soft spot for.

@jeannine.roxas wears a denim bra top with a white skirt

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

When styled with typical summer fabrics such as cotton or linen, the rich denim composition lends your outfit a directional edge that can be hard to acquire with summer dressing.

Influencer @brittanybathgate wears a COS denim halterneck top with a denim long-line pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Read on to discover the chicest denim tops to shop now.

Shop Denim Tops:

We the Free Crossroads Denim Tank
Free People
We the Free Crossroads Denim Tank

This breezy denim top is perfect for styling across summer's hottest days.

Sleeveless Raw Denim Top
COS
Sleeveless Raw Denim Top

Style with the coordinating skirt or pair with a swishy white style.

Tapered-Waist Denim Waistcoat
H&M
Tapered-Waist Denim Waistcoat

Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.

Brittany Denim Halter Top
Reformation
Brittany Denim Halter Top

Be quick—this is on its way to selling out.

Trish Denim Belted Top
Aligne
Trish Denim Belted Top

I always come back to Aligne for their chic range of denim.

Logo Denim Bra Top
Prada
Logo Denim Bra Top

Try styling a bralette with a high-waist boho skirt for throwback appeal.

Open Back Top - Hurricane
Dala
Open Back Top

Dala has a way of making simple denim feel incredibly elevated.

Massimo Dutti, Strapless Denim Top
Massimo Dutti
Strapless Denim Top

Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.

Denim Vest
Abercrombie
Denim Vest

While I love this in the dark indigo shade, this also comes in a fresh wash of light blue.

Topshop Denim Boat Neck Top in Indigo Rinse
Topshop
Boat Neck Top

Style with black trousers or pair these with a vibrant red shade.

Pleated Denim Top – Dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Pleated Denim Top

Double down on the volume and style this with a swishy cotton skirt.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

