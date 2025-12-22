It's All Here: What to Wear When You're Hosting During the Holidays

Tiffany Reid is a Who What Wear editor in residence, fashion executive, freelance stylist, and brand consultant who most recently served as the senior vice president of fashion for Bustle Digital Group. She recently launched a YouTube series, Tried + True, in which she walks viewers through the latest trends.
I'm officially in my hosting era this year. I hosted Thanksgiving for the first time for 30 whole people, and I am currently in planning mode for my New Year's Eve party to ring in 2026. One of the unexpected perks of hosting is the freedom to fully set the tone, from the guest list to the food, the music, and, most importantly, the dress code. There's something so empowering about welcoming people into your home and creating an experience that is distinctly yours. I get so much pleasure in seeing my loved ones have a good time when I curated a moment for them. Hosting feels less about perfection and more about intention, and that mindset carries through to how you show up and, obviously, how you get dressed.
While all details matter, I'm a true believer that what you wear as a host is just as important as the atmosphere you create. As the host, your look for the party is helping to determine the aesthetic of the entire gathering. Your outfit is often the first impression guests get, and it quietly communicates the mood, whether that's festive, relaxed, elevated, or celebratory. While looking chic is important, feeling comfortable is also key to a well-balanced hosting ensemble, especially for me since I am also chasing after my little one while pouring more champagne for my guests. Whether your party is intended to be formal, casual, or somewhere in between, these holiday-hosting style tips will make getting dressed easier for your next soirée!
1. Go Bold With a Statement Print
Hosting is the perfect time to have fun with fashion. An animal print, something geometric, or a graphic floral instantly looks intentional and festive without needing much styling. You want to command the room because—let's be honest—it's your party. A bold pattern allows you to stand out in the crowd, get the attention you deserve, and have your guests easily find you when they need something.
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Aneva Dress
Simkhai
Ravenna Gilded Jacqaurd Midi Dress
Tibi
Scribble Dot Print Stretch Plisse Wrap Dress
MANGO
Rhinestone Polka-Dot Halter Dress
Nicholas the Label
Odila Abstract Ruched Maxi Dress
Brandon Maxwell
The Camille Hand-Printed Cashmere Turtleneck Dress
2. Choose a Monochromatic Look
Dressing in one color from head to toe is a no-brainer, whether you opt for a subtle ivory outfit or something bright, like red. Monochromatic outfits always look chic and pulled-together. When you are juggling an endless to-do list before the big event, you need an easy thing to check off the list. The final look gives the illusion of more effort than a monochromatic look takes and shows your guests you cared enough to get dressed up for them.
Diane von Furstenberg
Camille Dress
Manolo Blahnik
Maysli
FALKE
Pure Matt 50 Semi Opaque Tights
The Frankie Shop
Wesra Knit Bermuda Shorts
The Frankie Shop
Wesra Knit Sweatshirt
Staud
Wally High Heel Boots
3. Lean Into Cozy, Festive Knits
Comfort matters when you're hosting, and sometimes, it's the most important thing. If that is the case and you still want to look stylish, opt for cozy materials like cashmere with elevated prints and embellishments. The little extra details keep things festive and fun.