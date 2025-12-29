Spotted in L.A.: 8 "Winter" Outfits It Girls Are Wearing RN

The Cali fashion set can't get enough of these looks.

Kelsey Stewart's avatar
By
published
in Features
Jen Wonders and Christina Caradona in wintery LA outfits.
(Image credit: @jen_wonders; @christinacaradona)
Jump to category:

In June, I made the cross-country move to Los Angeles after spending the past 10 years in New York City. Though I was ecstatic to embark on a new chapter, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t take a minute to get my bearings—namely, the traffic and parking. What I’m still navigating? Dressing for L.A.’s mild winter weather. After a decade of piling on layers this time of year, putting together outfits over the past month or so has been, well, an adjustment.

Some mornings, the temperatures dip below 60ºF, warranting a light jacket and pants. But by afternoon? I could be hiking at Runyon Canyon in a tank top and shorts. Confusing indeed. This is where L.A.'s coolest It girls come into the picture. Considering they've all mastered the art of styling ensembles for California winters, I know where to look for fashion inspiration. Below, I've rounded up eight outfits I plan to emulate this season.

Funnel-Neck Jacket + Loafers

Jen Wonders in a leather funnel-neck jacket.

Styling notes: Pair an of-the-moment funnel-neck jacket with leather loafers on those kinda-cool afternoons in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Shop the Look

V-Neck Sweater + Straight-Leg Jeans

Liv Perez in a v-neck sweater and dark wash straight-leg jeans.

Styling notes: ICYMI, the style set has declared V-neck sweaters cool—and I'd argue they look even better atop a white tee.

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Shop the Look

Midi Skirt + Moto Boots

Christina Caradona in a midi skirt and moto boots

Styling notes: Edge up a pretty midi skirt with cool moto boots (and skip the tights, because I have a feeling you won't need them).

(Image credit: @christinacaradona )

Shop the Look

Barn Jacket + Sheer Skirt

Stephanie Arant in a barn jacket and sheer skirt.

Styling notes: If you're worried about being too toasty in a barn jacket, opt for a feather-light sheer skirt on the bottom.

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

Shop the Look

Plaid Dress + Knee-High Boots

Paige Leneigh in a red plaid dress and knee-high boots.

Styling notes: Get into holiday mode by slipping into a red plaid dress for an upcoming party.

(Image credit: @paigeleneigh)

Shop the Look

Fitted Cardigan + Miniskirt

Megan Adelaide in a fitted cardigan and miniskirt.

Styling notes: A high-shine metal belt makes any look instantly more intriguing.

(Image credit: