Spotted in L.A.: 8 "Winter" Outfits It Girls Are Wearing RN

In June, I made the cross-country move to Los Angeles after spending the past 10 years in New York City. Though I was ecstatic to embark on a new chapter, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t take a minute to get my bearings—namely, the traffic and parking. What I’m still navigating? Dressing for L.A.’s mild winter weather. After a decade of piling on layers this time of year, putting together outfits over the past month or so has been, well, an adjustment.
Some mornings, the temperatures dip below 60ºF, warranting a light jacket and pants. But by afternoon? I could be hiking at Runyon Canyon in a tank top and shorts. Confusing indeed. This is where L.A.'s coolest It girls come into the picture. Considering they've all mastered the art of styling ensembles for California winters, I know where to look for fashion inspiration. Below, I've rounded up eight outfits I plan to emulate this season.