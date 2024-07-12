Margot Robbie Just Wore 2024's Most Elegant Dress and Bag Trends at Wimbledon

After the impressive string of red carpet appearances she made to promote her film Barbie last year, it would be easy to overlook Margot Robbie’s more casual outfits. That, however, would be a huge disservice to the actor, whose everyday wares are just as considered and chic as those that she chooses for formal moments. That theory was put to the test and ultimately proven when Robbie stepped out to attend the Wimbledon tennis tournament in south west London today with a look that caught out attention for several reasons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although there isn’t an official dress code for Wimbledon, attendees are encouraged to dress smartly, and that’s precisely what Robbie, who is expected her first child with husband and film producer Tom Ackerley, did for her day at Centre Court. Not only that but she chose two of 2024’s most elegant trends in the process of pulling together her outfit. Wearing a polkadot dress, black leather mules and a two-tone handbag, Robbie was the picture of sophistication. Sticking to a simple yet effective formula of black and white, Robbie’s look immediately felt refined, but there are bigger trends at play here.

You’ve probably noticed the return of polka dots this season. Widely considered classic and referencing a minimalist, glam 1950s throwback, the print has reached new heights of popularity, chiming perfectly with the overall fashion mood for grown-up style this year. Considering Sienna Miller also chose to wear polka dots for her Wimbledon appearance earlier in the week, this is definitely a trend you don't want to pass over. Following chic suit, Robbie's two-tone handbag (a black leather and white cotton version of Alaïa's iconic Le Teckel bag no less) also taps into the elegant undercurrent we’re seeing on the market right now.

Wearing just one of these pieces is a major style power play but two? That’s polish of a different league. What’s even more surprising is that I’ve seen fashion people wearing the polka-dot-and-two-tone-handbag pairing on their stylish European breaks right now.

Below, I’ve shopped out my favourite pieces that tap into both key 2024 trends— scroll on to see them.

