Dear, Everyone Who Hates Jorts—This Pretty Shorts Trend Is About to Take Over Summer 2025

If you're simultaneously obsessed with the latest micro-trends and too intimidated to test them out, you've come to the right place. This is Ways to Wear , a monthly series where editor Eliza Huber offers a dose of outfit inspiration focused on current trends that feel intriguing yet overwhelming at the same time. Consider it your guide to actually wearing the coolest items of the moment, no matter how puzzling they might appear at first.

Jean shorts have long been summer's favorite child. They're pretty much synonymous with the season—an essential piece that'll never really go out of style. That being said, jorts aren't the only shorts option you have when the weather warms up. In fact, a new shorts trend is kicking off with abandon, putting jean shorts at risk of losing their top spot in the minds of shoppers during the time span between June and September. Sexy and sophisticated with just the right touch of bohemian, lace-trim shorts (not to be confused with equally buzzy lace-trim skirts) are becoming more and more popular by the day. Just one question remains: How do you wear them?

Being the curious dresser I am, I wanted to know, deciding to secure some of the most-wanted pairs of the season to play around with styling. You see, lace-trim shorts aren't like jorts, which can basically be paired with anything, from a sweater to a graphic tee to a button-down shirt. They take a little more thought and creativity to pull off in a cool way that's not overly bohemian, ethereal, or romantic. They are akin to lingerie, after all.

When I'm struggling with styling a super-specific item like this one, I like to consider its foils first. Opposites indeed attract, especially when it comes to outfits, so pairing an item with a contrasting partner is almost always a foolproof plan. Think a sheer dress with a weathered barn jacket or a sporty pair of shorts with moto boots. By steering clear of the obvious choice, your outfits are guaranteed to be more interesting and eye-catching. Plus, it gives you a sense of direction whenever you're feeling lost in the dressing department.

In the case of lace-trim shorts, I've seen Courtney Grow style her Dôen Iona Shorts with a Saint Laurent leather bomber jacket and loafers. All three pieces seem like unlikely partners, yet they fit seamlessly. Laura Vidrequin has the same pair of lacy cream shorts, but she took another route, combining them with a gray crewneck sweatshirt to remove some of the inherent formality of silk and lace, a pair of The Row's red jelly flats, and a raffia crossbody bag. Was she going to the beach, to bed, or to the gym? Perhaps none of the above, even if her outfit's individual pieces might steer you in the direction of those destinations. By having fun with the styling and not taking the expected route, she created a save-worthy outfit with her lace-trim shorts as the star of the show.

I kept both looks and more in mind when I started testing out different lace-trim-shorts outfits for the season ahead. Scroll down to see which two combinations I ultimately went with, using Dôen's Iona Shorts and J.Crew's Stratus Shorts as my muses.

How to wear lace-trim shorts:

Dôen's Iona Shorts are one of the hardest-to-find fashion item of the summer. The brand just restocked them, only for practically every size to sell out in one day. Even so, I got my hands on a pair and fell hard and fast for the pretty pant alternative. For a warm but gloomy day on the Upper West Side, I styled them with my favorite pair of flats (that give heel energy) from COS, a Tibi mercerized wool sweater in navy blue, a Mango leather blazer, and a navy-blue suede Alaïa Le Teckel bag. I, again, focused on pieces that didn't necessarily fit together aesthetically, i.e., leather, silk, and knitwear. At the same time, all of the items feel sleek and cool, allowing them to click.

Shop the shorts:

DÔEN Iona Short $238 SHOP NOW

A sporty jacket like this one from Proenza Schouler probably isn't the first "top" you'd think of pairing with lace-trim shorts, but it provided a somewhat puzzling touch to this outfit that I always welcome. These J.Crew shorts are great because they're longer than most lace-trim shorts on the market right now, adding a touch more coverage that allows you to wear them for more occasions and to more places. After all, a tiny pair of lingerie shorts doesn't exactly fit with a lot of dress codes. Here, I rolled them once, but I like the idea of also wearing them long with a strappy tank for a warmer, sunnier day in NYC.

Shop the shorts:

J.Crew Stratus Lace-Trim Short in Textured Satin $148 $100 SHOP NOW

Shop lace-trim shorts: