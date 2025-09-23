Welcome to The Great Try-On. With autumn well and truly in the air, we took the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and read candid reviews, so we hope this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.
After a long and languid summer, autumn's arrival is now imminent. The weather has cooled, the nights are arriving earlier, and the green leaf-clad trees that made up the backdrop of the past few seasons are slowly turning brown. Just as my trusted umbrella has returned as a key feature of my daily outfits, so has an extra layer, and the search for a great autumn jacket is underway.
Of all the autumn capsule wardrobe heroes, a great jacket has the highest demands. As the outermost layer of our outfits, a chic look is a must, but there is also the unpredictable weather to contend with. Cosy and chic, elevated and versatile, this is a piece that will pair with all our outfits over the coming months, and therefore, timeless appeal has to be at its core. In preparation, I researched a selection of highly elevated yet cold-weather appropriate styles to take on such a challenge, and after securing my favourites, headed in-store to gain further insights into their fabrics, sizing and overall look.
After a few hours spent in changing rooms, 7 clear standouts had been crowned. There's a common theme through the edit of classic appeal to ensure longevity in our wardrobes well beyond the current season, but the look is where they differ. With the textural updates that coincide with the drop in temperatures, we're spoiled for choice with autumn jackets.
Treasured leather jackets have naturally returned for 2025, ranging from the more off-duty bomber styles to the structured minimalist silhouettes. Wool jackets will always feature on any great jacket list, and whilst there are plenty of classic styles available right now, I've honed in on elevated silhouettes and refined details that set my selection apart. In turn, suede has returned to favour with the cooling days, bringing a rich finish and tactile contrast to our new season looks. Whatever your sartorial preference, you're sure to find the one below.
If you're looking for something a little more elevated this season, these are the styles I'd recommend.
The Best Jackets for Autumn 2025, As Tried and Reviewed By an Editor:
1. COS Double-Faced Wool Scarf Jacket
My Review: Season after season, COS's aesthetic is defined. It follows classic silhouettes, an attention to fabric choices and a contemporary edge that makes even its more affordable pieces look endlessly premium. When searching for great jackets, this had to be a consideration. As ever, the brand has offered up a refined selection for autumn/winter 2025, but immediately my attention was drawn to this double-faced check jacket.
The silhouette of the jacket has a timeless appeal that, even with the more playful check, will secure its place in your wardrobe year after year. As a minimalist, my wardrobe is full of neutrals and basics ready to be brought to life with this joyful infusion of checks. It's the added details that set this jacket apart from other similar styles, with an integrated scarf primed for the drop in temperatures, and a collarless look that can be shown off when the scarf hangs. Simple black buttons act as closures, with side pockets subtly integrated into the sides of the jacket.
The wool and Tencel lyocell fabric blend together to create a soft texture that is sure to be appreciated on the cooler days. The material is also double-faced for insulation and a slightly thicker finish. The soft nature of the fabric allows this to easily layer into your outfits, and I especially like the slightly longer hemline, which feels like a fresh update. I was only able to try the size medium in store, but would take my regular size small in this if available. Whilst I adore the checks, the style also comes in two other timeless options: grey and black.
Shop the COS Double-Faced Wool Scarf Jacket:
COS
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Jacket
2. Reiss Oversized Leather Jacket
My Review: Leather jackets are a perennial classic, and this season I've already spotted stylish people reaching once again for this particular style. For 2025, it seems that bomber styles with elasticated hems and fluid forms are the key style to consider, and Reiss's Oversized Leather Jacket ticks all the boxes.
What I love about Reiss's style is that it sticks to the classic motifs of this kind of leather jacket, ensuring that it has a long-lasting appeal. Press-stud epaulettes accent the shoulders, with bold front pockets and seamwork that denote the style. The added elevation comes from the deep burgundy shade that translates better in person than in pictures. It's a colour that we celebrate every single autumn for its polished appeal and ease of styling with other classic palettes.
First, I tried on the size 10, but opted for the size 12 in the end as I wanted the jacket to sit slightly lower on my hips, and really embrace the oversized look. The sumptuous leather is smooth and supple, making it an ideal throw-on style that brings instant edge to any outfit.
Shop the Reiss Oversized Leather Jacket:
Reiss
Oversized Leather Jacket in Aubergine
3. Toteme Signature Doublé Jacket
My Review: Toteme's particular brand of understated design, which puts timeless appeal and high-quality creation front and centre, has cemented it as one of the most loved brands of stylish people. Over the past few years, the Swedish brand has seen various creations reach It status, from the scarf coat that launched a thousand dupes to the various knitwear pieces that have gained their own cult following. One such piece that sits firmly on many fashion editors' wish lists is the Signature Doublé coat, and now the shortened version is ready to claim its spot as one of autumn's most coveted styles.
Much like its winter counterpart, the Signature Doublé Jacket's high praise comes from its strikingly elevated silhouette. The bold shawl lapels bring an elegant ease when paired with the soft silhouette of the jacket, formed from a double-faced certified wool. The languid structure, thick fabric and slightly oversized silhouette work in perfect harmony to ensure that this cropped style doesn't feel boxy, but like a soft wrap that feels endlessly elevated when paired with all looks, from simple jeans to pretty dresses.
Here I was able to try on the size medium, though I could have taken my regular size small and still had room for cosy layers underneath. It's worth noting that I often find Toteme's jacket sleeves come up a little long, but with an anti-trend look and luxurious construction, this is a small detail that I can personally look past.
Shop the Toteme Signature Doublé Jacket:
Toteme
Signature Doublé Jacket Peanut
4. Zara Oversized Suede Leather Blazer
My Review: One of my favourite parts of autumn's return is the textural update that occurs, in particular, the return of suede. After being set aside over the summer months, I'm always keen to add this smooth fabric back into the fold, bringing contrast to classic cottons, denims and knits throughout the season. This autumn, suede jackets are once again on the rise, and I searched for an elevated take, leading me straight to Zara's Oversized Suede Leather Blazer.
As one of Zara's more premium offerings, this jacket is made from 100% suede leather. The brown shade is primed to fit into any autumn palette, and I adore the premium look of the deeper tone here. For those who rely on blazers throughout the year, this jacket feels like a fresh update for the new season, with a more sturdy suede finish that primes it for the cooler months. Whilst the identifiable details of a blazer are retained, the fit is oversized for a more modern take, with seam detail accenting the front and back.
Here I tried on my regular size small, which fit perfectly, even with the oversized fit. The sleeves are slightly long, but something that I personally don't mind, as it lends itself to the overall look.
Shop the Zara Oversized Suede Leather Blazer:
ZARA
Oversize Suede Leather Blazer
5. Rohé Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket
My Review: After spotting a series of stylish people all styling their looks with the Rohé Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket, I figured I had to see if the hype was really worth it. I'll save you the anticipation, it did. If you're searching for a piece that has the soft movement of a light knit, but the finishing look of a sleek jacket, then this is certainly one to consider.
Rohé's speciality is expertly walking the line between contemporary and classic, and this jacket is a fine example of that. The soft silhouette is crafted from a double-faced wool, which offers a soft form to the jacket, as well as cosy insulation. Whilst the collar-less design is a small feature, it makes for a big impact when paired with striking pankou closures. These are in leather or wool, depending on the shade you choose. The dropped shoulders add to the ease of the silhouette, and bold patch pockets accent the front.
Here I've tried on a size 38, which fits comfortably, yet still has room for various layered knits underneath. I was drawn to this soft taupe shade, a newer addition which complements the other offerings of cream, black and grey.
Shop the Rohé Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket:
Róhe
Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket | Taupe
6. Mango Oversized Parka
My Review: The autumn/winter collections may have only just arrived, but its clear that the barn jacket trend is here to stick around. Last year, I tried on the Mango Oversized Parka; now 12 months on, the style has returned, proving just how timeless it is.
When searching for a country-style jacket, I found myself drawn to Mango's offering for its classic characteristics. The contrasting corduroy collar instantly nods to the heritage style jacket, with sleek details such as a 100% cotton canvas finish and bold patch pockets. When it comes to everyday autumn jackets, this parka excels in a classic look as well as its ability to take on the current weather.
Here I've tried on the size small, which had plenty of room for added layers underneath, thanks to the slightly oversized fit. To close, you'll find a series of poppers as well as the hook fastenings to keep the cooler temperatures at bay.
Shop the Mango Oversized Parka:
MANGO
Oversized Parka With Contrasting Collar
7. Stylein Wool-Blend Tanaro Blazer
My Review: In contrast to the relaxed silhouettes of the jackets before, Stylein's Tanaro Wool-Blend Blazer brings a sculptural accent to the lineup. Though not the exact style I tried on, the blazer below is almost identical, though with an added lapel collar for added polish.
The wool-blend blazer is constructed to create an hourglass silhouette, which is offset by contrasting wide sleeves. The refined nature of this jacket is what cements its spot on this stellar list, with bold seamwork and striking silhouette being the most eye-catching features. The beige shade ensures that the jacket is a versatile addition to any wardrobe, blending seamlessly with neutrals and bolder shades alike.
Here I tried on the size small, which fit just right when secured with the double-breasted single buttons. The cosy fabric was soft and insulating, making for both a practical and stylish piece.
Shop the Stylein Wool-Blend Tanaro Blazer:
Stylein
Wool-Blend Tanaro Blazer
