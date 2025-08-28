No Joke, I Was So Surprised to Realise This Designer-Looking Jacket Is Actually From Zara

With each new season, we can expect that a standout Zara piece will come to the fore. Last autumn, it was a textured ecru jacket that flew off the shelves, whilst this summer, a particular lace dress was the piece that consistently sold out. Now that autumn is on the horizon, the brand has released its autumn/winter collections early, unveiling its next sell-out jacket in the process. I'm calling it now, Zara's Suede Effect Bomber Jacket (£60) won't stay in stock for long.
As soon as I spotted this jacket on my daily scour of the Zara new-in section, I knew it would be a winner. First is the suede-like fabric that brings a richness to the look of this jacket. Autumn's return brings with it the reintroduction of cold-weather textures into our wardrobes, from soft knits to sturdy leathers, and suede-like fabrics consistently trend over the autumn months.
The silhouette of a bomber jacket is one that never falls out of favour with the fashion crowd, beloved for its easy-going look and throw-on appeal. Where Zara sets this style apart is the oversized silhouette of the jacket, which ensures that this jacket feels both contemporary and timeless in equal measure.
Right now, the jacket is available in a khaki green and deep brown shade, fittingly seasonal shades that will blend seamlessly with our autumn colour palettes. In terms of styling, the ease of the jacket sets this piece up to pair with a whole host of ensembles. Leaning into our capsule wardrobes, a simple T-shirt and jeans look will feel that much cooler with this jacket layered on top, whilst tailored trousers and a soft knit can be given a relaxed feel with this jacket in two. Personally, I'll also be throwing the style over my floral dresses and boots looks.
Keep scrolling to shop the Zara Effect Bomer Jacket and shop more high street suede jackets.
Shop the Zara Suede Effect Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Suede Effect Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Suede Effect Bomber Jacket
Shop More High Street Jackets:
MANGO
Suede Jacket With Buttons
There's a very vintage feel to this 100% suede jacket.
Stradivarius
Stradivarius Faux Suede Jacket With Pockets in Green
This exact shade of green is so good.
COS
Collared Suede Jacket
If you're looking to invest, the sleek design of this jacket will ensure you treasure it for years to come.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.