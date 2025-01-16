Cameron Diaz Wore the Jeans-and-Flats Combo Fashion People Have Banked for the First Week of Spring
Although we're technically still a couple of months away from the start of spring, this week's warmer weather and brighter days have me ready to embrace the new season ahead of time. Clearly on a similar wavelength, I just spotted Cameron Diaz at a red carpet event wearing the exact jeans-and-flat-shoe combination I'm saving for early spring.
Forgoing the silky dresses and tall heels that typically frequent red-carpet events, Diaz went in a decidedly casual—yet immensely chic—direction with her outfit choice. Selecting the denim trend that's set to shine for the next six months (at least), Diaz selected a pair of deep indigo high-waisted jeans, pairing them with a simple and sophisticated black leather loafer.
Although there's a comfort in styling wool trousers and heavy-soled boots day in, day out, these specific denim and shoe trends feel so fresh and will make your 2025 outfits feel much more current in the process. That said, loafers still have a place in any cold-weather capsule—they provide just enough coverage to not feel out-of-season, and anything that is on display can be insulated with a sock. Then, come spring, you can wear them on their own without a care.
A little less obvious than the lighter shades of denim that typically settle into the fore come spring, this elegant, dark indigo alternative is one of my favourites to wear across the warmer months. Making denim feel so much more sophisticated, indigo jeans wear well with a chic top, such as Diaz's scarf blouse, but will also look the effortless part with a white t-shirt or a warm knit.
Inspired to top up my wardrobe with the two-piece combination I know I'll come back to across the season, read on to discover my edit of the best indigo jeans and loafers here.
SHOP INDIGO JEANS + LOAFERS:
These perfectly slouchy jeans look so much more expensive than they are.
I always come back to Damson Madder for their playful wardrobe basics.
Style with jeans or pair these with a pencil skirt for a smart silhouette.
Style with a slouchy knit or wear with a classic white tee.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
This Pop Star's Shoe Collection Is Full of Unexpectedly Chic Gems—25 I Have My Eye On
Most styles are under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
7 Major 2025 Denim Trends for Under $150
The styles and silhouettes to have on your radar.
By Judith Jones
-
The Ballet-Flats Trend I'm Buying to Look Elegant, Rich, and So 2025
Shop a range of options and prices inside.
By Michelle Scanga
-
No Offense to Trousers, But Gwyneth Paltrow Just Made This "Dated" Denim Trend Look Way More Elegant
I'm sold.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Dated Denim Trend Is on Its Way Back—Here's How French Women Are Already Wearing It
Five outfit combos we're copying.
By Michelle Scanga
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Reach For This Effortless Wardrobe Essential When I Don't Know What to Wear
Here are nine easy ways to style the piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Just Found 18 Pairs of Heavily Discounted Designer It Flats—Here's Where
It's our lucky day.
By Allyson Payer
-
Celebs in Their 40s and 50s Are Styling Jeans With This One Sneaker Color Trend
It's probably not what you think.
By Nikki Chwatt