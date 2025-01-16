Cameron Diaz Wore the Jeans-and-Flats Combo Fashion People Have Banked for the First Week of Spring

Although we're technically still a couple of months away from the start of spring, this week's warmer weather and brighter days have me ready to embrace the new season ahead of time. Clearly on a similar wavelength, I just spotted Cameron Diaz at a red carpet event wearing the exact jeans-and-flat-shoe combination I'm saving for early spring.

Forgoing the silky dresses and tall heels that typically frequent red-carpet events, Diaz went in a decidedly casual—yet immensely chic—direction with her outfit choice. Selecting the denim trend that's set to shine for the next six months (at least), Diaz selected a pair of deep indigo high-waisted jeans, pairing them with a simple and sophisticated black leather loafer.

Although there's a comfort in styling wool trousers and heavy-soled boots day in, day out, these specific denim and shoe trends feel so fresh and will make your 2025 outfits feel much more current in the process. That said, loafers still have a place in any cold-weather capsule—they provide just enough coverage to not feel out-of-season, and anything that is on display can be insulated with a sock. Then, come spring, you can wear them on their own without a care.

A little less obvious than the lighter shades of denim that typically settle into the fore come spring, this elegant, dark indigo alternative is one of my favourites to wear across the warmer months. Making denim feel so much more sophisticated, indigo jeans wear well with a chic top, such as Diaz's scarf blouse, but will also look the effortless part with a white t-shirt or a warm knit.

Inspired to top up my wardrobe with the two-piece combination I know I'll come back to across the season, read on to discover my edit of the best indigo jeans and loafers here.

SHOP INDIGO JEANS + LOAFERS:

Danila Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Danila Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans

These perfectly slouchy jeans look so much more expensive than they are.

Leather Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers

Loafers are a wardrobe staple I'll never grow tired of.

Italian Selvedge Sylvie Jeans With Turn Up
Damson Madder
Italian Selvedge Sylvie Jeans With Turn Up

I always come back to Damson Madder for their playful wardrobe basics.

Leather Loafers
COS
Leather Loafers

These come up slightly large so they're perfect for styling with a thick sock.

Straight Regular Jeans
H&M
Straight Regular Jeans

These come in UK sizes 4—22.

Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers
G.H. Bass
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers

G.H. Bass' loafers are some of the chicest on the market.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

These classic straight leg jeans also come in six other shades.

Massimo Dutti, Penny Loafers
Massimo Dutti
Penny Loafers

Style with a crisp white sock or wear these on their own.

paige,

Paige
Arellia Barrel Leg Jean

The horseshoe jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Schuh Lillian Leather Penny Loafer Flat Shoes in Black
Schuh
Leather Penny Loafer Flat Shoes

Style with jeans or pair these with a pencil skirt for a smart silhouette.

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Style with a slouchy knit or wear with a classic white tee.

Albane Loafers - Smooth Black - Smooth Ovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Albane Loafers

These also come in four other shades.

