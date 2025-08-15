Found: The $60 Designer-Coded Zara Skirt Chic People in Milan Will Love

While I love writing (and TikToking) about over-the-top runway shows and glamorous red carpets, I'm keenly aware of the fact that the luxury fashion industry is out of reach for the majority of people. That's why I love reporting on trends that are loosely inspired by designers and can be re-created at lower price points. (No, I'm not talking about dupes!) Case in point? A skirt that caught my eye in Zara's new arrivals section.
With its painterly florals and intentionally crinkled fabric, Zara's Printed Wrinkled Effect Midi Skirt ($60) is so Prada-coded. Can't you just picture Miuccia Prada herself in this chic skirt? Because Prada was founded in Milan, no one appreciates the brand more than people who live there. I have a strong feeling this skirt will sell like hotcakes in Milan, but I guarantee anyone around the world who buys it will get compliments aplenty. Scroll down to shop the skirt in question as well as a wider selection of Zara's best skirts.
