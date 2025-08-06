Starting Now, This Is the Anti-Trend Pant Style That's Going to Bench White Trousers

Yes, it's still white pants season, but as someone who mentally moves on to fall as soon as August 1 arrives, I'm looking for what's next. And the style that gets my vote, and apparently, Michelle Monaghan's vote, who just wore them while arriving at her hotel in NYC, is olive green pants. Alongside white pants, jeans, and black pants, olive green ones are a wardrobe essential. They go with everything, are classic, and they never look dated—but they're not boring. I have no notes.

Monaghan opted to dress down her silky olive green pants, wearing them in a travel-appropriate way: with a gray sweatshirt and ballet flats (luxe woven tan ones, that is). But if she wanted to, she could easily wear the pants with heels and a blazer or button-down for an elegant out-to-dinner outfit.

Since I'm now inspired to add a new pair of olive green pants to my wardrobe, I hit the internet and found tons of worth-it styles to consider. In addition to silky pairs, there are twill ones, cargos, linen, and plenty of other olive green options. Keep scrolling to pick your pair to swap your summery white pants for (if you're ready).

Michelle Monaghan wearing a gray sweatshirt, olive green pants, and tan woven flats in NYC

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

Michelle Monaghan wearing a gray sweatshirt, olive green pants, and tan woven flats in NYC

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

Shop Olive Green Pants

Straight Leg Pants
MANGO
Straight Leg Pants

Lunar Sheen Utility Mid Rise Pant
Athleta
Lunar Sheen Utility Mid Rise Pants

Mid-Rise Relaxed Painter Pull-On Pant
Banana Republic
Mid-Rise Relaxed Painter Pull-On Pants

La Ligne Colby Pants
La Ligne
Colby Pants

Ricky Cotton Sateen Utility Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren
Ricky Cotton Sateen Utility Pants

Olina Silk Pant Es
Reformation
Olina Silk Pants

Pixie Joggers
Michael Stars
Pixie Joggers

Cotton Peplum Pants
Alaïa
Cotton Peplum Pants

Madewell, The Darted Barrel-Leg Utility Pants
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Utility Pants

Citizens of Humanity Aurora Pull on Pants
Citizens of Humanity
Aurora Pull on Pants

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

