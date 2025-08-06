Yes, it's still white pants season, but as someone who mentally moves on to fall as soon as August 1 arrives, I'm looking for what's next. And the style that gets my vote, and apparently, Michelle Monaghan's vote, who just wore them while arriving at her hotel in NYC, is olive green pants. Alongside white pants, jeans, and black pants, olive green ones are a wardrobe essential. They go with everything, are classic, and they never look dated—but they're not boring. I have no notes.
Monaghan opted to dress down her silky olive green pants, wearing them in a travel-appropriate way: with a gray sweatshirt and ballet flats (luxe woven tan ones, that is). But if she wanted to, she could easily wear the pants with heels and a blazer or button-down for an elegant out-to-dinner outfit.
Since I'm now inspired to add a new pair of olive green pants to my wardrobe, I hit the internet and found tons of worth-it styles to consider. In addition to silky pairs, there are twill ones, cargos, linen, and plenty of other olive green options. Keep scrolling to pick your pair to swap your summery white pants for (if you're ready).
