The Elevated Skirt and Top Outfit Fashion People Are Favouring Over Jeans and T-Shirts

With summer finally on the horizon, the search for low-effort yet stylish outfits that work for the forecast begins. Jeans and a T-shirt is often my go-to, especially when I need to be out of the house in a hurry, but I’ve been actively looking for more interesting solutions that offer the same ease. So, I turned my attention to skirts.

I think we can all agree that a skirt is a no-brainer on a hot summer's day, but they’re enjoying a bit of a moment right now, to say the least. 2024 has seen skirt trend after skirt trend come to the fore, and it didn’t take long for me to start noticing a pattern in how fashion people are currently styling theirs.

In the cooler months, I usually pair my skirts with a boxy blazer, but with balmy days almost here (at long last), I’m taking my cues from social media and switching to an elegant waistcoat to freshen up the whole look. Not only will a waistcoat add extra style credentials to any skirt, but they're also just as on trend this season, and I'm yet to find a more current pairing than this.

Whether you prefer a longer maxi skirt, a classic slip or a playful mini, pairing it with a waistcoat is a foolproof way to look chic all season, and there are so many styling options. Mix and match your skirts of any length with whichever waistcoat style speaks to you most—longline, cropped, fitted, loose… take your pick.

What I love most about this new-season pairing is that it can be dressed up or down to suit all occasions. Be it with ballet flats or fisherman sandals on casual days or a pair of kitten heels for summer evenings out, I'm about to wear this classy outfit on rotation all season. Need more convincing? Just look to influencers including Taffy Msipa, Monikh Dale and Débora Rosa, who have been showcasing their takes all over my feed recently.

Scroll on to see the classiest skirt and waistcoat pairings I’ve saved, then browse the best pieces to re-create them.

Classy Skirt and Waistcoat Outfits

A black waistcoat and white maxi skirt combo is one that I'll be wearing all summer.

A super-long maxi skirt like this will add even more elegance to the look. Add a shorter waistcoat for a tailored edge.

A linen mini is a great way to add a casual touch to the look. Wear it with a pair of fisherman sandals and you have an easy yet stylish outfit formula for summer.

Minimalist kitten heels and a sleek clutch will take the look from day to night.

An oversized waistcoat looks so cool paired with a miniskirt.

Angela Fink proves that monochrome is an effortless way to look chic all summer.

Shop Our Edit of Waistcoats and Skirts to Wear Together:

Jigsaw Hopsack Tailored Waistcoat in Black £140 SHOP NOW A classic black waistcoat offers endless styling potential.

Reformation Lucy Skirt in White £198 SHOP NOW I'll be living in a white maxi skirt all summer.

mango Lyocell Halter Waistcoat £46 SHOP NOW A neutral tone to go with everything in your wardrobe.

Monki Classic Black Panel Mini Skirt £25 SHOP NOW This is very '90s chic.

ALIGNE Monika Waistcoat £125 SHOP NOW Aligne is known for its timeless tailoring.

H&M Maxi Skirt £28 SHOP NOW A slip skirt is a year-round staple in my wardrobe.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Domenico Linen Vest £149 SHOP NOW A crew neck will always look classy.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Nelli Linen Maxi Skirt £209 SHOP NOW Leather ballet flats are the perfect partner to the look.

COS Asymmetric Tailored Wool Waistcoat £110 SHOP NOW I love the asymmetric shoulder on this waistcoat.

& Other Stories Gathered Midi Skirt £97 SHOP NOW A black maxi skirt is just as versatile as a white for summer.

JACQUEMUS Maestra Scarf-Detailed Knitted Waistcoat £405 SHOP NOW The scarf detailing and knitted style of this waistcoat is so elevated.

Arket A-Line Cotton Skirt in Pink £97 SHOP NOW A pretty pop of pink for summer.

Reformation Aspen Linen Top in Sundried Tomato £148 SHOP NOW Red continues to be the vivid shade that fashion people are opting for this season.