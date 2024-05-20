The Elevated Skirt and Top Outfit Fashion People Are Favouring Over Jeans and T-Shirts

With summer finally on the horizon, the search for low-effort yet stylish outfits that work for the forecast begins. Jeans and a T-shirt is often my go-to, especially when I need to be out of the house in a hurry, but I’ve been actively looking for more interesting solutions that offer the same ease. So, I turned my attention to skirts.

I think we can all agree that a skirt is a no-brainer on a hot summer's day, but they’re enjoying a bit of a moment right now, to say the least. 2024 has seen skirt trend after skirt trend come to the fore, and it didn’t take long for me to start noticing a pattern in how fashion people are currently styling theirs.

In the cooler months, I usually pair my skirts with a boxy blazer, but with balmy days almost here (at long last), I’m taking my cues from social media and switching to an elegant waistcoat to freshen up the whole look. Not only will a waistcoat add extra style credentials to any skirt, but they're also just as on trend this season, and I'm yet to find a more current pairing than this.

Whether you prefer a longer maxi skirt, a classic slip or a playful mini, pairing it with a waistcoat is a foolproof way to look chic all season, and there are so many styling options. Mix and match your skirts of any length with whichever waistcoat style speaks to you most—longline, cropped, fitted, loose… take your pick.

What I love most about this new-season pairing is that it can be dressed up or down to suit all occasions. Be it with ballet flats or fisherman sandals on casual days or a pair of kitten heels for summer evenings out, I'm about to wear this classy outfit on rotation all season. Need more convincing? Just look to influencers including Taffy Msipa, Monikh Dale and Débora Rosa, who have been showcasing their takes all over my feed recently.

Scroll on to see the classiest skirt and waistcoat pairings I’ve saved, then browse the best pieces to re-create them.

Classy Skirt and Waistcoat Outfits

A black waistcoat and white maxi skirt combo is one that I'll be wearing all summer.

A super-long maxi skirt like this will add even more elegance to the look. Add a shorter waistcoat for a tailored edge.

A linen mini is a great way to add a casual touch to the look. Wear it with a pair of fisherman sandals and you have an easy yet stylish outfit formula for summer.

Minimalist kitten heels and a sleek clutch will take the look from day to night.

An oversized waistcoat looks so cool paired with a miniskirt.

Angela Fink proves that monochrome is an effortless way to look chic all summer.

Shop Our Edit of Waistcoats and Skirts to Wear Together:

Hopsack Tailored Waistcoat
Jigsaw
Hopsack Tailored Waistcoat in Black

A classic black waistcoat offers endless styling potential.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt in White

I'll be living in a white maxi skirt all summer.

Lyocell Halter Waistcoat - Women
mango
Lyocell Halter Waistcoat

A neutral tone to go with everything in your wardrobe.

Classic Black Panel Mini Skirt
Monki
Classic Black Panel Mini Skirt

This is very '90s chic.

Monika Waistcoat
ALIGNE
Monika Waistcoat

Aligne is known for its timeless tailoring.

Maxi Skirt
H&M
Maxi Skirt

A slip skirt is a year-round staple in my wardrobe.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND, Domenico Linen Vest
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Domenico Linen Vest

A crew neck will always look classy.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND, Nelli Linen Maxi Skirt
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Nelli Linen Maxi Skirt

Leather ballet flats are the perfect partner to the look.

Asymmetric Tailored Wool Waistcoat
COS
Asymmetric Tailored Wool Waistcoat

I love the asymmetric shoulder on this waistcoat.

Gathered Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Gathered Midi Skirt

A black maxi skirt is just as versatile as a white for summer.

Maestra Scarf-Detailed Knitted Waistcoat
JACQUEMUS
Maestra Scarf-Detailed Knitted Waistcoat

The scarf detailing and knitted style of this waistcoat is so elevated.

Arket, A-Line Cotton Skirt
Arket
A-Line Cotton Skirt in Pink

A pretty pop of pink for summer.

Aspen Linen Top
Reformation
Aspen Linen Top in Sundried Tomato

Red continues to be the vivid shade that fashion people are opting for this season.

Veranda Linen Skirt
Reformation
Veranda Linen Skirt in Sundried Tomato

The matching miniskirt makes for a perfect coordinating event look.

Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
