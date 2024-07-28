Second Chances Are Rare, But This Affordable It Bag Has Just Had a Restock

In the world of fashion, when an item goes out of stock chances are its gone for good. Save for a few truly great pieces, that from popularity alone encourage a restock to occur. As an editor, I like to keep an eye on treasures that have passed us by, in particular the pieces that could easily earn a spot in our forever wardrobes. And right now, COS has brought back the Cavatelli clutch, which initially sold out earlier this year.

First launched in the brand's pre-Spring 2024 collection, the Cavatelli was part of a selection of pieces that highlighted refined silhouettes, practical design and a premium edge despite being a high street brand. Made from supple leather, the Cavatelli has a voluminous shape and easy feel that moulds to the body, and can be worn either tucked under the arm or by the strap.

COS Cavatelli Handbag

(Image credit: COS)

It comes as no surprise that COS would create a high sought after handbag. Editors and fashion people alike have long sung the praises of the brand's spacious Swing bag, a crossbody style that offers hands-free wear and a useful shape for every day. Alongside, the quilted styles continue to pop up all over my Instagram feeds and street-style sightings too.

Earning its name from cavatelli pasta, there's a dough-like ease to the supple leather which moulds to the body, whether worn tucked under the arm or over the shoulder. Whilst named a clutch, COS has balanced both style and function as each bag has a detachable strap offering various ways to wear the style. The bags are a higher price point than many other high street bags, but are worthwhile for the timeless design and high-quality leather, especially when compared to designer iterations. Whether you're tempted by the red regular size or black oversized version, both have a voluminous feel and roomy interior for all your essentials.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS Cavatelli clutch and more elegant COS bags.

SHOP THE COS CAVATELLI CLUTCH:

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

The red style has proven particularly popular as an injection of colour into even the most devoted minimalist's wardrobes.

Cavatelli Oversized Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Oversized Clutch - Leather

The adjustable sides allow the wearer to not only secure the bag, but adjust the silhouette to add a dumpling effect.

SHOP MORE COS BAGS:

Swing Crossbody - Leather
COS
Swing Crossbody - Leather

Another beloved It bag from COS.

Scallop Tote - Leather
COS
Scallop Tote - Leather

I'm a big fan of this scalloped style.

Ripple Crossbody
COS
Ripple Crossbody

Practicality and style in perfect harmony is a common feature of COS's designs.

Quilted Mini Bag
COS
Quilted Mini Bag

The quilted bags have a following all of their own.

The Structured Tote - Leather
COS
The Structured Tote - Leather

If you told me this was designer, I'd believe you.

Valley Eyelet Shoulder Bag - Leather
COS
Valley Eyelet Shoulder Bag - Leather

COS brings a contemporary edge to the classic shoulder bag.

Mini MacramÉ Shopper - Leather
COS
Mini MacramÉ Shopper - Leather

