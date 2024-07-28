Second Chances Are Rare, But This Affordable It Bag Has Just Had a Restock
In the world of fashion, when an item goes out of stock chances are its gone for good. Save for a few truly great pieces, that from popularity alone encourage a restock to occur. As an editor, I like to keep an eye on treasures that have passed us by, in particular the pieces that could easily earn a spot in our forever wardrobes. And right now, COS has brought back the Cavatelli clutch, which initially sold out earlier this year.
First launched in the brand's pre-Spring 2024 collection, the Cavatelli was part of a selection of pieces that highlighted refined silhouettes, practical design and a premium edge despite being a high street brand. Made from supple leather, the Cavatelli has a voluminous shape and easy feel that moulds to the body, and can be worn either tucked under the arm or by the strap.
It comes as no surprise that COS would create a high sought after handbag. Editors and fashion people alike have long sung the praises of the brand's spacious Swing bag, a crossbody style that offers hands-free wear and a useful shape for every day. Alongside, the quilted styles continue to pop up all over my Instagram feeds and street-style sightings too.
Earning its name from cavatelli pasta, there's a dough-like ease to the supple leather which moulds to the body, whether worn tucked under the arm or over the shoulder. Whilst named a clutch, COS has balanced both style and function as each bag has a detachable strap offering various ways to wear the style. The bags are a higher price point than many other high street bags, but are worthwhile for the timeless design and high-quality leather, especially when compared to designer iterations. Whether you're tempted by the red regular size or black oversized version, both have a voluminous feel and roomy interior for all your essentials.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS Cavatelli clutch and more elegant COS bags.
SHOP THE COS CAVATELLI CLUTCH:
The red style has proven particularly popular as an injection of colour into even the most devoted minimalist's wardrobes.
The adjustable sides allow the wearer to not only secure the bag, but adjust the silhouette to add a dumpling effect.
SHOP MORE COS BAGS:
Practicality and style in perfect harmony is a common feature of COS's designs.
The quilted bags have a following all of their own.
COS brings a contemporary edge to the classic shoulder bag.
